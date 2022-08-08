DAWN.COM Logo

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appointed Bahawalpur corps commander: ISPR

Dawn.com Published August 8, 2022 Updated August 8, 2022 07:12pm
<p>A photo of new Bahawalpur Corps Commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. — Photo courtesy: ISPR</p>

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has been appointed the Bahawalpur corps commander, a press release issued by the military’s media wing said on Monday.

He was previously serving as the Peshawar corps commander after being appointed to the office in October 2021, when Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum replaced him as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Lt Gen Hameed was given the DG ISI’s role on June 16, 2019, in a surprise military shake-up. He had previously served in the ISI as the head of internal security and comes from the army’s Baloch Regiment.

His appointment had come at a very crucial time when both external and internal security challenges seemed to be growing.

Lt Gen Hameed’s name first caught the public eye over his role in ending the Faizabad dharna by the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan in November 2017 through an agreement. The group had then staged a sit-in against amendments to the Elections Act 2017.

In its press release today, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) named Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat as the new Peshawar corps commander. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general and appointed as the military secretary in 2020.

Meanwhile, the ISPR added that Lt Gen Khalid Zia had been appointed as the military secretary for the Pakistan Army.

Last week, Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor was appointed as the Commander XII Corps (Quetta), replacing Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, who was martyred in a helicopter crash. Lt Gen Ghafoor had previously served as the ISPR head.

Sunnnty
Aug 08, 2022 07:18pm
So he has become a football now
AW
Aug 08, 2022 07:52pm
Neutral is nervous
Khan
Aug 08, 2022 08:00pm
Surprise
Omar
Aug 08, 2022 08:09pm
Great Move!!! Pakistan Army Zindabad!! Pakistan Zindabad!!
AHAQ
Aug 08, 2022 08:17pm
Sending him closer to Zardari town
Dr As you sow
Aug 08, 2022 08:24pm
How it is going to solve internal and external problems?
Iftikhar Khan
Aug 08, 2022 08:24pm
Further away from Rawalpindi and hot Pak-Afghan border zone.
John
Aug 08, 2022 08:26pm
IK will not be happy
