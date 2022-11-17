DAWN.COM Logo

Arshad Sharif's murder 'well-planned' and 'clearly choreographed': Kenya Human Rights Commission

Dawn.com Published November 17, 2022 Updated November 17, 2022 09:03pm
<p>This photo shows Kenya Human Rights Commission senior programme advisor Martin Mavenjina. — Photo: screengrab</p>

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) — a non-governmental organisation — on Thursday termed the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif as "well-planned" and "clearly choreographed".

Sharif was shot dead in Kenya on October 24. Initially, Kenyan media quoted the local police as saying Sharif was shot dead by police in a case of “mistaken identity”.

But later reports from the Kenyan media reconstructed the events surrounding the killing, stating that an occupant in Sharif’s car at the time of his killing was believed to have shot at paramilitary General Service Unit (GSU) officers.

Earlier this week, a Dawn report, while quoting an autopsy conducted by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), said that the journalist had sustained multiple antemortem injuries. The term "antemortem injuries” is used for injuries that occur before death.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News today, KHRC's senior programme advisor Martin Mavenjina — who is also a lawyer in the Kenyan High Court — said Sharif's murder investigation pointed towards an "inside job".

He said that the killing depicted that the journalist was under surveillance for a "good period of time".

"The arising question is how did the security agencies know Sharif was present in a specific locality at that time," he said, claiming that the Kenyan police hid behind the "mistaken identity" excuse as there was no corroborative evidence available of that.

Mavenjina, who has documented human rights abuses by the Kenya police, accused them of being notorious for unlawful killings and enforced disappearances.

“The Kenya police are guilty as charged. Their excuse of mistaken identity doesn’t hold water because when you file a complaint to the police you give a clear description of the vehicle. In this case, the vehicle in which Sharif was traveling was a V8 Land cruiser. These are the vehicles used by cabinet members, parliamentarians, and VIPs,” he said.

The Kenyan lawyer claimed that Sharif's shooters were trained for a long period of time. “Ordinarily it is very difficult to get a headshot on a very specific target or an individual in a moving vehicle. Even at a close range, it is very difficult but if you look at circumstances in which Sharif was shot at two places, this was well-planned.”

He added that the roadblocks were placed for a purpose, elaborating that when there are roadblocks in Kenya, people are told their IDs will be checked but no such thing happened in this case.

Mavenjina also explained how the Constitution of Kenya guided the police on how to respect human rights and protect them. “Look at how Sharif was killed. It shows there was an outright disregard for the Constitution and human rights.”

He said that the Kenyan police were number third in corruption throughout the world and gave examples of instances where the Kenyan police killed innocent people.

“Police killed more Kenyans than Covid-19 in the first six months of the outbreak,” he added.

bhaRAT©
Nov 17, 2022 08:56pm
Kenyans and their journalists seem far better and more concerned than our own peddling PDM and Neutrals' agenda!
Reply Recommend 0
Crusader
Nov 17, 2022 08:57pm
Disgusting and shameful behavior of our powerfuls.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Nov 17, 2022 08:58pm
All this points to the Sharif clan goons whose intricate web of corrupt practices involving money laundering and other criminal acts was being investigated by the victim.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Nov 17, 2022 09:05pm
It is beyond doubt that it was an inside job. Not only people in Pakistan are involved but also part of the Pakistan embassy in Kenya
Reply Recommend 0
kamran
Nov 17, 2022 09:13pm
these high profile cases are not simple to investigate .american president was shot dead.still no body knows who was the PLANNER.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Nov 17, 2022 09:14pm
If those two brothers are arrested and questioned, the real story will emerge. Mr. Sharif's whereabouts was made known by someone inside the car while they pretended to be travelling to Nairobi.
Reply Recommend 0
Super Dehati
Nov 17, 2022 09:19pm
The name of the mastermind of his murder will come after the 29th November 2022.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Nov 17, 2022 09:20pm
@Super Dehati, Indeed when big hulk baglool goes
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Nov 17, 2022 09:29pm
Truth will come out with a big bang, the ''man'' in Pindi is, was and will always be the one who will be blamed as he orchestrated this extra judicial killing of a well respect truth telling son of Pakistan from a well respected military family of Shaheeds, puppets of PDM are nothing but a side show.
Reply Recommend 0
Fatima
Nov 17, 2022 09:29pm
Why did he not feel safe in Pakistan? This too needs to be investigated.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Nov 17, 2022 09:39pm
@kamran , actually everyone knows in these high profile cases who the real killers are.
Reply Recommend 0
anokhaa_laadla
Nov 17, 2022 09:45pm
Vow ! Breath of fresh air when seeing an up right and truthful investigator trashes the foul play stories and concocted claims by some Pakistani politicians and journalists specially the totally incompetent Pakistani High commissioner who was on perhaps on a mental safari when giving interviews . What a disgraceful show by diplomatic reps of Banana Republic .
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Nov 17, 2022 09:46pm
And there are some who claimed that Arshad Sharif Marhoom left the country without any threat to his life
Reply Recommend 0
Sarkar
Nov 17, 2022 09:51pm
It was all part of the plot - The Inside Job
Reply Recommend 0
Rafi
Nov 17, 2022 09:55pm
Congratulations for the flawless execution, at-least the people who cannot be named are atleast good at one thing.
Reply Recommend 0
Doud Ibrahim
Nov 17, 2022 09:57pm
He was tortured and murdered for exposing foreign funding.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Nov 17, 2022 09:59pm
Pakistan police wouldn't be far behind in extrajudicial killings and target killings. Model Town massacre is tip of the iceberg. Every province police have their abid boxer for dirty deeds. We shall never know who ordered hit, bystanders or punjabi goons
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Nov 17, 2022 10:09pm
@Fatima, If Investigator is the Investigated, will there be justice? So many journalists have been eliminated by so called agencies, Saleem Shahzad etc. Don't expect justice. Fatima Jinnah was murdered, Jinnah died mysteriously, Butto hanged, Benazir/Liaqat all killed. IK is just lucky, but he's not a cat and doesn't have 9 lives. It's just next time and then it's business as usual in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Nov 17, 2022 10:11pm
Remember how our imported government kept lying about how it was mistaken identity murder and Rana Sanaullah said gold smugling?
Reply Recommend 0
daywalker
Nov 17, 2022 10:13pm
Where is the driver/owner of the vehicle?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 17, 2022 10:17pm
Pakistanis are very poor in keeping secrets. That is why every concerned and related person, even remotely, is always very eager to offload the load of his secrets. This is now an old story and there are several of it's versions in circulation.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Nov 17, 2022 10:19pm
Shame on fellow journalists who care more about envelope then murdered colleague.
Reply Recommend 0
Debate is good
Nov 17, 2022 10:19pm
Always look for who will benefit from his death? Is it PDM or PTI or those who control the dummies.
Reply Recommend 0
Jan
Nov 17, 2022 10:24pm
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, be careful of what you write. Better check yourself and be fearful.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Nov 17, 2022 10:31pm
Hats off to this independent investigator Team that conducted their work outside of any government influence. Please stay safe.
Reply Recommend 0
haroon
Nov 17, 2022 10:36pm
Well planned but question is by who? Who had most to gain from murdering him? PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 17, 2022 10:42pm
Who paid Kenyan police and administration to conduct and cover-up the assassination of journalist Arshad ?. Certainly, the powerful people who were after him in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan first
Nov 17, 2022 10:46pm
@MirzaCanada, the 2 brothers have already been questioned but something does not add up. Who in Pakistan wanted arshad dead and why?
Reply Recommend 0

