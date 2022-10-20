DAWN.COM Logo

NA passes amendment requiring speaker’s approval before arresting a lawmaker

Fahad Chaudhry Published October 20, 2022 Updated October 20, 2022 01:53pm
PML-N’s Murtaza Javed Abbasi reads out the amendment resolution in the National Assembly on Thursday. — National Assembly of Pakistan

The National Assembly on Thursday approved amendments to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, which among other things require authorities to seek the NA speaker’s approval prior to arresting a lawmaker.

According to the agenda shared on the NA’s Twitter, Rule 103 — which previously required the authorities to immediately inform the speaker in case of a lawmaker’s arrest — was proposed to be substituted by the following:

“When a member has to be arrested on a criminal charge or for a criminal offence or has to be detained under an executive order, the committing judge, magistrate or executive authority, as the case may be, shall immediately seek approval of the Speaker indicating the reasons for the arrest or detention, as the case may be, and after such arrest, detention or when a member is sentenced to imprisonment by a court of law, the committing judge, magistrate or executive authority, as the case may be shall intimate the place of detention or imprisonment of the member in the appropriate form set out in the Fourth Schedule.”

Furthermore, Rule 106, which previously stated that no MNA would be arrested from the Assembly’s precinct without the speaker’s approval, was proposed to be substituted by:

“No member shall be arrested within the precincts of the Assembly.”

PML-N’s Murtaza Javed Abbasi presented the amendment resolutions in the house today in a session presided over by Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif proposed that the amendment should also make it mandatory for the speaker or chairman of a committee to issue a production order for a lawmaker who was detained or arrested.

Subsequently, all three amendments were approved by the National Assembly.

The amendments come amid arrests of PTI leaders in separate cases of prohibited funding and a controversial tweet.

On Oct 7, PTI leaders alleged that Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee was picked up from the premises of Parliament House, where he had arrived for a Senate session.

While the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had initially issued a statement denying social media reports about the senator’s arrest, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had later revealed in a press conference that Nyazee was taken into “protective custody” for interrogation in connection with the prohibited funding case against the PTI leadership.

Later on Oct 13, Senator Azam Swati was arrested by the FIA for a controversial tweet against the army chief.

Last Friday, PTI lawmakers, wearing black armbands, protested against Swati’s arrest in front of the Senate chairman’s dais, chanting anti-government slogans and tearing apart copies of the day’s agenda. The session was later adjourned due to a lack of quorum.

Arshad
Oct 20, 2022 01:57pm
These corrupt 'lawmakers' always make laws to protect themselves.
M. Saeed
Oct 20, 2022 01:58pm
Our Assemblies are good only to make laws for their own conveniences and increasing their salaries and hefty perks etc.
Jamal
Oct 20, 2022 01:59pm
Corrupt mafia sitting in assemblies works for its own benefits and does nothing for poor public.
hamid
Oct 20, 2022 01:59pm
What a shameful law. Shame on the corrupt and characterless politicians.
DO MORE
Oct 20, 2022 02:03pm
This is absolutely wrong on more than one level. Law enforcement should have nothing to do with politicians who are just looking after their own interests.
Malik Sohaib Mushtaq Awan
Oct 20, 2022 02:07pm
Hoping that the Speaker will decide such matters impartially!
Raheel
Oct 20, 2022 02:09pm
Making laws to protect them, what a shame.
SkyHawk
Oct 20, 2022 02:10pm
The biggest looters and plunderers of this country are giving themselves NRO. What a country!
AMJAD KHAN
Oct 20, 2022 02:12pm
Thugs making laws to protect their corrupt way of life. Assembly is full of criminals.
MBR
Oct 20, 2022 02:15pm
Not in favor of this, but unfortunately this is happening because after what PTI had been doing with fake cases and arrests. Hope this is a temporary requirement.
Sameer H.
Oct 20, 2022 02:22pm
Priorities.
asma
Oct 20, 2022 02:24pm
It is to protect them. They know they will lose the next elections so they are doing this to stop IK arresting them
asma
Oct 20, 2022 02:25pm
@MBR, Fake cases by PTI. What are you on about mate
IAHMED
Oct 20, 2022 02:27pm
it was Ik's one of the worst decision to leave the NA for these crooks to make these laws to protect themselves. What a sorry state of the affairs! .
Falcon1
Oct 20, 2022 02:34pm
And no need to worry, the rubber-stamp biased Speaker wil always say "no" when it comes to someone from his own party; sponsors, handlers, benefactors and ''friends.
Munno
Oct 20, 2022 02:34pm
What a policy.. mind blowing this will help the poor masses of the country a lot. Fascist regime making laws that are only good for them.
ABE
Oct 20, 2022 02:35pm
So the Speaker of the Parliament can now override a judge! First in the world. Even Donald Trump could not refuse a judge.
AHAQ
Oct 20, 2022 02:40pm
Very soon they will be giving raises to themselves, like Rawalpindi bosses gave promotions and perks, while the nation is under severe economic crunch.
Salman
Oct 20, 2022 02:41pm
These assemblies are nothing but to protect criminals from punishments. Must be dissolved immediately.
