PTI leaders claim Saifullah Nyazee ‘picked up’ from Senate premises; FIA says no arrest has been made

PTI leaders on Friday claimed that senior party member and Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee has been “picked up” by “unknown men” from outside the Senate premises in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar said: “I have just received news that Saifullah Nyazee has been picked up from the Senate.

“If this news is correct, then this is highly condemnable,” he said.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Shireen Mazari claimed that the senator was “picked up” from Senate premises by “unknown people in Islamabad”.

She lashed out at Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, saying he should be “ashamed” of the incident happening without his knowledge or approval.

“… he is silent on the matter? Or worse he may be complicit?” she asked.

PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani, on the other hand, claimed Nyazee was “abducted”. He pointed out that an “attack” was carried out at the senator’s residence in the past during which his personal items were seized.

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry called Sanjrani to take notice of the incident as he said that the parliament was never insulted like this before.

“At the very least he should show some honour and take notice of the process,” he tweeted.

FIA responds

As mainstream and social media claimed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was behind the arrest, the agency issued a statement rejecting such reports.

“The senator has not been arrested by any FIA wing as yet,” the agency’s spokesperson said, condemning the reports circulating in the media.

However, in a press conference later in the day, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Nyazee has been “taken by the FIA” in a case pertaining to prohibited funding.

“Nyazee was summoned by the agency several times but never showed up for investigation. Now FIA has taken him for interrogation and questioning and if required, he can be arrested under legal procedures,” he said.

On September 13, the FIA Cyber Crime Wing had raided Nyazee’s house and confiscated his laptop, phone and other gadgets. According to media reports, the agency believed a website titled ‘Namanzoor.com’ was being operated from the senator’s residence.

In a Senate session two days later, Nyazee submitted a privilege motion against the Islamabad police and the FIA over the breach of his privilege.

He said as soon as he reached home, he was ambushed by a dozen FIA officers and armed policemen who snatched his mobile phone and took away laptops from his car.

“They entered my house violating the sanctity of my private property and even barged into my bedroom,” he claimed.

Nyazee said they searched through his belongings and took away many other things, including his wife’s mobile phone. He said the behaviour of the FIA and Islamabad police, including alleged harassment of his wife and daughters, was tantamount to the breach of privilege of the house of the federation and its member, therefore, the Senate chairman should take appropriate action on this breach.