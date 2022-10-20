DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 20, 2022

Terror attacks in Pakistan surge by 51pc after Afghan Taliban victory

Iftikhar A. Khan Published October 20, 2022 Updated October 20, 2022 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan witnessed a record 51pc increase in the number of terrorist attacks in a single year after the Afghan Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August last year as a result of the withdrawal of the US forces.

As many as 433 people were killed and 719 injured in 250 attacks in Pakistan between August 15, 2021, and August 14, 2022, Islamabad-based think tank, Pak Institute of Peace Studies (Pips) data revealed.

In comparison, it said, the country witnessed 165 attacks that killed 294 people and injured 598 others from August 2020 to August 14, 2021.

These were some of the findings shared in the fifth issue of Pips’ Paper Series released on Wednesday.

The purpose of these analytical papers is to expand the knowledge base of key stakeholders on Pakistan’s Afghan perspective, and its role and interest in Afghan peace and reconciliation.

“The mindless jubilation over Taliban victory is now turning into a rude shock because the evolving security situation under the erratic Taliban rule indicates Pakistan is about to face yet another ordeal viz-a-viz terrorism,” the think-tank said.

The issue while quoting a United Nations report said there was no sign that the Taliban regime was taking steps to limit the activities of foreign terrorist groups on Afghan soil. It added that as per the UN report foreign terrorist groups based in Afghanistan take the Taliban victory as a motivation to disseminate their propaganda in Central and South Asia, and globally.

Key terror outfits with active presence in Afghanistan include Al-Qaeda, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU), East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamic State in Khorasan (IS-K). So far, the Taliban have acted only against the IS-K because it actively challenges the group’s rule.

The issue underlined that there was a wave of fear and panic among residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the reported return of TTP militants from Afghanistan in recent months.

The publication while quoting the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said more than 300,000 Afghans have fled to Pakistan since the Taliban takeover.

The figure contests Pakistani authorities’ claim that about 60,000 to 70,000 Afghans entered Pakistan since August last year.

The issue included two papers expected to demonstrate an overall understanding of a variety of viewpoints and positions mainly around emerging events and developments in Afghanistan and their implications for Pakistan and the region.

The first paper, by Ahmed Ali, evaluated the post-US militant landscape of Afghanistan and its implications for Pakistan in terms of insecurity and terrorist violence. Apart from discussing the state’s responses to tackle extremism and terrorism, the paper also provided a set of policy recommendations.

The second paper by Urooj Jafri discussed at length Pakistan’s challenges and policy responses in the face of Afghan refugees and border control.

The author held with the latest developments, Pakistan, like other countries in the region, officially resisted accepting a new influx of refugees. However, Pakistan still had an opportunity to win the hearts and minds of Afghan people with a sympathetic visa policy and facilitation of cross-border movement.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2022

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (17)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hardcore
Oct 20, 2022 09:45am
Taliban having strategic depth inside Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sanjay
Oct 20, 2022 09:55am
Fruits of trees planted in Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Haris
Oct 20, 2022 09:55am
But i thought rise of Taliban and expulsion of US from Afghanistan was the best thing that happened to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
TheFaultWithinUs
Oct 20, 2022 09:56am
For all the victory dance and the chest thumping we did!
Reply Recommend 0
Indian
Oct 20, 2022 10:00am
Shackles of slavery broke, and now the Indian consulate is not operating.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Oct 20, 2022 10:05am
Some shackles of slavery they broke.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Khan
Oct 20, 2022 10:05am
The Zalimans, the forces of darkness.
Reply Recommend 0
Vivaldi
Oct 20, 2022 10:12am
Where are those who were celebrating and mocking India when Taliban gained power in Afghanistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Alexa
Oct 20, 2022 10:13am
Karma
Reply Recommend 0
asim
Oct 20, 2022 10:15am
Broke the shackles of slavery.
Reply Recommend 0
RJ
Oct 20, 2022 10:16am
Is this your idea of “strategic depth”?
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 20, 2022 10:22am
They believe in their ideology, and those who believe in their ideologies want to export it.
Reply Recommend 0
Alexa
Oct 20, 2022 10:27am
But keep wondering why India refuses to send its cricketers to Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Rangamaru
Oct 20, 2022 10:28am
Pak has been getting bad news in every facets of life !
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 20, 2022 10:42am
Pakistanis were jumping for joy and handing out sweets when Taliban walked in. Pakistan thought India had been kicked out lol
Reply Recommend 0
Ashley
Oct 20, 2022 10:44am
Gentlemen, that’s ‘ breaking of shackles of slavery’ for Imran and the ex-chief. Don’t worry, all is well.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Oct 20, 2022 10:49am
Most of these attacks have been committed by rogue extremists sponsored by India, after they lost their man in Kabul, Ashraf Ghani.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pakistan vs India
20 Oct, 2022

Pakistan vs India

MERELY days after news outlets across the border reported that the Indian cricket board was open to sending their...
Questionable acquittal
20 Oct, 2022

Questionable acquittal

IN Pakistan, while convicts from poor families are sent to the gallows, the rich and powerful accused of committing...
Reforms in power sector
20 Oct, 2022

Reforms in power sector

THE eyewash of ‘drastic’ measures approved by the federal cabinet in the name of power-sector ‘reforms’...
Blurred lines
19 Oct, 2022

Blurred lines

IN a ‘normal’ democracy, fair and transparent elections can neutralise pre-poll bellicosity and smooth the way...
Postponed again
Updated 19 Oct, 2022

Postponed again

THE people of Karachi, unfortunately, will be deprived of an elected local government for the foreseeable future....
Crime-fighting app
19 Oct, 2022

Crime-fighting app

IT is welcome to note that the Sindh police are opting for modern technology in order to address the epidemic of...