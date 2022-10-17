DAWN.COM Logo

Biden will act ‘methodically’ in re-evaluating ties with Riyadh

Reuters Published October 17, 2022

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will act “methodically” in deciding how to respond to Saudi Arabia over oil output cuts, but options include changes to US security assistance, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.

Sullivan, speaking on CNN, said no changes to the US-Saudi relationship were imminent as Biden re-evaluates it.

“And so the president isn’t going to act precipitously. He is going to act methodically, strategically and he’s going to take his time to consult members of both parties, and also to have an opportunity for Congress to return so that he can sit with them in person and work through the options,” Sullivan said.

A day after OPEC+ oil producers last week announced output cuts over US objections, Biden vowed to impose “consequences” on Saudi Arabia for siding with Russia in supporting the cuts. The OPEC+ move undermines Western countries’ plans to impose a cap on the price of Russian oil exports in response to Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Senator Bob Menendez, a Democrat who chairs the Senate’s foreign relations committee, called for a halt to most US arms sales to Saudi Arabia after the Opec+ move.

Biden’s options “include changes to our approach to security assistance to Saudi Arabia, but I’m not going to get ahead of the president. What I will say is there’s nothing imminent,” Sullivan said, adding that there was time for Biden to consult Congress.

Sullivan said Biden had no plans to meet Saudi Arabia’s de-facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at a G20 leaders summit next month in Indonesia.

Asked whether Biden would view Russia’s use of a small tactical nuclear weapon or detonating one in the Black Sea as less serious than a larger bomb, Sullivan said it was “dangerous” to draw such distinctions, and the president would not do so.

“The use of a nuclear weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine is the use of a nuclear weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine. We’re not going to slice the salami,” Sullivan added.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2022

Tamza
Oct 17, 2022 09:47am
The higher the price of oil, the more profit US OIL COMPANIES make. They have no incentive to push for price drop.
Chulbul
Oct 17, 2022 09:59am
Saudi has no idea what usa technology sanctions can do. SMB futuristic city Neom plan depends on technology
Gabbar
Oct 17, 2022 10:07am
US has no options. Reevaluate the security assistance and the kingdom goes right into the Russian camp. The kingdom has come a long way from 60s. It's no longer the backward nation it on used to be
