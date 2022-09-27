DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 27, 2022

China urges US to do something ‘real and beneficial’ for flood-hit Pakistan

AFP | Dawn.com Published September 27, 2022 Updated September 27, 2022 09:35pm
<p>Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin attends a news conference in Beijing, China. — Reuters/File</p>

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin attends a news conference in Beijing, China. — Reuters/File

<p>US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari trade places to deliver remarks after their meeting at the State Department in Washington. — Reuters</p>

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari trade places to deliver remarks after their meeting at the State Department in Washington. — Reuters

<p>Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (C-R) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (C-L) meet at the US State Department. — Photo courtesy PPP Twitter</p>

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (C-R) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (C-L) meet at the US State Department. — Photo courtesy PPP Twitter

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday called out the US for “passing unwarranted criticism against Pakistan-China cooperation” and urged it to do something “real and beneficial” for the people of Pakistan.

His statement comes a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Pakistan to seek debt relief from close partner China in the view of floods.

In a weekly briefing today, Wang said that since the floods hit the country, China has rushed to Pakistan’s aid as it was a “genuine friend and brother in times of need”.

“The Chinese government has provided 400 million RMB worth of humanitarian assistance and China’s civil society has also lent a helping hand.

“We will continue to do our utmost to help the Pakistani people overcome the floods and rebuild their homes at an early date,” he said.

“China and Pakistan have had fruitful economic and financial cooperation. The Pakistani people know it best. Instead of passing unwarranted criticism against China-Pakistan cooperation, the US side might as well do something real and beneficial for the people of Pakistan,” the spokesperson added.

Blinken urges Pakistan to seek debt relief from China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called on Pakistan to seek debt relief from close partner China as floods devastate the country.

Blinken promised strong US support for Pakistan as it dries out from the floods, which have submerged one-third of the country, an area the size of the United Kingdom.

“We send a simple message. We are here for Pakistan, just as we were during past natural disasters, looking ahead to rebuild,” Blinken said after talks in Washington with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

“I also urged our colleagues to engage China on some of the important issues of debt relief and restructuring so that Pakistan can more quickly recover from the floods,” Blinken said.

China is a key economic and political partner of Pakistan, pushing ahead with the $54 billion economic corridor that will build infrastructure and give Beijing an outlet to the Indian Ocean.

Washington, whose alliance with Islamabad has frayed, has repeatedly charged that China will reap the benefits while Pakistan will face unsustainable debt.

The warnings by the United States — which considers China its pre-eminent global competitor — have repeatedly been brushed aside by Pakistan.

Some 1,600 people — one-third of them children — have died in Pakistan’s floods and more than seven million have been displaced, amid fears that such severe disasters will become more common due to climate change.

The United States has committed $56 million in humanitarian aid and sent 17 planes full of supplies, with promises of long-term support.

Bilawal said that US President Joe Biden, who signed a landmark domestic climate package last month, also needed to look at “climate justice”. “It’s not only important that you ‘build back better’ here,” he said, using Biden’s campaign slogan.

“The opportunity of this crisis in Pakistan is that we must build back better — greener, more climate-resilient — back home as well,” he said.

“I believe that working together we can do this.”

Pakistan, despite being the fifth most populous country, contributes only about 0.8 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions blamed for climate change due to its state of development.

Lingering distrust on Afghanistan

The US relationship with Pakistan sharply deteriorated over the course of the two-decade war in Afghanistan.

“We have had our differences — that’s no secret,” Blinken said.

But he said Pakistan and the United States “have a shared stake in Afghanistan’s future”, including greater freedoms for women and girls, whose rights have again been heavily curtailed by the Taliban.

Blinken also encouraged Pakistan to respect freedom of religion and expression.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s five-month-old government has faced criticism for restrictions on the media since he replaced Imran Khan.

Blinken also called on Pakistan to pursue a “responsible relationship” with India.

Dialogue has been at a standstill between the historic rivals.

Immediately after meeting Bilawal, Blinken was hosting a dinner for India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, with whom he will hold talks on Tuesday.

The South Asian foreign ministers were not expected to meet in Washington.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pak China Ties
Business

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (119)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Captain RIght
Sep 27, 2022 01:23pm
now this is called bulls eye!!
Reply Recommend 0
Atul
Sep 27, 2022 01:24pm
Being second largest economy of the world, China can easily write off few billion dollars for Pakistan. Afterall both countries are strong allies.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Sep 27, 2022 01:27pm
In other words, go somewhere else. We can't help you! Now SS may have to even go and grovel before Putin, not just the Chinese. And another headphone incident to entertain us. And we know how displeased the US was when IK was in Moscow, meeting with Putin while Putin had already started the invasion of Ukraine. Who knows? When SS lands in Moscow, Putin might also invade Montenegro, Moldova??
Reply Recommend 0
Manika
Sep 27, 2022 01:31pm
Haaa nice proposal but first the US led WB debt trap, these corrupt non elected American imposed imported Pakistani govt got to go. Most of them are criminals including criminal Zardari Jr, ask him about Sindh. American government officials are well aware of what is happening in Pakistan. This must end, in this day age toppling government for American benefits will never be tolerated by masses who can get their information from social media not puppet tv channels most of them atleast.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 27, 2022 01:34pm
This is one of the items in the 'do more' list.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Asif
Sep 27, 2022 01:36pm
US Does not understand China’s friendship with Pakistan. It is based on mutual trust and respect
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi Dhar
Sep 27, 2022 01:37pm
“Immediately after holding a meeting with Bilawal, Blinken was hosting a dinner for India’s FM.” No dinner for Bilawal?
Reply Recommend 0
Vivaldi
Sep 27, 2022 01:50pm
Will Pak listen?
Reply Recommend 0
AT
Sep 27, 2022 01:52pm
US doesn't want its aid to Pakistan used to pay down the dedt owed to China. And for that matter same is true for IMF funds.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid khan
Sep 27, 2022 01:54pm
China will never write off even a penny...forget about millions. Even if they write off they will take away Gwadar for 100 years
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Sep 27, 2022 01:55pm
Was not this demand obvious?
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza
Sep 27, 2022 01:57pm
What about IMF debt?
Reply Recommend 0
Zezo
Sep 27, 2022 02:03pm
The US itself has gone bankrupt Why don't they see that!?!
Reply Recommend 0
Jwala
Sep 27, 2022 02:04pm
While jaishankar has reached his position with hard work , consistency and on top of merit, Bhutto has reached by cheating and fraud. Don’t think they can speak about a single thing forget dialogue.
Reply Recommend 0
Money
Sep 27, 2022 02:04pm
@Dr Asif , but no free monies.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Sep 27, 2022 02:04pm
Mr. Blinken knows how to embarrass China.
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Sep 27, 2022 02:07pm
Rebuild for the sake of destruction. When will we come out of the illusion of friendship with US?
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Sep 27, 2022 02:07pm
When asked for debt relief,China told Pakistan " sorry we don't speak English"
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Sep 27, 2022 02:08pm
Never trust America
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Sep 27, 2022 02:08pm
We trust China more
Reply Recommend 0
TruthAlwaysWins
Sep 27, 2022 02:09pm
Its a fair ask. Big and Iron brother should do all to help
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Sep 27, 2022 02:09pm
In short US saying to Pakistan,don't have change ask neighbors
Reply Recommend 0
Kim Jong un
Sep 27, 2022 02:11pm
Hope China will declare all the loan to Pakistan as donation for the sake of friendship
Reply Recommend 0
Mojo
Sep 27, 2022 02:12pm
Go back to Iron brother
Reply Recommend 0
TruthAlwaysWins
Sep 27, 2022 02:15pm
I would think it is the right thing to do Iron Brother. Time to walk the talk. I am surprised there has be no statements from China
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 27, 2022 02:25pm
Thanks to the destabilising conspiracy of the imported government that removed the great visionary kindhearted leader, India is taking advantage of the country’s weaknesses and conducting missile tests in Pakistan knowing there will be no consequences!
Reply Recommend 0
Aly
Sep 27, 2022 02:26pm
Very promising!
Reply Recommend 0
Aly
Sep 27, 2022 02:27pm
Bilawal stands besides him as his little school student! This is the state of affairs for the people of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Sep 27, 2022 02:29pm
USA are nightmarishly over-obsessed with the well-dug-in powerful China.
Reply Recommend 0
Mayank Seth
Sep 27, 2022 02:30pm
This is a hilarious response by US
Reply Recommend 0
vin
Sep 27, 2022 02:30pm
Looks for somewhere else. What about China?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 27, 2022 02:32pm
@Rashid khan, "Even if they write off they will take away Gwadar for 100 years" But that would NOT be a "write off", that would be a business transaction! Bhakti logic!
Reply Recommend 0
Januraja
Sep 27, 2022 02:32pm
Someone should tell him that be careful while meeting bilawal,he can steal his phone easily.
Reply Recommend 0
murtaza
Sep 27, 2022 02:34pm
Firstly write of all the western debts then open your mouth.
Reply Recommend 0
waseem
Sep 27, 2022 02:36pm
@Manika, I can uderstant your anger, heard manika's were enjoying special privilege during previous selected hybrid regime :-)
Reply Recommend 0
Nafis
Sep 27, 2022 02:38pm
US can topple govt but cannot help?
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Sep 27, 2022 02:43pm
Dictation & Instructions for Beggars, now next instruction will be on JF17 Thunder. Just wait & see.
Reply Recommend 0
Cye
Sep 27, 2022 02:50pm
Y worry about China? What can u do you help us?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 27, 2022 02:51pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Majil - Washington DC
Sep 27, 2022 02:53pm
US needs to set example by writing off $450 million they want Pakistan to pay for the F-16s. These are already outdated in the US.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Sep 27, 2022 02:55pm
Pakistan is going to be totally destroyed economically and emotionally when this PDM will leave. Maybe another 3 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Sep 27, 2022 03:03pm
They (US) wants to create distance from our 'IRON BROTHER'
Reply Recommend 0
LK
Sep 27, 2022 03:03pm
Valid point. Where is iron brother?
Reply Recommend 0
Salvo
Sep 27, 2022 03:09pm
@Manika, all this talk about the US toppling Pakistans government is question of Pakistan own credibility as a so called democracy. Pray tell what benefit does US get from Pakistan, They left Afghanistan months ago.
Reply Recommend 0
EEsan
Sep 27, 2022 03:09pm
@Dr Asif , So, mutual trust and friendship means the Chinese will not forgive the loans they gave to Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
luke
Sep 27, 2022 03:17pm
uuummm I see Donald Lu
Reply Recommend 0
Rebirth
Sep 27, 2022 03:19pm
If China writes off debt, will the Paris club follow suit? We didn’t get comparable development deals after the so-called CPEC. We’d be left begging everyone to write off the debt at this rate. We need to figure out how to undo the damages outside of relying on charity, aid and loan restructuring. The PM fund should be used to buy corporate bonds floated by the FWO, NLC, etc. Then, they’d have enough funds to rebuild half the country, and river ports too. FWO, NLC IPOs should also be considered.
Reply Recommend 0
irfan
Sep 27, 2022 03:21pm
Pakistan and China prioritize Roads .
Reply Recommend 0
GettingThere
Sep 27, 2022 03:22pm
@Ravi Dhar, maybe he eats too much.
Reply Recommend 0
Borisbull
Sep 27, 2022 03:24pm
Indeed it is time for China to step up and help Pakistan at the time of their need.
Reply Recommend 0
Man from Sun
Sep 27, 2022 03:26pm
@Dr Asif , next joke pls.
Reply Recommend 0
F NAWAZ
Sep 27, 2022 03:27pm
Neutrals will be held responsible for every bad thing going on.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Sep 27, 2022 03:27pm
75 years and getting from US only advice on debt relief.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Master Baitor.
Sep 27, 2022 03:28pm
Excellent approach.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtirian Hozmydadi
Sep 27, 2022 03:29pm
He is right. Why go to ask for handouts from the conspirator country? Why not just to go higher than mountain best friend China?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Master Baitor.
Sep 27, 2022 03:29pm
@Ravi Dhar, He was given a chai.
Reply Recommend 0
Tejinderpal
Sep 27, 2022 03:34pm
China is one of the largest contributors to climate change! Also Majority of the loans..sorry ‘high interest investments’ are from china. So asking for a suspension to payback shouldn’t be a problem for the deep ocean friend..right? Infact the high mountain buddy might even write off the loans..surely??
Reply Recommend 0
Chou en Lie
Sep 27, 2022 03:34pm
@Ravi Dhar, He was given a coupon for local McDonalds.
Reply Recommend 0
Surya
Sep 27, 2022 03:37pm
Pakistan taking US aid to pay Chinese loans.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Sep 27, 2022 03:38pm
Fact remains we need to seek relief from the USA, a poor relationship after years of sacrifice in the lost. The longer this goes on the worse things will get.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaydee
Sep 27, 2022 03:40pm
@Dr Asif , Pakistan's 'friendship' with China is based on strategic wishes, nothing more.
Reply Recommend 0
Kirren Malhi
Sep 27, 2022 03:40pm
@Dr Asif , Joke of the century. It’s based on debt trap and beneficial to only one country.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Sep 27, 2022 03:47pm
No chance!
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Sep 27, 2022 03:49pm
China has given the maximum loans to the nation. It is quite logical to ask for debt write off, or deferral.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 27, 2022 03:50pm
I am happy for Bilawal at least he is beholding name of his mother Benazir. The only exception in PPP is Zardari. Hope PPP gets rid of this menace soon
Reply Recommend 0
test1
Sep 27, 2022 03:54pm
It is hard to say who is more pathetic US or our politicians. Also don't forget PTI in this regard they also took loans ? Remember! My point is that if india had gone to US asking for investment and factories US never tells them to go to Russia asking for investment and factories but instead they just give them to india. But when Pakistan is asking they are just saying go to China ? In frist place we don't have to ask for funds at all. Cut your expenditures and increase flood relief expenditure.
Reply Recommend 0
yuvee
Sep 27, 2022 03:57pm
Urge ? seriously !
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 27, 2022 03:58pm
Chinese spare no one. They didn't spare Srilankans, they won't spare Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
test2
Sep 27, 2022 04:00pm
The problem with Pakistan is that it thinks that whenever it gets in a trouble the world will come rushing to our rescue in a sense that we are so so much important to the entire world such that we make passenger aircrafts, semiconductors, electronics, medical equipment, weapons, heavy industry, vehicles etc. And also we have the most nobel prize winner scientists whose inventions are found in every country/home. Look i am not bad mouthing but one must not ignore the reality which we must face.
Reply Recommend 0
Ted
Sep 27, 2022 04:01pm
Emotional damage
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Sep 27, 2022 04:03pm
@Ravi Dhar, Indian FM was starving! Poor chap.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha
Sep 27, 2022 04:08pm
Good advice
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Ali Bukhari
Sep 27, 2022 04:09pm
China only 10pc of debt whereas 90 pc held by IMF and other western creditors; therefore, what's about 90pc of debt ?
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Sep 27, 2022 04:10pm
Dialogue between bilawal and Jaishankar. There is a 100 point IQ difference between the two. Will need some sort of intellect translater.
Reply Recommend 0
ShadowLugia
Sep 27, 2022 04:15pm
@Cye, Why should they after hiding their most wanted guy in your backyard and milking them for money all the time.
Reply Recommend 0
Manish
Sep 27, 2022 04:16pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad - how many jokes are there of the century? Lol.
Reply Recommend 0
ShadowLugia
Sep 27, 2022 04:17pm
@Ravi Dhar, he was shooed out to welcome Indian FM
Reply Recommend 0
Sunil
Sep 27, 2022 04:19pm
Response from China: don’t even try. Getting money from OIC maybe easier.
Reply Recommend 0
Sijo
Sep 27, 2022 04:22pm
No hosting of lunch/dinner for Pak foreign envoy?
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Sep 27, 2022 04:25pm
@Januraja, Shahbaz Sharif already tried it and failed. Have a close look at the handshake event between Blinken and him .
Reply Recommend 0
Wahab UK
Sep 27, 2022 04:26pm
They want Pakistan out of Chinese camp.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Pakistani Overseas
Sep 27, 2022 04:27pm
With the way imported Govt is running Pakistan we should just sell Pakistan and migrate to USA.
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Sep 27, 2022 04:28pm
Billoo FM ! A symbolic pathetic individual with no vision and quality of any sort
Reply Recommend 0
Pied Piper
Sep 27, 2022 04:41pm
All the CPEC roads China built have been washed out in the floods. But debt remains. Bravo iron brother China.
Reply Recommend 0
Suba
Sep 27, 2022 04:44pm
US doesn't want to be cheated again. All the funds US given to Pakistan so far been diverted to terror financing.
Reply Recommend 0
SU
Sep 27, 2022 04:44pm
@Dr Asif , China-Pakistan are on master-slave relationship. Mutual respect comes if you don’t borrow or live off aid.
Reply Recommend 0
Suba
Sep 27, 2022 04:45pm
@murtaza, Why should they write off. Your debt is your problem not others.
Reply Recommend 0
aditya
Sep 27, 2022 04:48pm
might become the joke of the century when the chinese start laughing their head off when asked for a writeoff
Reply Recommend 0
Fazal Kareem
Sep 27, 2022 05:03pm
PML(N) government CPEC mantra has failed because of greed of our politicians by investing in expensive power projects and building roads which have no utility without good agriculture and industrial activity. All the politicians and media were celebrating game changer CPEC that has thrown Pakistan in debt trap.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Sep 27, 2022 05:08pm
That is "the statement" from a statesman.
Reply Recommend 0
Maria
Sep 27, 2022 05:10pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Joker of the century
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Sep 27, 2022 05:11pm
US is the no 1 super power of the world. We expect ,America to lead campaign to write off portion of debts by lenders.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Sep 27, 2022 05:48pm
@murtaza, Why should the US write off your debt? You borrow you pay.
Reply Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Sep 27, 2022 06:03pm
@Ravi Dhar, the guy is so lean, so it was appropriate to offer a proper meal.
Reply Recommend 0
taaha
Sep 27, 2022 06:41pm
Us is right here. Pakistan should understand
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Sep 27, 2022 07:08pm
Because currently Pakistan owes China the most debt .
Reply Recommend 0
Om
Sep 27, 2022 07:11pm
Correct
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Sep 27, 2022 07:17pm
Well said blinken. China is conspicuous by it's absence of support
Reply Recommend 0
Xbm
Sep 27, 2022 07:26pm
Blinken also called on Pakistan to pursue a “responsible relationship” with India. Ask China to forgive the $30 billion dollar loans, as CPEC is a Failure. Hardly any evidence of it ever being built.Like A Ghost of empty words.
Reply Recommend 0
dude
Sep 27, 2022 07:45pm
We beg IMF and others to forgive debt but conveniently ignore our supposed best friend to help us out?
Reply Recommend 0
Crux
Sep 27, 2022 07:49pm
@Dr Asif , very true. China consider Pakistan as equal and don't take or send help in time of distress
Reply Recommend 0
Rasheed
Sep 27, 2022 07:59pm
@Dr.Pakistani Overseas, Already happening under SS
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Sep 27, 2022 08:19pm
@ABE, Aren’t you thankful for free 56 million we are getting from USA, india nor china hasn’t even donated anything..
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Sep 27, 2022 08:27pm
and Nazi was kept waiting biden's call for 4 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Sep 27, 2022 08:34pm
Pakistan is in a catch-22 but the ball is in China’s court. Pakistan’s strategic location benefits China’s economic expansion but is of no value to the West after it firmly secured interdiction capabilities in Afghanistan. In a competitive geo-economic environment, the US cannot give Pakistan debt relief that benefits China. China’s CPEC could be a boon for Pakistan but it directly competes with US interests.
Reply Recommend 0
Gaurav
Sep 27, 2022 08:52pm
@ Mansur Ul Haque, "US is the no 1 super power of the world. We expect ,America to lead campaign to write off portion of debts by lenders." Yeah... but you are a Nuclear Islamic Super power. Surely you dont want to compromise that title.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Sep 27, 2022 08:53pm
@Multani, But Pakistan refused the help from Bangladesh, so why India and China must send help.
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Sep 27, 2022 08:55pm
@LK,busy in scamming.
Reply Recommend 0
Gaurav
Sep 27, 2022 08:56pm
@Sher Ali Bukhari, "China only 10pc of debt whereas 90 pc held by IMF and other western creditors; therefore, what's about 90pc of debt ?" Firstly, This 10 percent of debt has the highest interest rate and requires most funds to service. Secondly, where is it published that Chinese debt is only 10 percent?
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Sep 27, 2022 08:58pm
@TimeToMovveOn, he is IK
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 27, 2022 08:59pm
@Dr Asif , Yes. The relationships with Sri Lanka & North Korea are also based on Trust & Mutual Respect. Where do they stand today ?
Reply Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Sep 27, 2022 09:01pm
China has invested billions in Pakistan. USA should do the same.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Khan
Sep 27, 2022 10:05pm
Let's start wiping out chinese debt first, shall we?
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 27, 2022 10:08pm
The debt imposer is being irrespomsible
Reply Recommend 0
Maha
Sep 27, 2022 10:09pm
@Atul, Why should China do everything for pakistan? whe will PM FM bring their looted money back to Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Sep 27, 2022 10:21pm
China can do something "real and beneficial" by allowing for the CPEC contracts to be debated in pakistan parliament and for IMF to look into it. Also it would be real and beneficial if Pakistan's terms are renegotiated for the betterment of Pakistanis and help them.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Sep 27, 2022 10:24pm
CPEC will make Pakistan a superpower.
Reply Recommend 0
TruthAlwaysWins
Sep 27, 2022 10:39pm
It is a suprise that China says it has provided 500 million in aid already. It is not seen anywhere in the press. Now if they provide the debt relief it would be good for the relations
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Sep 27, 2022 10:40pm
Chinese want their money back from Pakistan. It also shows that Chinese economy has weakened. Chinese also are affected by yearly floods but they don't ask USA for help. At this time, it is China and India which can and capable to provide help. It is upto Pakistan to have both countries to agree to provide help to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Noon leaks
Updated 27 Sep, 2022

Noon leaks

PMO audio leaks are a national security emergency that ought to be investigated at the highest level.
Cipher probe offer
27 Sep, 2022

Cipher probe offer

CONSIDERING the toxic political polarisation in the country, former prime minister Imran Khan’s suggestion that ...
Delaying Doha plans
27 Sep, 2022

Delaying Doha plans

WHEN Doha announced its intention to spend $3bn in different commercial and investment sectors of Pakistan around a...
Debt deferment
Updated 26 Sep, 2022

Debt deferment

Pakistan’s dollar funding needs for next 5 years have never been so large and world’s appetite to hold its hands never so poor.
Dengue concerns
26 Sep, 2022

Dengue concerns

AS weather conditions change in Pakistan, the threat of dengue looms large over the land. According to a warning...
Relic of colonialism
26 Sep, 2022

Relic of colonialism

THE law on sedition, one of several holdovers of colonial times, is among the most handy instruments for controlling...