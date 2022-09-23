DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 23, 2022

Flood-hit Pakistan should suspend debt repayments, says UN paper

Reuters | Dawn.com Published September 23, 2022 Updated September 23, 2022 10:04am

Pakistan should suspend international debt repayments and restructure loans with creditors after recent floods added to the country’s financial crisis, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing a UN policy memo.

The memorandum, which the UN Development Programme will share with the government this week, states that the country’s creditors should consider debt relief so that policymakers can prioritise financing its disaster response over loan repayment, the newspaper said.

Pakistan has earlier estimated the damage at $30 billion, and both the government and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have blamed the flooding on climate change.

The memo further proposed debt restructuring or swaps, where creditors would let go of repayments in exchange for Pakistan agreeing to invest in climate change-resilient infrastructure, FT said.

Floods have affected 33 million Pakistanis, inflicted billions of dollars in damage, and killed over 1,500 people — creating concern that Pakistan will not meet debts.

Earlier this week, the UN secretary general, who also visited Pakistan recently, made a forceful address to world leaders gathered for the opening day of the General Assembly’s high-level debate.

Guterres repeated the appeal he first made during his visit where he urged lenders to consider debt reduction to help those nations that were facing a possible economic collapse.

“Creditors should consider debt reduction mechanisms such as debt-climate adaptation swaps,” he said again at the UNGA. “These could have saved lives and livelihoods in Pakistan, which is drowning not only in floodwater, but in debt.”

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Flood Emergency
Business

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ashley
Sep 23, 2022 10:15am
China won’t leave any penny.
Reply Recommend 0
F
Sep 23, 2022 10:19am
That's what shaukat tarin was saying for IMF deal
Reply Recommend 0
yuvee
Sep 23, 2022 10:31am
The only country and People on the planet without spine and self respect.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Siddiqui
Sep 23, 2022 10:33am
There is an urgent need to set up field hospitals to save lives of children and women in flood waters especially in interior Sindh!
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Sep 23, 2022 10:35am
And this is what the end goal is. Not to repay money owed by Pakistan. The flood sham is all about getting money
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Siddiqui
Sep 23, 2022 10:35am
Field hospitals are urgently need to save lives of children and women!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malaria Se Beemar
Sep 23, 2022 10:39am
@Dr. Siddiqui, Interior Sindh has been an emergency since decades...what has happened? Nothing! What do we expect then? Absolutely Nothing!
Reply Recommend 0
Ajmal
Sep 23, 2022 10:43am
Iron brother will not like it.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Timely remorse
Updated 23 Sep, 2022

Timely remorse

The country needs more leaders, not rabble-rousers.
Miranda Warning
23 Sep, 2022

Miranda Warning

BEATINGS, rape, sleep deprivation, electric shocks, even waterboarding — the Punjab Police is notorious for...
Nuclear geopolitics
23 Sep, 2022

Nuclear geopolitics

TWO key international issues — Iran’s stand-off with the West over the former’s nuclear programme, and Russian...
Funding gaps
Updated 22 Sep, 2022

Funding gaps

Regrettably, international appeals for flood relief have yet to receive a robust response.
Transgender identity
22 Sep, 2022

Transgender identity

THE question of the ‘compatibility’ of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act of 2018 with ...
Controversial project
22 Sep, 2022

Controversial project

THE controversial Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project launched by former prime minister Imran Khan is again...