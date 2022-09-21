DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 21, 2022

World leaders join Pakistan for SOS on flood and debt

Anwar Iqbal Published September 21, 2022 Updated September 21, 2022 08:12am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives at the United Nations headquarters in New York, US, Tuesday. — PMO Twitter Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (R), Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (M), and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif at the welcome reception in New York. — Photo by PTV
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives at the United Nations headquarters in New York, US, Tuesday. — PMO Twitter Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (R), Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (M), and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif at the welcome reception in New York. — Photo by PTV

• Paris offers to host rehabilitation conference
• Shehbaz to present Pakistan’s case on Friday
• UN chief opens UNGA with ‘debt-climate adaptation swaps’ suggestion

UNITED NATIONS: “Pakistan is drowning, not only in floodwater but in debt” too, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif urged the international community on Tuesday to stay engaged with the country as it deals with this huge humanitarian crisis.

Pakistan and France, meanwhile, agreed to identify ways and means to support efforts to tackle the challenge caused by the floods and Paris offered to host an international conference before the end of the year to help Islamabad rebuild in a climate-resilient manner.

“I recently saw it with my own eyes in Pakistan — where one-third of the country is submerged by a ‘monsoon on steroids’,” said the UN chief during a forceful address to world leaders gathered for the opening day of the General Assembly’s high-level debate.

Mr Guterres repeated the appeal he first made during his recent visit to Pakistan where he urged lenders to consider debt reduction to help those nations that were facing a possible economic collapse. “Creditors should consider debt reduction mechanisms such as debt-climate adaptation swaps,” he said again at the UNGA. “These could have saved lives and livelihoods in Pakistan, which is drowning not only in floodwater, but in debt.”

The UN chief urged the lenders to set up “an effective mechanism of debt relief for developing countries, including middle-income countries, in debt distress”.

This is the first UNGA session attended physically by world leaders after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also at the welcome reception hosted by Mr Guterres, Prime Minister Sharif interacted with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, held bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, President of Spain Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi.

Besides, Mr Sharif expressed gratitude to Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas for sending the response and rescue team for the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

He also highlighted the need for helping out developing economies in a series of tweets. He was scheduled to address the Global Food Security Summit, but could not due to other engagements. In his tweets, he said he had come to the UNGA to “tell Pakistan’s story to the world, a story of deep anguish and pain arising out of a massive human tragedy caused by floods”.

French help

According to a joint statement, issued after PM Sharif’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the UNGA, the premier apprised President Macron of the devastation caused by the climate-induced floods across Pakistan, expressed gratitude to France for sending timely assistance of tents, water pumps and a team of doctors and nurses, and hoped that the country would continue to contribute in the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase.

The premier also thanked France for its support for GSP+ scheme, noting that it served to enhance trade and economic ties with EU as well as France.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2022

flood emrgency
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Denali
Sep 21, 2022 07:58am
What a sorry bunch. The corrupt and looters representing Pakistan - who is going to beleive them
Reply Recommend 0
Sadaqat Ali
Sep 21, 2022 07:59am
Thank you World leaders, also devise a method of ensuring that this help reaches the needy, avoiding the greed of the elites and powerful of this country.
Reply Recommend 0
Qbmx
Sep 21, 2022 08:00am
Promise of meeting to talk . Well done. Where is the money? Sorry no money.
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Sep 21, 2022 08:03am
Well done by Pakistan delegations at UN, let’s world knows climate change effects in Pakistan and around the globe. Floods victims in Pakistan still waiting help from outside world.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Self-inflicted wounds
21 Sep, 2022

Self-inflicted wounds

TRUTH be told, the selection of the army chief has always been a political issue. How could it be otherwise in a...
Exporting Hindutva
21 Sep, 2022

Exporting Hindutva

AS Hindutva ideologues have moved from the fringes of Indian society to the centre of power, this anti-Muslim...
Karachi chaos
21 Sep, 2022

Karachi chaos

THERE is a palpable sense of insecurity that citizens across the country must have felt recently, thanks to the ...
Sharifs’ silence
Updated 20 Sep, 2022

Sharifs’ silence

Instead of providing assurances that matters are under control, the Sharif brothers have left even old questions unanswered.
Cluster approach
20 Sep, 2022

Cluster approach

HINDSIGHT, they say, is usually 20/20. But in the case of the flood disaster, the lessons of 2010 have not been...
Deprived of education
20 Sep, 2022

Deprived of education

THE fact that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers continue to disallow girls from attending secondary school indicates...