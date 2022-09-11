DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan to observe day of mourning tomorrow over Queen Elizabeth’s death

Reuters Published September 11, 2022 Updated September 11, 2022 01:59pm
<p>A view of floral tributes outside Balmoral Castle, following the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in Balmoral, Scotland on September 11. — Reuters</p>

<p>People line the street waiting for the funeral cortage carrying Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in the village of Ballater, following the Queen’s passing, near Balmoral, Scotland on September 11. — Reuters</p>

Pakistan will observe a day of mourning on Monday (tomorrow) over the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, state news agency APP reported.

Upon the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accorded his approval for observing a day of mourning in Pakistan, on September 12, on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

Separately, the Pakistan High Commission in London tweeted: “To express solidarity with the government and people of the United Kingdom on the sad demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Pakistan will observe a national day of mourning on 12 Sept. 2022. During the day, Pakistan’s flag will be lowered to half-mast throughout the country.”

Meanwhile, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth will be taken from her home in the Scottish Highlands on a slow, six-hour journey to Edinburgh on Sunday, giving the public a chance to line the roads in tribute to the monarch who died after seven decades on the throne.

The death of the 96-year-old has provoked tears, sadness and warm tributes, not just from the queen’s own close family and many in Britain, but also from around the globe — reflecting her presence on the world stage for the last 70 years.

In pictures: Elizabeth II — A queen for the world

On Sunday at 0900 GMT, Elizabeth’s oak coffin, which has been in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle covered with the royal standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, will be placed in a hearse by six gamekeepers.

Accompanied by the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, the cortege will slowly make its way from the remote castle, winding through small towns and villages to Edinburgh where the coffin will be taken to the throne room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Tens of thousands have gathered at royal palaces in the days since Elizabeth’s death on Thursday to leave flowers and to pay their respects.

“I know how deeply you, the entire nation — and I think I may say the whole world — sympathise with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered,” her son King Charles said at a ceremony on Saturday where he was officially proclaimed the new monarch.

“It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers and that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss.”

While Elizabeth’s death was not totally unexpected given her age, the fact her health had been deteriorating and the passing of her husband of 73 years Prince Philip last year, there was still a sense of shock at the news.

“We all thought she was invincible,” her grandson Prince William, now the heir to the throne, told a well-wisher on Saturday as he met crowds at Windsor castle.

Funeral

Elizabeth’s state funeral will be held at London’s Westminster Abbey on Monday, Sept 19, which will be a public holiday in Britain, officials announced.

US President Joe Biden said he would be there, although full details of the event and the attendees have not yet been released.

Before that, her coffin will be flown to London and there will be a sombre procession when it is later moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where it will lie in state for four days.

In 2002, more than 200,000 people queued to pay their respects to Elizabeth’s mother while her coffin lay in state and aides have previously said there is an expectation that millions may want to visit.

“It goes without saying that we can expect large numbers of people,” the spokesperson for Prime Minister Liz Truss told reporters.

Truss, whose appointment as prime minister on Tuesday was the queen’s last public act, will join King Charles as both the new head of state and prime minister tour the four nations of the United Kingdom in the next few days.

Charles, 73, immediately succeeded his mother but was officially proclaimed as king on Saturday in a colourful ceremony laden with pageantry and dating back centuries following a meeting of the Accession Council at St James’s — a royal palace built for Henry VIII in the 1530s.

Charles is now the 41st monarch in a line that traces its origins to the Norman King William the Conqueror who captured the English throne in 1066.

Elizabeth’s death has capped a difficult couple of years for the royal family which has seen the loss of Prince Philip, its patriarch, her second son Prince Andrew accused of sex abuse — which he denied — and grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan step down from royal life to move to California.

Harry and Meghan have been alienated from the rest of the family since, with Harry and brother William said to be barely on speaking terms.

But the death of their grandmother managed to reunite them, as they appeared together with their wives outside Windsor Castle to meet the crowds on Saturday.

A royal source described it as an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.

Fastrack
Sep 11, 2022 02:02pm
Where's the "day of mourning" for Kashmiris and Palestinians? Pakistan got its freedom in 1947. Right?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 11, 2022 02:04pm
No. Pakistan is mourning floods and the biggest disaster, rule of the most corrupt, with PM evading jail for last 8 months.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Sep 11, 2022 02:05pm
what did the Queen ever do for Pakistan that the country needs to be in mourning on her demise?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Aizaz Bokhari
Sep 11, 2022 02:09pm
Seriously?
Reply Recommend 0
M Shaking Sweating
Sep 11, 2022 02:19pm
Day of mourning for the death of colonial ruler
Reply Recommend 0
Altaf
Sep 11, 2022 02:20pm
No comment but why should we do so if we have to mourn please mourn for flood affected and mourn for missing persons
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 11, 2022 02:23pm
For what?
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Sep 11, 2022 02:27pm
@Altaf , May be for getting a good donation.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmeed
Sep 11, 2022 02:33pm
We are not slaves.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Sep 11, 2022 02:38pm
Pathetic!
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha
Sep 11, 2022 02:46pm
Need to get out of the colonial mindset
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Sep 11, 2022 02:48pm
This shameless imported government is time to mourn a woman who is not even remotely related to Pakistan, but didn’t spend a dime towards the flood victims in Pakistan. Absolutely shameless.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Sep 11, 2022 02:52pm
Why?
Reply Recommend 0
Real.Pakistani
Sep 11, 2022 03:04pm
What???
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rehman
Sep 11, 2022 03:08pm
Shari's wealth in UK..........
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Sep 11, 2022 03:14pm
What a shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Rocky1
Sep 11, 2022 03:44pm
Cos she has bn Queen of Pakistan for 4 years too...
Reply Recommend 0

