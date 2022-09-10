DAWN.COM Logo

Protesters stop trucks, destroy Iranian tomatoes in Kalat

Saleem Shahid Published September 10, 2022 Updated September 10, 2022 08:16am

QUETTA: Protesters stopped vehicles carrying imported tomatoes in Kalat district on Friday and some of them either looted or destroyed the merchandise, officials said on Friday.

Several farm owners and growers gathered in Mangochar town and blocked the Quetta-Karachi national highway by putting boulders and barricades, suspending traffic.

An official said protesters intercepted a vehicle loaded with tomatoes imported from Iran and started looting or throwing tomato boxes on the road.

The protesters, chanting slogans against the government, said they would not allow tomato imports from Iran and their crop was ready for shipment to the market.

Local administration officials and Levies personnel rushed to the site soon after the incident to control the situation.

The Balochistan Zamindars Associa­tion, which organised the protest, has condemned the destruction of tomatoes and disassociated itself from the incident.

“We have nothing to do with the incident,” said Haji Abdul Aziz, a representative of the association, adding that “our protest was peaceful”.

The association believed local growers would face significant financial losses amid imports of tomatoes and other vegetables from Iran and Afgh­anistan as their crop, ready to hit the market, would not fetch the right price.

It has asked the government to stop these imports until the local tomato crop arrives in the market.

Several trucks loaded with tomatoes and onions reached Pakistan through Taftan and Chaman border crossing from Iran and Afghanistan, lowering the high prices of both vegetables in the local market.

Onion and tomato prices went through the roof after flash floods washed away large swathes of crops, prompting the government to allow imports from neighbouring countries to lower costs.

The Federal Board of Revenue has since waived taxes and levies on the import of onion and tomato for three months.

Record monsoon rains and glacier melt in northern mountains, have triggered floods that have swept away houses, roads, railway tracks, bridges, livestock, and crops, and killed nearly 1,400 people. Huge areas of the country are inundated and hundreds of thousands of people have been forced from their homes.

The government says the lives of nearly 33 million people have been disrupted.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2022

Comments (14)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Vin
Sep 10, 2022 08:21am
Hoarders and black marketeers are only selfishly ĺlooking to profit from the misery.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Sep 10, 2022 08:27am
We can export the tomatoes back to India if they will allow it .
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Sep 10, 2022 08:38am
Strange country. Either there is a shortage or not. Is someone profiteering from creating a shortage?
Reply Recommend 0
Gulrez Khan
Sep 10, 2022 08:42am
Looting is better than destroying. These are scarce resources and should not be destroyed.
Reply Recommend 0
ABC
Sep 10, 2022 08:47am
Left hand doesn't know what right hand is doing. Classic case of banana republic.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Sep 10, 2022 08:51am
What a lawless country What a shame
Reply Recommend 0
Zindaquam
Sep 10, 2022 09:01am
Government should first buy from local farmers and let them earn money instead of paying foreigners by importing vegetables. When will the government work for peoples benefit.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Punjabi Pashtun
Sep 10, 2022 09:16am
These criminals should be arrested immediately, how dare they take the food away from the mouth of the poor people, these are the greedy farmers who are trying to mint money while the nation is facing a calamity.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Sep 10, 2022 09:18am
Land of pure . Looting is a national obsession, poor do it on street, Rich do it in palaces. Imran Khan does it on toshakhana gifts.
Reply Recommend 0
rana1
Sep 10, 2022 09:22am
Like they have enough tomato yield to satisfy the whole country!
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Sep 10, 2022 09:28am
And the people help them when they are in crisis. Be it earthquake or flood or famine.
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Sep 10, 2022 09:45am
Imported govt clueless
Reply Recommend 0
Hawk
Sep 10, 2022 09:54am
Surprising , Iranian crops lower in price as compared to indigenous crops.
Reply Recommend 0
Suchbaath
Sep 10, 2022 11:06am
End sufferers are poor people of Pakistan to buy tomatoes at higher prices.
Reply Recommend 0

