Today's Paper | August 31, 2022

Govt to allow onion, tomato imports from Iran, Afghanistan

Amin Ahmed Published August 31, 2022 Updated August 31, 2022 07:59am
Labourers unload sacks of vegetables from a truck at a local market in Lahore on Tuesday, as catastrophic monsoon floods have sent food prices skyrocketing, putting many staples out of the reach of the poor.—AFP
ISLAMABAD: The food ministry would issue permits within 24 hours to facilitate onion and tomato imports from Iran and Afghanistan, the government decided on Tuesday as it tries to stabilise food prices.

The decision was made in a meeting held in Islamabad on Tuesday. The food ministry has asked the Federal Board of Revenue to waive taxes and levies on onion and tomato imports for the next three months and expects that this will be made effective immediately.

The measures aimed to ensure the supply of essential commodities in the market and stabilise prices, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research said in a statement.

Calamitous monsoon floods have sent food prices skyrocketing, putting many staples out of the reach of the poor. Onions and tomatoes have been affected the most.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said earlier this week the price of onions had shot up by more than five times, and that the government was trying to quickly implement policies to stabilise food prices — including importing from India.

The food ministry said it had taken all stakeholders on board to ensure a smooth supply of essential commodities and had directed the Department of Plant Protection to remove barriers for importers.

During the meeting, it was observed that imports from Iran and Afghanistan would have minimal impact on the foreign exchange reserves because of special trade arrangements with these countries.

The participants agreed that the country would face a shortage of tomatoes and onions over the next three months, as recent floods have badly damaged crops.

A contact group has also been created, where imp­orters will be able to share their problems. Bes­ides, a team of the food ministry will monitor the situation and take necessary action for redressal.

Pakistan’s embassies in Iran, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates and other countries have also been requested to assist imports.

Meanwhile, an assessment report of the ministry estimates that the onion crop in Sindh was partially damaged. Some 42,268 acres under onion cultivation were affected, leading to a financial loss of Rs10.14 billion and yield losses of 120 maunds (around 4,500kg) per acre on average.

Besides, the Sindh Agriculture Department estimates that 12,101 acres of tomato crop have been damaged due to heavy rains and the resultant floods. The damaged area is about 20pc of the total cultivation area, and the financial loss has been estimated at a little over Rs2.7bn.

Meanwhile, the agriculture department of Balochistan is seeking Rs30.9bn in compensation for the losses and damages and subsidising affected farmers in the coming sowing season.

It said Rs19.8bn was needed for compensation and Rs11.07bn for the subsidy on account of fertiliser sand Zaid, kharif and rabi seasonal crops like pulses, sorghum, wheat and oilseeds.

The commerce ministry is also in contact with foreign governments to make the arrangements as soon as possible through commercial counsellors and trade attaches.

PTI slams govt on ‘trade with India’

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lashed out at the government on Tuesday for allegedly trying to resume trade with India on the pretext of floods.

In a Twitter post, party leader Fawad Chaudhry wondered how the government could start trade with India ignoring the atrocities on the people of occupied Kashmir.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s steps were not only against Muslims but also against humankind and trade could not be started unless such policies were reversed.

“We will oppose such decisions and never allow trade on the pretext of floods. The government should not betray the blood of the people of Kashmir,” he said.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2022

MOAZ
Aug 31, 2022 08:10am
Why not control the hoarding traders in Pakistan? Because they are PMLN voters. Hopefully the importeds do not have to pay in dollars?
Simba
Aug 31, 2022 08:28am
This is laughable. Tomatoes ,Onions are an issue for a Nnuclear armed state. Something is clearly not alright in Pakistan.
Waqar Ahmad
Aug 31, 2022 08:35am
Pakistan should established trade with all neighboring countries for the interest of its own citizen. No one is allowed to dictate government including Mr. Chudry.
Ahmed Ali
Aug 31, 2022 08:38am
Those are Indian - tomatoes and Onions, that are shipped to Iran from India and then sold to Pakistan by the Iranians at a higher price.
Peace
Aug 31, 2022 08:42am
Yes do not Import from India let Pakistani awam pays 500rs for tamato, need to do this for Kashmir like we are doing for last 70 years and now we are a super power.
Ramay
Aug 31, 2022 08:43am
No body stands for a common man, who needs food items at affordable rates. May be those selecteds have accumulated huge wealth but what about a common man. Common man has nothing to do with your politics, all that he wants is food items at affordable rates. You have miserably failed to provide health, education and other public goods to common man and now are standing against providing food items to them.
Kajal Kamal
Aug 31, 2022 09:05am
Selective outrage. Why you did not stop import of medicine when you were in power ?
SATT
Aug 31, 2022 09:08am
Atleast allow the kashmiri food.
