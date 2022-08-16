DAWN.COM Logo

World can’t afford another Cold War era, PM Shehbaz says

Dawn.com Published August 16, 2022 Updated August 16, 2022 03:15pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the world cannot afford to go back into another “era of Cold War or bloc politics”.

He made the remarks in an interview with Newsweek’s senior foreign policy writer Tom O’Connor published on Monday.

In it, he touched on Pakistan’s political landscape and Islamabad’s relations with friendly countries, including China and the United States.

US-China friction

Talking about heightened friction between the US and China, the premier said: “While the Pakistan-China relationship is very special, Pakistan and the US have also maintained a long-standing historic bilateral relationship which covers all issues of mutual interest.”

PM Shehbaz said that constructive engagement with all countries could promote peace and security as well as development and connectivity in the region.

“We look forward to remaining engaged with the international community for peace and stability in the region and beyond,” he said, adding that conflict anywhere in the world had global consequences, especially for developing countries.

“The world can ill-afford [a] descent into another era of Cold War or bloc politics. I believe polarisation would have serious consequences for the global economy afflicted by the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis. Developing countries, like Pakistan, are already suffering from external shocks to their socioeconomic well-being, and do not desire aggravation of these challenges induced by [a] major power rivalry,” the prime minister said.

He went on to say that “cooperation, not confrontation, should be the main driver of international relations”.

Asked whether Pakistan could play a role in de-escalating tensions between the two countries, the premier said Pakistan’s foreign policy was one of “friendliness and goodwill towards all the nations of the world”.

“If China and the US so desire, Pakistan would be happy to play a positive role to bridge their differences, as we had done in the past.”

Afghanistan

Talking about Afghanistan, PM Shehbaz said that the global community initial concerns, including avoiding a protracted conflict, ensuring safe evacuations, regulating the flow of migrants, and ensuring humanitarian assistance, were handled in a “relatively satisfactory manner”.

He urged the international community to remain engaged with the Afghan government, to assist it in social and economic areas and to unfreeze the country’s financial assets.

“We will continue to impress upon the interim Afghan government the importance of taking demonstrable actions on its commitments including those relating to inclusivity, respect for human rights of all Afghans, including girls’ education, and effective counter-terrorism action,” he said.

Terrorism in Pakistan

During the interview, the prime minister was also asked about militant activity in Pakistan, including those targeting Chinese nationals.

In response, PM Shehbaz said it was no secret that Pakistan was “one of the biggest victims of state-sponsored terrorism that is planned, supported and financed by hostile intelligence agencies”.

“The main objective of these terrorist acts is to destabilise Pakistan and undermine our economic development. Capturing of an active duty spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav, from Balochistan, and his subsequent confessions, clearly indicate that a foreign hand is involved in spreading terrorism in Pakistan,” he said.

He went on to say that terrorist attacks against Chinese nationals were “aided and abetted by forces inimical to the Pakistan-China strategic partnership”.

“Such forces do not wish to see development and prosperity in parts of Pakistan, including in Balochistan,” he said.

Plan for bringing nation together

Talking about his plan for bringing the nation together, PM Shehbaz asserted that the government was changed through a “constitutional process”. He added that the political parties part of the coalition government represented 70 per cent of the electorate, making the current government “truly national in nature”.

“The coalition government is working on an agreed-upon national agenda of economic reform and stabilisation. It is the topmost priority at the moment. We are also focusing on making governance efficient and service-oriented, besides improving Pakistan’s relations with friendly countries on the basis of our mutual interests.”

He also stated that for democracy to function effectively, political parties that come into power would have to improve their delivery.

“A political system can only be strengthened and strike deep roots when it is owned by the people at large, which in turn is possible through efficient public service delivery. Performance in office alone can provide longevity to the public office holders.”

The premier called for all parties to agree to the “minimum rules of the game in which the welfare of the people remains paramount”.

“Systematic problems can be fixed through engagement and consultations among all political stakeholders. This course may take time, but is the only way forward for the system to become strong, resilient and efficient.”

Sid
Aug 16, 2022 03:17pm
Basically minimum checks and balances on politicians so they can continue with corruption…
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 16, 2022 03:20pm
Mian Shabaz Sharif sahab. The world doesn't care about selected and imposed governments. You can rule in our country with the help of the neutrals but the world knows the reality.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 16, 2022 03:22pm
You should have thought about that before your family looted our country
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 16, 2022 03:22pm
You should start packing your bags
Reply Recommend 0
Sal
Aug 16, 2022 03:24pm
What is this guy talking about? Their legislation is all about pardoning looters
Reply Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Aug 16, 2022 03:25pm
'The premier called for all parties to agree to the “minimum rules of the game in which the welfare of the people remains paramount”.' It's a shame he's from a morally bankrupt dynastic background, because his words here are very wise. PTI needs to realise that however corrupt and greedy these parties are, talking to them is the ONLY way to keep the army (and the mullahs) out of politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Sri
Aug 16, 2022 03:28pm
Which world are you in man? We are all already in one.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 16, 2022 03:28pm
The world doesn't need advice from crook in Govt! And FYI, the world already is in the era of Cold War!
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 16, 2022 03:31pm
Imported Corrupt convicted criminal PM showbaaz just leave this nation alone.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Aug 16, 2022 03:35pm
World cannot afford but Pakistan can afford being ally of China against USA.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 16, 2022 03:36pm
He is the great statesman. The world listens to every word he utters.
Reply Recommend 0
John Khan
Aug 16, 2022 03:38pm
Ask him how to spell Cold War?
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 16, 2022 03:38pm
Did PM also explain how they are changing NAB laws so him, his brothers, his nieces, and his sons corruption cases can be ended?
Reply Recommend 0
Riazullah Baig
Aug 16, 2022 03:42pm
Looks hollow and superficial this guy
Reply Recommend 0
pasta
Aug 16, 2022 03:44pm
We don't accept an imported govt. Get out and leave my country alone you crook.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Peche Pakistan
Aug 16, 2022 03:53pm
Well the world isn’t listening to the wise words of the PM of the perpetual handouts recipient country!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Aug 16, 2022 03:54pm
A senior politician in an African country when asked, why should the nation vote for them, being known corrupt, he replied, " because we have our pockets full for long and somewhat satisfied, but a new person when comes, he comes with empty pockets with big holes at the bottom, that would never fill for long before they find time, to mend their pockets. Let us get an idea from it, in our own situation.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 16, 2022 03:54pm
@Observer, Your observations are always meaningless!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 16, 2022 03:57pm
@John Khan, "Ask him how to spell Cold War?" Perhaps this brother can spell without a chit in his hand.
Reply Recommend 0
Rami
Aug 16, 2022 04:04pm
Shabaz is the mayor of islamabad!
Reply Recommend 0
Raj
Aug 16, 2022 04:10pm
So everyone else should be blamed for the failure?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Aug 16, 2022 04:11pm
And we cant afford you...please go and leave us alone..
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Aug 16, 2022 04:11pm
MR. SHOWBAZ, are you know the meanings of the COLD WAR.
Reply Recommend 0
JM
Aug 16, 2022 04:12pm
Don't try to act all is fine. You're a criminal and belong in jail. Return our nation's wealth. Shameless creature you are.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 16, 2022 04:17pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Aug 16, 2022 04:26pm
The PM just talks without the any sign of obligation for parsonal accountability.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Aug 16, 2022 04:28pm
Stop giving orders for the torture of Shabaz Gil. Case should be registered in Pakistan and london.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Aug 16, 2022 04:30pm
@Hindsight, Joke of the century. He has proved is incompetence.
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Aug 16, 2022 04:46pm
But presently Pakistan seemed to be the only country falling in the trap of Cold War era . Rest are resisting it .
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Aug 16, 2022 04:46pm
@M. Saeed, don’t support the corrupt. besides greed never ends and the corrupt desires to have more and more.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaya
Aug 16, 2022 04:57pm
Dont know whether it's an irony or tragedy when a disputed(elected) Pakistani leader who's neither sure to retain chair nor sure to get an IMF bailout package talks big things like cold war & mediating between Big powers etc.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Aug 16, 2022 05:07pm
He is the best PM pakistan had after Nawaz.
Reply Recommend 0
Whatever
Aug 16, 2022 05:10pm
He can bridge the differences between US and China by taking loans from both.
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Aug 16, 2022 05:16pm
First stop the hot and cold war on opposition in your own country!
Reply Recommend 0
Sunil
Aug 16, 2022 05:17pm
Cold War brought you a lot of riches due to your so called strategic location. Otherwise where would the country be today.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 16, 2022 05:59pm
Does he know what he's saying or what is being said on his behalf??
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Aug 16, 2022 06:03pm
Riding two boats at the same time is very dangerous.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malik
Aug 16, 2022 06:08pm
Who cares about his view on world politics. He should worry about what the floods have done to the poor people of the country, whom he represents....
Reply Recommend 0
Ayesha
Aug 16, 2022 06:49pm
That's only possible when you can look beyond welfare of China.
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Aug 16, 2022 06:53pm
Unless it benefits us, he could have said.
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Aug 16, 2022 06:54pm
The first one benefited us and the second one too will if we know how to play our cards.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 16, 2022 07:07pm
The world cannot afford the corrupt rulers.
Reply Recommend 0
Mir
Aug 16, 2022 08:04pm
Who will pay heed to the head of crooks and the corrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Mir
Aug 16, 2022 08:04pm
@Changez Khan, indeed the likes of Sharrifs and Zardari.
Reply Recommend 0
Mir
Aug 16, 2022 08:08pm
@M. Saeed, but the pockets of crooks are stiched together.
Reply Recommend 0
Mir
Aug 16, 2022 08:09pm
@Salman , big time conlict of interest.
Reply Recommend 0
Mir
Aug 16, 2022 08:13pm
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, these dues have nutrslized the country and there is no shame...the crooks par excellece..
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 16, 2022 09:18pm
What he calls ‘a game’ remains a fight for survival for most.
Reply Recommend 0
Srinivas
Aug 16, 2022 09:27pm
@Observer, unlike USA ,China is not ready to Pak generously . Probably they might have demanded services free of cost
Reply Recommend 0
Gaurav
Aug 16, 2022 10:52pm
He doesn't appear to be genuine.
Reply Recommend 0

