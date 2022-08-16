DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 16, 2022

US, Pakistan discuss options for Gen Bajwa’s visit to DC

Anwar Iqbal Published August 16, 2022 Updated August 16, 2022 09:11am

WASHINGTON: The United States and Pakistani officials are considering various options for Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Bajwa to visit the United States in late August or early September, diplomatic sources told Dawn.

“A date will soon be finalized,” a source said. Since the visit has not yet been officially confirmed, neither side has announced the agenda of the talks Gen Bajwa is likely to hold in Washington.

But diplomatic circles and think-tank experts point out that both sides have been trying to arrange such a visit for more than a year now. They also refer to various recent events and statements that might be discussed if and when Gen Bajwa visits Washington.

“We remain engaged with a range of stakeholders in Pakistan, (including) those currently in the government” and with “a broad array of others,” the department’s spokesperson Ned Price said.

Last month, Gen Bajwa reached out to Washington to request help in securing an early disbursement of funds from the IMF. He spoke with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and later a State Department official rejected media speculations that the call was linked to the current political situation in Pakistan.

Later, Gen Bajwa also spoke with Commander US Centcom Gen Michael Erik Kurilla and, according to an official statement, the two discussed “matters of mutual interests, regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation in detail.”

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2022

JF21
Aug 16, 2022 09:16am
Will he visit China before that and plan properly this time?
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Aug 16, 2022 09:24am
Gen Bajwa is on his way out, I wonder if a meeting with him would be worth much?
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Aug 16, 2022 09:26am
Maybe, for job opportunities after retirement. Maybe, KSA has a few openings.
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Aug 16, 2022 09:27am
Why should an outgoing COAS visit USA ?. On principle it should be the new incoming Chief.
Reply Recommend 0
Raja
Aug 16, 2022 09:27am
What’s the purpose of the invite by both UK and US especially when he is reitiring.
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 16, 2022 09:28am
There no options ...only one....loan demand.
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Aug 16, 2022 09:38am
He is going there to get a nod for his next extension nothing else just like Kiyani had gone to US for it and the day he landed back next day his extension was announced.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah
Aug 16, 2022 09:47am
We are a western ally primarily and would like to remain so.
Reply Recommend 0
bitter-yummy
Aug 16, 2022 09:49am
Time to get the name for the next COAS from the US !! We are very good servants.
Reply Recommend 0
Hornet
Aug 16, 2022 09:50am
For what ? What does he wants ?
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Aug 16, 2022 09:54am
The US is playing very hard ball as it's not happy with Pakistan. The request for a face-to-face meeting by the outgoing Chief could be a last ditched effort to change the situation. Pakistan badly needs an economic bailout.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Uddin
Aug 16, 2022 09:58am
Gen. Bajwa should be given one year extension. His replacement must be after the elections in March 2023.
Reply Recommend 0
skb535
Aug 16, 2022 10:03am
@Waheed Rehman, US Patriot, No. most of them got nationalities, land and other perks, he is coming to manage, secure that.
Reply Recommend 0
Niazayi
Aug 16, 2022 10:03am
Visiting US to handover operation regime change completion report
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani
Aug 16, 2022 10:08am
Going there to renew his PR
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh
Aug 16, 2022 10:08am
An interview for approval of another extension perhaps?
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Aug 16, 2022 10:18am
He is retiring, why UK and USA wants to meet him?
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Aug 16, 2022 10:38am
Going there for green card options post retirement ?
Reply Recommend 0
rumaria
Aug 16, 2022 10:47am
What good will he be since he is retiring in few months?
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Aug 16, 2022 10:47am
Why?
Reply Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Aug 16, 2022 10:59am
sides of the same coin
Reply Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Aug 16, 2022 11:00am
The visit shows Bajwa is here to stay. He is not retiring.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Malik
Aug 16, 2022 11:04am
Man currently in charge of our affairs particularly foreign affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
Zoltar
Aug 16, 2022 11:04am
Did he get permission from China to visit US?
Reply Recommend 0
Shad
Aug 16, 2022 11:05am
Interesting development. No issue if such visit will help common man in Pakistan but surely lots of people will be skeptical and rightly so considering the current situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Aug 16, 2022 11:19am
Uncle Sam will nominate our next COAS during this visit.
Reply Recommend 0
Mujahid Hussain
Aug 16, 2022 11:38am
He is going to retire in few months. Why America is insisting for his visit? There should be any under hands deal.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajnabi
Aug 16, 2022 11:41am
To discuss retirement options, property to look at. All army top brass do these things.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan
Aug 16, 2022 11:53am
And, we call ourselves independent.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 16, 2022 12:01pm
Who is paying for this
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 16, 2022 12:40pm
Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Aug 16, 2022 12:41pm
…..will neutrals ever leave politics and focus on their professional duty?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Aug 16, 2022 12:45pm
…..waste of public money….
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Aug 16, 2022 12:54pm
The same old same old.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Aug 16, 2022 01:25pm
To get some charity money
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad Asif
Aug 16, 2022 01:35pm
Why military ?
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Aug 16, 2022 02:16pm
GEN. Bajwa might get Key of Honor of Asia
Reply Recommend 0

