July 22, 2022

Pakistan seeks US support for reviving economy

Anwar Iqbal Published July 22, 2022 - Updated July 22, 2022 09:46am
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (left) shakes hands with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi. — Photo courtesy: Twitter

WASHINGTON: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi told US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Thursday that Pakistan views the United States as an ‘important partner in its efforts to revive” the country’s ailing economy.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Deputy Secretary Sherman noted the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and Pakistan and “reaffirmed our shared goals for enhancing the US-Pakistan relationship by advancing our economic and commercial ties and health cooperation”.

A Pakistan Embassy press release said Mr Fatemi told the US official that “Pakistan seeks close and cordial relations with the US on the basis of equality, mutual cooperation and mutual benefit”. He told the deputy secretary that “Pakistan is an important player in promoting regional peace, security and prosperity and taking the bilateral relationship forward in a substantive manner would serve the interests of both countries,” the statement added.

Mr Fatemi told Sherman that Islamabad viewed Washington as “an important partner in its efforts to revive Pakistan’s economy,” the embassy said.

Spokesperson Rice, however, focused on “coordination on Afghanistan, regional stability”, but he also mentioned the need for supporting efforts to cope with “the devastating effects of [Russian President] Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on food security in Pakistan and worldwide”.

The embassy’s statement said Mr Fatemi underscored Pakistan’s desire for “enhanced bilateral cooperation” in trade, investment, agriculture, textile, and IT sectors, calling it Pakistan’s “key priority”.

Published in Dawn, July 22nd, 2022

