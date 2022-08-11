DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 11, 2022

Karachi fishermen save ‘Chinese’ man struggling to stay afloat in sea

Shazia Hasan Published August 11, 2022 Updated August 11, 2022 10:12am

KARACHI: A group of fishermen belonging to Ibrahim Hyderi saved the life of a seemingly Chinese individual on Wednesday morning while out on a fishing expedition just outside the creek areas of the city.

The Pakistani fishermen on board their fishing trawler, Al-Madina, spotted a bright orange object floating at a little distance from them at 9:30am. On using their binoculars they realised that it was a person wearing a life jacket floating in the water.

The boat captain, Haji Abdullah, then turned the direction of his boat towards the person. The fishermen threw in their fishing nets to save him. They pulled him out with the help of their nets.

“It turned out to be an extremely tired and exhausted Chinese man. Well, he looked Chinese and what he was saying, though he couldn’t talk much, also sounded like Chinese. He had been swimming in the water for quite a while. Perhaps he fell off a deep fishing trawler owned by some Chinese company. It looks like he had been there in the water since Tuesday night trying to keep himself afloat,” Kamal Shah of the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF) told Dawn.

“The man seemed too disoriented and unable to understand things. He was given a blanket to keep him warm and boxes of fruit juice to help him get his lost energy back but he didn’t drink much.

“He was also given a mobile phone in case he would like to call anyone to let them know that he was fine. But he just tossed it to one side. Then the boat captain also called the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency to hand him over to them. They came on their boat and took him into their custody,” the PFF spokesman informed.

Upon the return of the fishermen to Jamote Jetty in Ibrahim Hyderi, they were all greeted by PFF chairman Mehr Ali Shah, who congratulated them for saving a life.

Published in Dawn, August 11th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Observer 2
Aug 11, 2022 10:33am
These Fisherman should be taught about basic life support
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 11, 2022 10:48am
Pakistan and china friemdship for ever.
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 11, 2022 10:48am
A good humanitarian gesture by Pakistsni fisherman, always helping.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Khorasani’s killing
11 Aug, 2022

Khorasani’s killing

OMAR Khalid Khorasani, a dreaded TTP ‘commander’, lived by the sword and very much died by the sword. But beyond...
Gross overreaction
Updated 11 Aug, 2022

Gross overreaction

The government has already done considerable damage to itself with its indelicate handling of the situation.
Dadu deaths
11 Aug, 2022

Dadu deaths

DISEASES that are usually mild and preventable in countries with developed healthcare systems often prove to be...
Beyond the pale
Updated 09 Aug, 2022

Beyond the pale

When such ugliness is unleashed, everyone at some point suffers the fallout.
Burying Gaza
Updated 10 Aug, 2022

Burying Gaza

One fails to understand how the senseless killing of a child can be brushed so coldly under the carpet.
Celebrate the athlete
09 Aug, 2022

Celebrate the athlete

TALK about delivering on your promise: javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem did that in the grandest style at the...