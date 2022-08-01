Imran asks PTI MPAs to prepare for polls

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday directed party leadership and parliamentarians from Punjab to make preparations as the next general election is “around the corner”.

The direction came during separate meetings with various party leaders, including provincial chief of the party Dr Yasmin Rashid, former chief Shafqat Mahmood, and Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid, as well as with MPAs from six Punjab divisions.

The meetings took place at Punjab Chief Minister’s office, where he earlier met Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi and congratulated them over the ouster of an ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘unlawful’ government from Punjab.

Some PTI leaders quoted the party chairman as claiming that the announcement for the general election could be made within two months, as the deteriorating economic conditions could bring the incumbent federal government to its knees making it difficult for it to rule the country.

Praises Elahi for ouster of ‘unlawful’ govt

Therefore, he said, all party cadres should be ready for the purpose instead of being caught off guard.

He also directed Dr Rashid to complete the organisational set-up of the party in the province so that workers could be mobilised by the local leadership as and when required.

At the CM office, Mr Khan earlier discussed political situation, administrative affairs of Punjab and law and order with Mr Elahi. Former federal minister Moonis Elahi was also present at the chief minister’s office during the meeting.

The chief minister lauded the political acumen of the PTI chief for standing firmly and resolutely on his point of view against the political turncoats, as both sides discussed political situation and administrative affairs of the province.

Steps to provide relief to the people of Punjab were also discussed during the meeting, according to a press release.

Mr Khan also met Dr Sania Nishtar and former provincial minister Hashim Jawan Bakht in which the former directed them to restore and expeditiously work on the Ehsaas Programme in Punjab.

He denounced that the previous Punjab government halted this programme, which was meant to help poor families.

On the occasion, Dr Nishtar presented a report to Mr Khan with regard to the implementation of the Ehsaas Programme.

Published in Dawn, August 1st, 2022