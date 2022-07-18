DAWN.COM Logo

Imran urges chief election commissioner to resign, says free and fair elections still the only solution

Dawn.com Published July 18, 2022 - Updated July 19, 2022 01:19pm

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday urged Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja to resign, claiming that his party won the Punjab by-polls despite the use of state machinery in PML-N’s favour as he insisted that free and fair elections were still the only solution to the country’s woes.

In an address today after his party’s triumph in the Punjab by-elections, he thanked youngsters and women who came out in large numbers to vote for PTI.

“I believe this is the moment in the history of Pakistan that we should be thankful for because the nation has awakened,” Imran remarked. “People have finally understood the ideology of Pakistan.”

The ex-premier, however, stressed that Pakistan was facing an economic crisis that was fueled by the political mess in the country.

“Our reserves have shrunk by half since PML-N came to power. Despite the agreement with IMF (International Monetary Fund) in sight, our rupee is declining.”

He highlighted that amid these crises, the only way out was free and fair elections. But, Imran contended, those elections should not be conducted the way by-elections in Punjab were held.

“[During the by-polls] they used all the tactics to defeat us. Police threatened our people. Officers acted as workers of PML-N,” he claimed, adding that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz had no right to use the police in such a way.

He also claimed that there were four million deceased voters included in the electoral rolls.

‘CEC Raja should resign’

Separately, Imran claimed that the CEC tried his best to turn the polls in favour of the PML-N.

“I am disappointed in the chief election commissioner. How could he let all this happen? He is not competent to run [the Election Commission of Pakistan] and is biased towards a political party. Raja should immediately resign.”

He said that his party did not trust the CEC, citing the example of Senate elections in 2021 in which Imran said evidence of bribery was seen.

“In Sindh’s LG (local government) elections, 15 per cent of PPP candidates won unopposed, yet nobody investigated it,” he recalled. “During the Daska polls, the returning officer opened all the votes against PTI. He made us lose that election.”

He said that despite several cases of rigging during polls being brought before the CEC, he never punished anyone, which encouraged malpractice as no one feared accountability.

But, despite all these tactics, Imran said: “We won as people came out to cast their votes like never before.

PTI chief to approach SC

At the outset of his speech, the PTI leader said that he was elated today because the nation had finally started questioning slavery. “We have rejected slavery and we will now become a nation with the grace of God.”

Referring to the incumbent government, he said that all the leaders had their money stashed abroad. “They say they are ready to die for Pakistan but spend vacations overseas,” he highlighted.

But, he continued, the way women and youngsters came out last night, they had proven that “we are finally in the Naya Pakistan”.

Imran recalled that during his tenure an “artificial political crisis” was created.

“The government was running smoothly and there’s proof of it in the economic survey. It said that after 17 years, our growth rate increased and all the indicators showed we were progressing.”

He went on that during the the PML-N’s previous tenure of five years, Pakistan did not see a rise in exports. “They left huge fiscal deficits in both their terms. They came to power only to get cases against them quashed. They got bills passed from the assembly.

“But god willing, I will challenge all this in the Supreme Court tomorrow (Tuesday),” the former PM vowed.

Imran added that problems could only be resolved if there was political stability. “We have a strong asset sitting abroad. I promise you that overseas Pakistan will invest as soon as we ensure stability in our country.”

Anti-Corruption
Jul 18, 2022 06:53pm
The nation has awakened..that’s the crux of the matter.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 18, 2022 07:02pm
Great man with a great vision. The nation stands with IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Jul 18, 2022 07:03pm
During voting no fights or killings! Positive signs.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Jul 18, 2022 07:13pm
IK needs to sent behind bars. PTI is welcome
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Jul 18, 2022 07:13pm
Enjoy this unexpected victory till the government completes its tenure.
Reply Recommend 0
abc
Jul 18, 2022 07:15pm
This man will destroy Pakistan, he is doing someone else bidding. Despite a win, Niazi is preaching hate.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 18, 2022 07:16pm
IK should be ashamed of hurling false accusations against CEC.
Reply Recommend 0
abc
Jul 18, 2022 07:16pm
Nisai is a Hate Preacher.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 18, 2022 07:18pm
If CEC resigns, how could you have early election? Will you agree any new CEC proposed by the Federal Government under PML(N) and rejecting eVMs?
Reply Recommend 0
Salvi
Jul 18, 2022 07:18pm
Niazi a liar. CEC is an honest person and the result of the by-elections proves that he conducted is fairly.
Reply Recommend 0
Alrehan
Jul 18, 2022 07:18pm
Like you resigned during VNOC talk some sense Mr Khan
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Jul 18, 2022 07:20pm
If CEC Sikander Raja has even slight self respect and love for his country then he must resign immediately!!! He must not play in the hands of Sharif Fmaily!
Reply Recommend 0
abc
Jul 18, 2022 07:21pm
Because of establishment's stupidness, the curse is back!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Ahmad
Jul 18, 2022 07:22pm
Establishment tried to appease Imran by ensuring he wins seats in Punjab. But he is a troublemaker and will disrupt the system. He is incapable and narcissist only.
Reply Recommend 0
BSD
Jul 18, 2022 07:22pm
Well done PTI. Now walk the talk before your economy collapses.
Reply Recommend 0
kumar
Jul 18, 2022 07:22pm
PDM did wrong by moving early no confidence motion. If IK would have been PM... neither IMF nor China would have given bailout package.
Reply Recommend 0
His Grace
Jul 18, 2022 07:23pm
Imran is absolutely right.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Jul 18, 2022 07:26pm
Imran is hellbent to create as much anarchy as possible. He wants to weaken every institute and that is his main task now.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 18, 2022 07:39pm
Had CEC have been not honest, PTI would not have won a single Provincial Assembly seat from Punjab Imran Khan should be grateful to CEC that he conducted free and fair elections in each and every constituency, otherwise, PML-N would have won instead of PTI Winning few seats from Punjab do not mean that whole set up that came into existence after ousting Imran Khan should be derailed on the wish of one person General elections will be held on its scheduled time which Imran Khan should note
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled.
Jul 18, 2022 07:40pm
It's a constitutional position, how can he order the resignation of the ECP commissioner?
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Jul 18, 2022 07:41pm
Results of Punjab polls have send a strong message to everyone that the people have rejected the business as usual and they are united under IK’s leadership to free themselves from the system of injustice
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Jul 18, 2022 07:41pm
So your victory now was also rigged?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 18, 2022 07:41pm
Agreed. Let IK become PM again. He made the economy to collapse and let him fix it.
Reply Recommend 0
Indian
Jul 18, 2022 07:42pm
Just Enjoy. .... Here comes Imran Khan blaming everyone except himself. ...
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 18, 2022 07:42pm
IK is accountable for current state of the economy. Let him own it. The economy is broken beyond repair.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Jul 18, 2022 07:43pm
Since IK has won 15 out 21 seats, chief election commissioner, whole present government and ALL who stand in his way must resign so he can steer the country back from virtual default with the select experts he has.
Reply Recommend 0
MansoorK
Jul 18, 2022 07:43pm
Indeed, Imran Khan has arrived.
Reply Recommend 0
Concerned
Jul 18, 2022 07:46pm
Now IK can dissolve Punjab govt and call for election..... but he won't :)
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Jul 18, 2022 07:47pm
Insane and self-centric. His target is the foreign funding case.
Reply Recommend 0
John The Baptist
Jul 18, 2022 07:49pm
The chief mischief maker is back!
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jul 18, 2022 07:50pm
Sensible request, resign and lets have the elections so the country is run by people who care.
Reply Recommend 0
Azam
Jul 18, 2022 07:52pm
The people of Pakistan demand free and fair elections ASAP please!
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Jul 18, 2022 07:56pm
You ought to resign for holding fair and transparent elections in Punjab by-elections.. What a joke. The CEC must have refused some favours demanded by the PTI boss.
Reply Recommend 0
TheFactIs
Jul 18, 2022 07:59pm
With all the hostilities and bitterness Imran Khan has created, there is no way PTI can come into power again!
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Jul 18, 2022 08:02pm
He wants a CEC like Javed Iqbal who he can blackmail with video
Reply Recommend 0
Alrehan
Jul 18, 2022 08:06pm
@Concerned , why not dissolve kpk assembly
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Jul 18, 2022 08:06pm
IK zindabad
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 18, 2022 08:06pm
@John The Baptist, Bhaktis' Disinformation!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 18, 2022 08:09pm
@TheFactIs, "there is no way PTI can come into power again!" Correct. PTI is not interested to come to power in your chest-thumping biggest 'democracy'!!
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Jul 18, 2022 08:12pm
Pakistan don’t need politics but leadership
Reply Recommend 0
Surya
Jul 18, 2022 08:14pm
IK is back with a roar!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 18, 2022 08:23pm
@Justice, Insecure cross-border trolls only good at spreading Disinformation!
Reply Recommend 0
Truthful
Jul 18, 2022 08:24pm
Beginning of niazi ism. Buzdar days are back
Reply Recommend 0
MD PhD
Jul 18, 2022 08:31pm
@ANS, Absolutely, minus-one.
Reply Recommend 0
Gary
Jul 18, 2022 08:40pm
Look forward to you becoming PMIK soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 18, 2022 08:50pm
Once again, he is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Jul 18, 2022 08:56pm
Pakistani politicians have not learned lesson from the fall of Dacca when ZA Bhutto was playing the same role with Mujibur Rehman what the present regime is doing these days with IK
Reply Recommend 0
Zershan
Jul 18, 2022 08:56pm
This is Pakistan, CEC will stick to his post until some power shows him the door.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Jul 18, 2022 08:59pm
Sikander Raja is a threat for all Parties, excluding PMLN, he has a long history of friendship with NS and nothing is hidden.
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Jul 18, 2022 09:02pm
PDM please hand him the government.
Reply Recommend 0
Hopeful
Jul 18, 2022 09:04pm
Seems lots of Indians on this forum are not happy with Imran’s success
Reply Recommend 0
Maula Jatt
Jul 18, 2022 09:07pm
Bye bye chicken.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jul 18, 2022 09:08pm
Return of the Khan. May the force be with you.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jul 18, 2022 09:10pm
@Urooj, why anything practical and truthful doesn’t go smoothly with some people all the time?
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Jul 18, 2022 09:11pm
Why should CEC resign? He just gave you a fair and transparent elections which you won convincingly.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Jul 18, 2022 09:21pm
The poor are with IK. Elites don’t like him.
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Jul 18, 2022 09:25pm
Say goodbye to the chances of getting an IMF loan and getting off FATF's Grey List.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Jul 18, 2022 09:31pm
….only dignified/respected individuals resign, rest are sacked………
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Jul 18, 2022 09:36pm
@INDIAN DALIT DELTA, if CEC played dirty then how did PTI win?
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Jul 18, 2022 09:41pm
Everybody should resign for the king imran!
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jul 18, 2022 09:46pm
Good call by PTI chief. Elections commission job is to make elections process honest and clean.
Reply Recommend 0
Hashim
Jul 18, 2022 09:46pm
I think for new elections an interim government will be formed which will last for many years. IK can never get government anymore.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan
Jul 18, 2022 09:48pm
Pakistan economy does not allow general elections until economy is revived and stable. Politicians may sigh until then.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Jul 18, 2022 10:03pm
@INDIAN DALIT DELTA, - he was appointed by IK but stood up for independence.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Ahmed
Jul 18, 2022 10:49pm
The black mail by Imran Khan continues
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Jul 18, 2022 10:52pm
@abc, Ok. Anything else?
Reply Recommend 0
A.Ali
Jul 18, 2022 10:58pm
@ANS, oh really... why ?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jul 18, 2022 11:01pm
@INDIAN DALIT DELTA, Good words & thoughts on your part.....Most of you are so lost, or are fake accounts
Reply Recommend 0
Abs UK
Jul 18, 2022 11:18pm
@ANS, sorry?
Reply Recommend 0
Abs UK
Jul 18, 2022 11:19pm
@Ba Akhlaq, despite all odds PTI won.
Reply Recommend 0
Abs UK
Jul 18, 2022 11:20pm
@abc, why don't you vote PML N and PPP for prosperous Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Abs UK
Jul 18, 2022 11:20pm
@Ali, get your facts rite, Imran is absolutely spot on here.
Reply Recommend 0
Abs UK
Jul 18, 2022 11:21pm
Whole chat is over taken by PDM bots.
Reply Recommend 0
Alcadius
Jul 18, 2022 11:22pm
@INDIAN DALIT DELTA, by conducting fair elections that PTI won in Punjab?
Alcadius
Jul 18, 2022 11
nouman
Jul 18, 2022 11:29pm
PMLN supporters should start packing their bags if they dont like it
Reply Recommend 0
Hammad
Jul 18, 2022 11:40pm
What a hate mongerer……
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Jul 18, 2022 11:49pm
Imran Khan is coming back to finish what he started, destroy every institution.
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Jul 18, 2022 11:49pm
Mubarak ho Punjab! Tabdeeli Sarkar coming back.
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
Jul 18, 2022 11:51pm
@ANS, Please enlighten us with your reasoning?
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Jul 19, 2022 12:08am
Anarchist
Reply Recommend 0
Mehmood Abdul Ghaffa
Jul 19, 2022 12:42am
Every Government official should resign so may be our former pm IK again become PM. Great joke by IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Jul 19, 2022 01:26am
You can't live a day without seat
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Jul 19, 2022 01:42am
@ANS, If wishes were horses....
Reply Recommend 0
Murli
Jul 19, 2022 01:45am
@abc, You hit it absolutely right Sir !!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Murli
Jul 19, 2022 01:48am
@John The Baptist, Please put a pacifier in his mouth, to keep him quiet.
Reply Recommend 0
Uzair
Jul 19, 2022 02:07am
PTI is fundamentally PML-N 2.0. Everything PML-N did, PTI did the same only a rew years later. More than willing to wreck the country for their own selfish interests.
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Jul 19, 2022 02:11am
Next Game
Reply Recommend 0
dude
Jul 19, 2022 02:19am
Why tear the country apart when you can just wait for the regular election?
Reply Recommend 0
Dementia friendly
Jul 19, 2022 02:45am
@ANS, modi needs to be sent to jail! You are Indian modi media thugs, posing as Pakistani!
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam, USA
Jul 19, 2022 05:17am
The same decisions Imran was reluctant to make when he was Pm , he wants others to do !
Reply Recommend 0
Boby
Jul 19, 2022 06:45am
@INDIAN DALIT DELTA, No he must no, Untouchable.
Reply Recommend 0
Five Eyes
Jul 19, 2022 06:48am
IK will bring down Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz Durrani
Jul 19, 2022 07:27am
If Ch Pervaiz Elahi CM designate for Punjab does not dissolve the Pb Assembly , immediately after taking oath--- there has been a deal!!
Reply Recommend 0
Maria
Jul 19, 2022 07:59am
Election commissioner should in turn ask IK to take a bow from politics forever
Reply Recommend 0

