Today's Paper | July 21, 2022

Sindh LG polls’ second phase rescheduled for August 28 due to ‘expected rains, bad weather’

Fahad Chaudhry Published July 20, 2022 - Updated July 20, 2022 11:22pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has moved the second phase of the Sindh local government elections from July 24 to August 28 citing “possible rains and bad weather” in the province.

According to a statement issued by the electoral watchdog’s spokesperson on Wednesday, the by-election for NA-245 (Karachi East-IV) was also rescheduled for August 21 due to weather conditions and Muharram.

The spokesperson said the decision was taken based on the report of Sindh’s chief secretary and provincial election commissioner, the public’s request and data from the meteorological department.

More rains will lash the country in the coming days as the Met Office predicted that the monsoon system will remain active in the current week.

It warned all concerned authorities to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.

The Met Office said strong monsoon currents were likely to penetrate upper and central parts of the country from July 20 (today) and likely to spread to other parts of the country from July 21 (Thursday).

Urban flooding is expected from July 24 to July 26 in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umer Kot, Jaccobabad, Larkana and Sukkur.

The second phase of the local body elections was originally going to be held on July 24 in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad division.

