Today's Paper | July 16, 2022

India exempted from sanctions over Russia trade

Anwar Iqbal Published July 16, 2022 - Updated July 16, 2022 08:39am
Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, who authored and introduced the legislative amendment that would protect India, speaks in the US House of Representatives. — Screengrab courtesy Ro Khanna Twitter
WASHINGTON: The US House of Representative has passed a legislative amendment that would protect India from punitive sanctions for buying missiles from Russia.

The India-specific amendment, passed on Thursday afternoon, still has to go through the Senate before it’s signed by President Joe Biden.

Authored and introduced by Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, it urges the Biden administration to give India a waiver to the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which can bring immediate sanctions against New Delhi for buying weapons from Moscow.

The amendment argues that such a waiver is needed to deter China’s influence in the region. It was passed by voice vote as part of an en bloc amendment during floor consideration of the US defence bill for 2023.

US law deems waiver ‘necessary’ to counter China’s growing global influence

The United States views India as a key ally in its effort to counter China’s growing global influence and has also included it in the alliance known as ‘Quad’ that aims to counter China in the Pacific region.

Enacted by the US Congress in 2017, CAATSA provides for punitive actions against any country engaged in transactions with Russian defence and intelligence sectors.

CAATSA became a sticking point in India-US ties after New Delhi inked a deal to secure the S-400 missile defence system from Moscow, in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war.

India has also violated US sanctions on buying oil from Russia.

In May, Senator Bob Menendez, who heads the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, pointed out at a congressional hearing that the Indians “go buy oil from Russia. They buy the S-400 [anti-missile system]. They abstain at the United Nations [on votes criticising Russia]” and yet they were never punished for these violations.

Mr Khanna, who is Vice Chair of the India Caucus in the US Congress, however, urged Washington to “stand with India in the face of escalating aggression from China”.

The Reuters news agency reported this week that India’s oil imports from Russia surged to a record of around 950,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June, as Indian refiners snapped up Russian oil sold at hefty discounts.

India shipped in about 4.8 million bpd of oil in June, about 23 per cent higher than a year earlier, the report added.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2022

Comments (5)
500 characters
Shoaib
Jul 16, 2022 08:00am
Not fair. US double standards.
Reply Recommend 0
Muneeb
Jul 16, 2022 08:03am
Biggest hypocrisy
Reply Recommend 0
Janan
Jul 16, 2022 08:03am
Money talks
Reply Recommend 0
Superman
Jul 16, 2022 08:08am
Well played! Interesting move!
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Jul 16, 2022 08:10am
Why not Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0

