India says US, Russia ties 'stand on their own merit' despite Ukraine war

ReutersPublished March 24, 2022 - Updated March 24, 2022 02:27pm
A photo of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Russia's President Vladimir Putin. - Reuters/File
India has friendly relations with both the United States and Russia that stand on their own merit, the foreign ministry told parliament on Thursday, in reply to a query whether the Ukraine war had affected ties.

Over the past decade, India has grown closer to the United States in the face of a resurgent China across the border, but Russia remains its biggest arms supplier.

India is the only major country close to the United States not to have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine or imposed any sanctions on it.

“India has called for immediate cessation of hostilities and return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue with respect to the conflict in Ukraine,” junior foreign minister Meenakashi Lekhi told parliament.

“India has close and friendly relations with both the US and Russia,” she added. “They stand on their own merit.”

After a visit this week to New Delhi, a US diplomat said the country stood ready to help India with more supplies of military hardware and energy to reduce its reliance on Russia.

From rifles to rockets, about 60 per cent of India's military supplies come from Russia, which analysts say are more cost effective than those from the United States.

The development comes two days after US President Joe Biden said that India was an exception among Washington's allies with its “shaky” response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Addressing a meeting of US business leaders in Washington Monday, Biden said there had been “a united front throughout Nato and in the Pacific”.

“The Quad is, with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of this, but Japan has been extremely strong – so has Australia – in terms of dealing with Putin's aggression.”

He added that Putin was “counting on being able to split Nato” and instead, “Nato has never been stronger, more united, in its entire history than it is today.”

New Delhi, which historically has had close ties with Moscow, called for an end to the violence in Ukraine but has stopped short of condemning Russia's invasion, abstaining in three votes at the United Nations.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 24, 2022 02:37pm
What else is called hypocrisy, sanctimony, duplicity, dishonesty, deceit and deception?
Reply Recommend 0
farid
Mar 24, 2022 02:43pm
Indians know that America is unreliable and acn not be trusted.
Reply Recommend 0
zf
Mar 24, 2022 02:44pm
“India has called for immediate cessation of hostilities" and Russia accepted? Nope, not at all. So how is India relevant?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 24, 2022 02:47pm
None of them buys your "safe" statement. Currently, both are clearly unhappy with India.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Jang
Mar 24, 2022 02:53pm
Meaning might is right and there is no room for peaceful coexistence. Modi Plus Putin are savages. US should not lent support to both of them. It is only Pakistan that has the solution to resolve the lunacy of Putin the lunatic......
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 24, 2022 03:00pm
Even existence of Modi at the controlling position of almost 20% of the entire humanity, stands upon the nefarious merits of his own mode of dealing with the various divisions of humanity in his unfortunate country.
Reply Recommend 0
A concerned Pukhtun
Mar 24, 2022 03:11pm
Every South Asian country after seeing America double standard with Pakistan, now will think 2 times to befriend America
Reply Recommend 0
Sunny
Mar 24, 2022 03:17pm
@Fastrack, Independent foreign policy and both US and Russia wants to have good relations with India.
Reply Recommend 0
Dragden
Mar 24, 2022 03:20pm
Putin clearly doesn't want to shake hands with butcher of Gujarat
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Mar 24, 2022 03:23pm
After discounted oil from Russia, discounted weapons from US, trade deals with Japan and Aus. Truly Modi doing very well.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Mar 24, 2022 03:24pm
@zf, it is lip service for world. Learn diplomacy.
Reply Recommend 0

