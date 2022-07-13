DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 13, 2022

Summary for reduction in petrol price to be sent to PM Shehbaz today, says Miftah

Dawn.com Published July 13, 2022 - Updated July 13, 2022 10:03pm
<p>Miftah Ismail addresses a press conference in Karachi on November 22, 2021 — DawnNewsTV/File</p>

Miftah Ismail addresses a press conference in Karachi on November 22, 2021 — DawnNewsTV/File

Listen to article

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Wednesday said the summary to reduce prices of petroleum products will be sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today for approval.

Radio Pakistan quoted the minister as telling a private TV channel that the prices would be slashed on the directives of the prime minister to provide relief to the people.

A day ago, PM Shehbaz had sought a summary from the ministries of finance and petroleum, carrying a proposal for reduction in prices of petroleum products in view of decreasing crude rates in the international market.

The premier had chaired a meeting yesterday and asked the ministries concerned to move a summary suggesting reduction in petroleum prices, saying "the government has decided to pass on benefit of reduced oil prices in international market to the consumers."

He had said the government would reduce oil prices transparently at par with the reduction in the international market, which according to the PM Office statement, was a "gift to people on the occasion of Eidul Azha".

The government had last announced a hike of Rs14.85 per litre in the price of petrol on June 30, the fourth such raise in the last 35 days, taking the cumulative amount of all hikes since May 26 to nearly Rs100.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Monsoon misery
Updated 13 Jul, 2022

Monsoon misery

There needs to be a concerted effort from official quarters to resolve Karachi's urban flooding issue permanently.
Cadaveric transplants
13 Jul, 2022

Cadaveric transplants

LIVING in a country where each year end-stage organ failure kills over 150,000 people, we need to be less squeamish...
Descent into chaos
13 Jul, 2022

Descent into chaos

THE political and economic chaos unravelling in Sri Lanka is a chilling reminder of what bad governance and apathy...
CPEC resumption
Updated 10 Jul, 2022

CPEC resumption

It is irregular for so much to be negotiated behind closed doors while such a major project is being executed on our soil.
Haj message
10 Jul, 2022

Haj message

AFTER two years of limited numbers of pilgrims able to attend due to the Covid-19 pandemic, around a million people...
Boris Johnson’s exit
Updated 11 Jul, 2022

Boris Johnson’s exit

Several ethics-related controversies severely dented the maverick politician’s reputation.