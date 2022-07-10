DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 10, 2022

In phone call with Iran's Raisi, PM Shehbaz appreciates support on Kashmir

APP | Dawn.com Published July 10, 2022 - Updated July 10, 2022 04:48pm
<p>A combination photo of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (L) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (R). — Reuters/AFP</p>

A combination photo of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (L) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (R). — Reuters/AFP

Listen to article

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone call with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday and appreciated Tehran and the supreme leader's "steadfast support" to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

During the conversation, the two leader also exchanged Eid greetings and views on bilateral ties.

For his part, PM Shehbaz underscored the significance of "historic ties" between Pakistan and Iran, which he said were defined by "geographic proximity, shared history and mutual understanding".

The PM reaffirmed his government's "strong commitment" to boost bilateral ties with Iran in all areas of mutual cooperation, including trade, energy, electricity and people-to-people contact.

He conveyed to the Iranian president that the early convening of a joint economic commission between Pakistan and Iran would further "strengthen economic linkages between the two countries".

PM Shehbaz further expressed the hope that border sustenance markets along Pakistan-Iran frontiers would soon become operational — a development that he said would "facilitate livelihood in the border region".

The premier also expressed gratitude to the Iranian leadership for " extending timely support and lending IL-76 aircraft to Pakistan" for extinguishing forest fires in Balochistan in May.

He also appreciated Iran's cooperation with regards to facilitating Pakistani pilgrims every year and emphasised the importance of further "enhancing people-to-people exchanges".

In return, President Raisi thanked PM Shehbaz for his Eid felicitations and assured him of Iranian cooperation for further "intensifying bilateral trade", particularly with regards to the provision of electricity to Balochistan's Makran division.

Both the dignitaries also invited each other to visit one another's countries.

The Iranian state news agency IRNA quoted Raisi as saying: "The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes great importance to its relations with Pakistan."

Raisi in the telephone conversation added that the "current level of Tehran-Islamabad relations is not proportionate to the diverse capacities of the two countries", and that "Iran is ready to expand bilateral relations, especially in energy and agricultural fields".

"The regular holding of the joint commission for economic cooperation will pave the way for boosting the level of relations between the two countries," said the Iranian President, pointing out that there is "no obstacle to expanding ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan".

Pak Iran Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hamza
Jul 10, 2022 04:06pm
Iran is perhaps the most brotherly country for Pakistan...it has all the solution to its energy crisis...and has always backed Pakistan through thick and think...Sir Khamenei is the most reliable leader in this world
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 10, 2022 04:11pm
Pak-Iran friendship; Zindabaad.
Reply Recommend 0
Debbie
Jul 10, 2022 04:12pm
Both should focus on bankrupt economies as first prioy
Reply Recommend 0
Fastforward
Jul 10, 2022 04:18pm
Despite severe economic woes, it seems that for the country only issue is Kashmir issue.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 10, 2022 04:19pm
Bankruptcy looming but instead of trade, talking Kashmir with Iran ?. Complete foolishness.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Jul 10, 2022 04:22pm
What support extended by Iran on Kashmir issue.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

CPEC resumption
Updated 10 Jul, 2022

CPEC resumption

It is irregular for so much to be negotiated behind closed doors while such a major project is being executed on our soil.
Haj message
10 Jul, 2022

Haj message

AFTER two years of limited numbers of pilgrims able to attend due to the Covid-19 pandemic, around a million people...
Boris Johnson’s exit
10 Jul, 2022

Boris Johnson’s exit

AFTER three eventful and tumultuous years at 10 Downing Street, Boris Johnson is getting ready to pack his bags and...
A safe Eid
Updated 09 Jul, 2022

A safe Eid

Robust plans need to be in place to properly dispose of all animal remains to prevent any other health risks from arising.
Indian ‘dossier’
09 Jul, 2022

Indian ‘dossier’

WHILE the Indian establishment may wish to portray the Kashmir issue as a domestic problem exploited by Pakistan, ...
Rage of the mob
09 Jul, 2022

Rage of the mob

FOR some time now, the depths of our rage, intolerance and ignorance have translated into mob violence, which has...