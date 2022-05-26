Pakistan, Iran to increase cooperation in health sector

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel held a meeting with Iranian Minister for Health and Medical Education Dr Bahram Einollahi on the sidelines of World Health Assembly in Geneva.

According to a statement issued by the health ministry Islamabad, minister said Pakistan and Iran enjoy long-standing brotherly relations.

Both countries have commonality of views on global public health issues. Enhanced consultation and coordination would be useful, he said.

Iran has carried out excellent reforms in the health sector specially in terms of improving health care services. Iran has done commendable work in extending health insurance coverage, he said.

The situation created by the Covid-19 pandemic necessitates stepped up bilateral cooperation and exchange of views.

Achieving international public health security remains a key objective. It will, however, face challenges of funding sources and priorities, he said.

Pakistan believes that there is a need for enhanced international cooperation and assistance to strengthen national health systems and to ensure all people enjoy the basic right to health.

Both dignitaries considered areas of cooperation including enhanced cross border cooperation for infectious diseases control, exchange of experts for technical assistance on universal health coverage.

Both agreed to focus on strengthening public health and primary health care delivery, exchange of healthcare financing experts.

The two sides decided to form a joint working group to further explore opportunities.

DG Health Pakistan and Special Assistant to Iranian Health Minister were identified as focal points from both sides.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2022