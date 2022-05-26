DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 26, 2022

Pakistan, Iran to increase cooperation in health sector

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 26, 2022 - Updated May 26, 2022 10:16am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel held a meeting with Iranian Minister for Health and Medical Education Dr Bahram Einollahi on the sidelines of World Health Assembly in Geneva.

According to a statement issued by the health ministry Islamabad, minister said Pakistan and Iran enjoy long-standing brotherly relations.

Both countries have commonality of views on global public health issues. Enhanced consultation and coordination would be useful, he said.

Iran has carried out excellent reforms in the health sector specially in terms of improving health care services. Iran has done commendable work in extending health insurance coverage, he said.

The situation created by the Covid-19 pandemic necessitates stepped up bilateral cooperation and exchange of views.

Achieving international public health security remains a key objective. It will, however, face challenges of funding sources and priorities, he said.

Pakistan believes that there is a need for enhanced international cooperation and assistance to strengthen national health systems and to ensure all people enjoy the basic right to health.

Both dignitaries considered areas of cooperation including enhanced cross border cooperation for infectious diseases control, exchange of experts for technical assistance on universal health coverage.

Both agreed to focus on strengthening public health and primary health care delivery, exchange of healthcare financing experts.

The two sides decided to form a joint working group to further explore opportunities.

DG Health Pakistan and Special Assistant to Iranian Health Minister were identified as focal points from both sides.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dark days
Updated 26 May, 2022

Dark days

The PTI, on its part, does not seem to have been prepared to face such a large deployment of state machinery.
26 May, 2022

No room for dissent

WHILE political turmoil roils the land, a number of incidents over the past few days have demonstrated that though...
26 May, 2022

Harassing passengers

REPORTS of the confiscation of personal items from passengers’ private luggage by customs officials at Karachi’s...
Back to bedlam
Updated 25 May, 2022

Back to bedlam

FEAR tactics have never worked in the past, and most likely will not this time either. The government’s ...
25 May, 2022

Balochistan blaze

THE forest fire on the Koh-i-Sulaiman range in Balochistan’s Shirani area is among a series of blazes to have...
25 May, 2022

Unequal citizens

INDIFFERENCE would have been bad enough, but the state’s attitude towards non-Muslims falls squarely in the...