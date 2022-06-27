Bilawal set to inaugurate bus service for Karachi today

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is set to inaugurate the Peoples Intra District Bus Service project on Monday (today).

The inauguration of the much-awaited project coincides with the fast approaching second phase of the local government elections in Karachi as many believe the PPP-led Sindh government is trying to lure the people of the metropolis by launching projects of public importance ahead of the vital electoral exercise.

Around 240 air-conditioned buses imported from China will be plied on seven routes in Karachi as part of the intra-district bus project. However, it is unclear whether the bus service would begin its commercial operations on all the seven routes from Monday or not.

A statement issued on Sunday said that the Sindh transport department had completed all preparations for the inauguration of the bus service in Karachi.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and members of his cabinet including Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, who also holds the portfolio of transport, will attend the inauguration ceremony.

It said that the bus service will commence its operations on Route 1 from Model Colony to Tower covering 29.5 kilometres having 38 stations.

The other six routes include the areas from North Karachi to Indus Hospital (Korangi) distance 32.9km; Nagan Chowrangi to Singer Chowrangi (Korangi Industrial Area) 33km; North Karachi to Dockyard 30.4km; Surjani Town to PAF Masroor 28.2km; Gulshan-i-Bihar (Orangi Town) to Singer Chowrangi 29km and Mosamiyat to Baldia Town 28.9km.

The Sindh government has allocated a sum of Rs4 billion in its budget for next financial year 2022-23 for procuring more buses to be run in Karachi under the same project.

After more than 14 years of its rule, the PPP has managed to display some success in its civic administration amid growing criticism from political opponents and approaching local government elections in the city.

