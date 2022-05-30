Imran says rulers ‘tasked with recognising Israel’

CHARSADDA: Vowing to continue his struggle till the ouster of ‘imported government imposed on the people through an international conspiracy’, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman and ex-premier Imran Khan said on Sunday the rulers were a security threat for the country, alleging that they had been ‘tasked with recognising Israel’ and compromising with India on Kashmir issue.

Claiming that he would never accept the ‘imported government of slaves and looters’, Mr Khan told a party workers’ convention in Charsadda that the rulers were ready to do everything ordered by America, but the masses were on his side as they were aware of ‘the real leaders’ who would save Pakistan from the slavery of foreign powers.

Mr Khan hurled these allegations, including a clear reference to Israel’s recognition, a few days after Israeli President Isaac Herzog during his special address at the World Economic Forum talked about the ‘great change’ vis-a-vis Israel’s ties with the Muslim world, mentioning that he recently received a delegation from Morocco and another of Pakistani expats living in the US.

“And I must say this was an amazing experience. We haven’t had a group of Pakistani leaders in Israel in such scope. And that all stems from the Abraham Accords, meaning Jews and Muslims can dwell together in the region [...],” Herzog was quoted by Dawn.com as saying in Davos on May 25.

FO says Pakistan’s position on the Palestinian issue is clear; minister says PTI has become a tool of enemy to create chaos in Pakistan

At the Charsadda jalsa, Mr Khan said the PTI government had reached an agreement with Russia for import of petrol at 30pc cheaper rates, but the “imported government abolished that agreement” in fear of US administration and increased petrol and diesel prices.

For the next Azadi march, he would have complete preparation to cope with police ‘brutalities’, he said while condemning police action against PTI activists on May 25.

He said peaceful protest was their right and for this purpose, he would move the Supreme Court on Monday after consultation with lawyers.

“PTI is waging jihad for real freedom from the clutches of super powers and will continue struggle for this cause,” he said, adding that containers had been placed on roads to stop their march on the federal capital, but ‘the PTI tigers’ removed all obstacles and reached the protest venue.

He said the people came out of their homes, not for their personal interest, rather for the “sacred cause of real freedom”. He said his party workers had been martyred and injured during this struggle. He alleged that expired tear gas shells were fired and protesters were baton-charged.

Imran Khan alleged that police inflicted atrocities on peaceful, innocent protesters, including women and children, and said his struggle would continue till the “ouster of imported government imposed on people through an international conspiracy”. He warned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that the nation would not forgive them for the police action against PTI activists.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, former federal minister Murad Saeed, party leader Fazal Mohammad Khan also addressed the gathering.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office ‘categorically rejected’ the notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel.

The reported visit was organised by a foreign NGO, which is not based in Pakistan, said spokesperson for the ministry of foreign affairs while responding to media queries.

“Pakistan’s position on the Palestinian issue is clear and unambiguous. There is no change whatsoever in our policy on which there is complete national consensus. Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination. The establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions, is imperative for just and lasting peace in the region,” the FO spokesperson explained.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal in a series of tweets stated: “PTI has become a tool of enemy to create chaos in Pakistan. The nation did not leave their homes on May 25 and buried the negative politics of Imran Niazi forever.”

He clarified that no official or semi-official Pakistani delegation had conducted the meetings. He said the government policy was clear and it did not recognise the state of Israel. “All our sympathies are with our Palestinian brothers and sisters,” the minister said.

