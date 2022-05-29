DAWN.COM Logo

'Great change': Israeli president says received delegation of Pakistani expats

Dawn.com Published May 29, 2022 - Updated May 29, 2022 03:38pm
Israel President Isaac Herzog gives a special address at the World Economic Forum annual meeting, — Screenshot courtesy: WEF website
Israel President Isaac Herzog gives a special address at the World Economic Forum annual meeting, — Screenshot courtesy: WEF website

Israel President Isaac Herzog has said that he recently received a delegation of Pakistani-Americans, calling it an "amazing experience" and referring to it as an example that showed him "great change" vis-a-vis Israel's ties with the Muslim world.

Herzog delivered these remarks during a special address at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting on May 26 in Davos, Switzerland, while talking about the Abraham Accords — a deal brokered by the United States in 2020 which saw normalisation of relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain.

"The Abraham Accords are giving a lot of yield. How would you see this for enlarging the scope of cooperation?" asked WEF President Børge Brende.

"I'll tell you, you know, we are seeing it in all levels of life. Not speaking about just mere visits. We are seeing interest on all economic, scientific, innovation levels but I will tell you more about the personal feelings," the president replied.

Herzog said that he had received two delegations last week which showed "the great change".

"One was a delegation of young opinion-makers from Morocco who have aligned on Facebook with an Israeli [group]. They both came and sat with us for an hour and it was just amazing to listen to the experience of breaking barriers and moving forward and intertwining with each other," he said.

The next day, Herzog said, he received a delegation of Pakistani expats who lived in the US "together with other members of other countries in their region".

"And I must say this was an amazing experience. We haven't had a group of Pakistani leaders in Israel in such scope. And that all stems from the Abraham Accords, meaning Jews and Muslims can dwell together in the region [...]."

Although Herzog did not mention details about the Pakistanis he met, Sharaka — an Israeli non-government organisation (NGO) — had organised a visit of a Pakistan-American delegation to "promote peace in the Middle East".

Dawn.com has reached out to the Foreign Office and the government spokesperson for a comment on the development.

Pakistan does not recognise Israel and, therefore, doesn’t have diplomatic relations with it. Pakistan has been a staunch supporter of demands for a Palestinian state. After the Abraham accords, Pakistan had made clear that it cannot recognise Israel until a "just settlement of the Palestinian issue" is found.

"For just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with relevant United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State," the Foreign Office had said at the time.

However, the two countries have long maintained undeclared contacts at a lower level and the only known interaction took place on Sept 1, 2005, between the then foreign minister Khurshid Kasuri and his Israeli counterpart Silvan Shalom.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Shireen Mazari construed the Israeli leader's comments as "another commitment made to US under regime change conspiracy by imported government and other co-conspirators fulfilled!"

"Shameful subservience!" she said on Twitter.

PTI's Imran Ismail, meanwhile, said that all those who had called party chairman Imran Khan a "Jewish agent" their entire lives were now proven to be "certified Jewish agents and slaves".

The pride of the nation is being auctioned off due to this shameful slavery, he said.

Kashif
May 29, 2022 03:37pm
What's wrong with fix8jg ties with Israel when we have had ties with India
Dehati
May 29, 2022 03:39pm
Pakistani Americans are not Pakistanis in a true sense. In fact, literally hundreds if not thousands of British, Aussie, American and Canadian Pakistanis visit Israel on religious tourism every year.
Haider Khan
May 29, 2022 03:42pm
Innalilla e wa Innalilla e Rajeoon
Ismail
May 29, 2022 03:42pm
Welcome Back to Purana Pakistan.
Caffeine
May 29, 2022 03:43pm
In your face neutrals!
Usman
May 29, 2022 03:43pm
So all that denial from pti and imran khan was a lie.How much more have you lied.No wonder he wants to get back in govt to stop being exposed.
Chirag
May 29, 2022 03:44pm
Forget Palestinians and make good relation. Great move from Muslim world
M. Saeed
May 29, 2022 03:45pm
Why are we behaving more loyal to the king than the king himself? We are having no relations with Israel, in sympathy with the Arabs. Now, when Arabs are building relations with Israel themselves, why are we still beating the old track?
Waqas Ahmad
May 29, 2022 03:45pm
Lets see how the Thaikedars react now when PDM has gone for this
Oneliner
May 29, 2022 03:46pm
If Jews and Muslims can react why can't Indians and Pakistanis, both sides should take BOLD STEPS
Fragile State
May 29, 2022 03:46pm
We can all entertain certain guests from time to time but it means very little when you continue to treat your neighbour in a rather inhumane manner.
Aly
May 29, 2022 03:47pm
Shame on consolidators and their handlers (the neutrals)
Billu
May 29, 2022 03:49pm
Thanks Shabaz Sharif for sending your loyal FM to Switzerland. Dr, Qadir Khan told us all about Nawaz Sharif.
Captain
May 29, 2022 03:52pm
A controversial move indeed whoever has made !
شہباز
May 29, 2022 03:52pm
Pakistan need dollars at any cost
Abdul Chaudhry
May 29, 2022 03:55pm
Great move. You can't be friends with the US unless you recognize Israel. Period.
Umar
May 29, 2022 03:57pm
What do you expect from a pro america imported government
Humble
May 29, 2022 03:57pm
Welcome on board, relax and have a safe flight, no need to panic , it will be the best political ride to prosperity and growth .
Syed A. Mateen
May 29, 2022 03:58pm
These two Pakistanis were Pakistani-US Nationals and travelled on US passports.
Jamil Soomro, New York City
May 29, 2022 03:59pm
We should welcome such contacts if they are in the interest of Jews and Muslims. Such a Delegation should also go to India and meet Narendra Modi so that Muslims and Hindus can live in peace.
Tajammal
May 29, 2022 04:01pm
Now where is Maolana Fazlur Raman.
AP
May 29, 2022 04:03pm
IK was right.
Tajammal
May 29, 2022 04:03pm
Now who is YAHUDI or their agent? Fazlur Rahman please reply.
Bublu Shublu
May 29, 2022 04:03pm
They don’t represent Pakistan.
Pardesi
May 29, 2022 04:06pm
@Kashif, and have ties with India resolved the Kashmir issue ?
Pardesi
May 29, 2022 04:07pm
And have ties with India made life fir Muslims there better ?
Money
May 29, 2022 04:17pm
India and Israel to the rescue from iron brother’s debt trap.
Hamed
May 29, 2022 04:17pm
Rubbish propaganda by foreigners in Palestine!
flying star
May 29, 2022 04:19pm
@Chirag , why forget Palestinian?
A.Ali
May 29, 2022 04:22pm
@Caffeine , stunningly embarrassing for neutrals and apoliticals...
Sheeraz Mirjat
May 29, 2022 04:22pm
Baggers cannot be choosers.
