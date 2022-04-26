DAWN.COM Logo

Sindh likely to experience heatwave from today

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 26, 2022 - Updated April 26, 2022 10:20am
In this file photo, a volunteer showers a woman with water during a heatwave in Karachi. — AFP
In this file photo, a volunteer showers a woman with water during a heatwave in Karachi. — AFP

KARACHI: A week-long heatwave is expected in most parts of the country from today, as day temperature may rise to 48 degrees centigrade in some areas of Sindh, the Met department stated on Monday.

According to Met officials, daytime temperature is likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country, including Sindh, from April 26 to May 2 due to high pressure building in the upper atmosphere.

“Daytime maximum temperature may rise to 46-48°C in Dadu, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur districts and 43-45°C in Badin, Tharparker, Umerkot and Hyderabad districts during the period,” the Met office said.

However, Karachi’s weather is likely to remain hot and humid during the week-long heatwave with maximum temperature ranging between 36°C and 38°C.

The maximum temperature recorded in Karachi was 37°C with 58 per cent humidity.

“Prevailing very hot and dry weather may cause water stress on water reservoirs, standing crops, vegetable and orchards. Farmers are advised to manage crop water accordingly. People are advised to avoid direct sun exposure,” the advisory added.

Published in Dawn, April 26th, 2022

