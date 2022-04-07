No respite in sight from hot weather in Karachi

KARACHI: Very hot weather conditions are likely to persist in the city and rest of Sindh in the upcoming days as the high pressure area built over Afghanistan and Balochistan last month has shown no sign of losing its intensity, a Met department official stated on Wednesday.

“We were hoping that the system would subside in the first week of April, but it didn’t. In fact, there are chances of another heatwave in Karachi in the mid of April,” said chief meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz.

He added that except for one or two days, temperature had remained consistently hot and dry in Karachi.

The Met department has forecast very hot weather conditions in Karachi on Thursday (today) with maximum temperature ranging between 39 degree Celsius and 41°C.

According to Met officials, chances of rain are unlikely in the country, which is bad news particularly for farmers having standing wheat crops.

Temperature in Karachi dropped from 40.7°C with 44 per cent relative humidity on Tuesday to 39°C with 25pc relative humidity on Wednesday.

“Very hot and dry weather to persist over central and upper Sindh with maximum temperature ranging between 42°C and 44°C,” it said in an advisory.

