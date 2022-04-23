DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 23, 2022

Karachi police seek technical assistance from intelligence agencies to recover kidnapped girl

Imtiaz AliPublished April 23, 2022 - Updated April 23, 2022 09:40pm

Police investigators probing the kidnapping of a teenage girl from Karachi's Al Falah area have sought technical assistance from intelligence agencies for her recovery, it emerged on Saturday.

“We are focusing technically to solve the kidnapping case of the 14-year old girl, Dua Zehra,” observed South Senior Superintendent of Police Zubair Nazeer Shaikh.

The senior officer, who is tasked by the police authorities to investigate the case, said that the police have sought assistance from intelligence agencies and will utilise their tech expertise to solve the case.

He added the police are also conducting surveys and have interrogated several persons of interest with criminal record or who were sexual offenders in the past.

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell chief said the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing (CCW), which has expertise in accessing social media groups, was also helping them technologically.

Separately, the FIA’s CCW head Imran Riaz said that their four-member team, including a forensic expert, technical analyst, female investigation officer and female psychologist visited the house of Dua Zehra Kazmi. He added that the FIA made "emergency contact with Google, Samsung and [an] online gaming platform".

Haleem Adil Sheikh criticises police performance

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged that the police were not taking the Dua Zehra case seriously.

“The police’s lack of seriousness in the case is a matter of concern,” said the PTI leader, accusing the authorities of "misleading" the girl's parents.

Sheikh said the police and the provincial government appeared to have failed to recover the girl. The police, instead of performing their duty, were allegedly involved in the "character assassination" of the girl, he added.

The PTI leader advised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to focus on Sindh instead of taking foreign trips.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sore loser
Apr 23, 2022 09:04pm
Shame on police for acting so late
Reply Recommend 0
Shehzada
Apr 23, 2022 09:05pm
There’s a minor hindu girl kidnapped in Pakistan today but no one cares for minorities!
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Apr 23, 2022 09:24pm
character assassination of a 14 year old? Typical desi behaviour. She is a child!! Desis should finally become civilized now.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 23 Apr, 2022

Imran Khan’s rallies

PTI chief ought to rise above the politics of hate and adopt a narrative of inclusion and reconciliation instead.
23 Apr, 2022

Dangerous IS-K

THE Islamic State’s Khorasan chapter has struck again. The victims of its most recent attacks in Afghanistan are...
23 Apr, 2022

Mariupol capture

NEARLY two months after the Russian army invaded Ukraine, the first ‘victory’ of sorts has emerged for Moscow....
Updated 22 Apr, 2022

Economic challenges

Unfortunately, Pakistan’s political parties do not have much of a record in executing long-term governance and economic reforms.
22 Apr, 2022

Investing in Earth

PAKISTAN has often been described as a country gifted with diverse flora and fauna and rich alluvial plains. From...
22 Apr, 2022

Assange’s ordeal

IT will be remembered as a major blow to advocates of freedom of the press. With UK courts clearing the path for the...