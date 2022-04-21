Police teams formed to find ‘kidnapped’ girl in Karachi

KARACHI: City police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday said three police teams had been formed to probe and identify the suspects allegedly involved in the recent kidnapping of a teenage girl in Al Falah Society of Shah Faisal Colony.

The incident provoked an outcry, especially on social media, which prompted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to take its notice.

Speaking to Dawn on Wednesday, the city police chief said investigators had made a certain ‘progress’ in the case.

However, he refused to share further details with media at the initial stage of the investigation.

The police said as per statement of the family, 14-year-old girl was kidnapped on April 16 when she went out her house to throw garbage.

The metropolis police chief along with DIG East Muqaddas Haider, SSP AVCC and SSP Korangi on Wednesday visited the area and met the family of the kidnap victim.

The senior police officials assured the family of early recovery of the girl.

“Police are making every possible effort for resolution of the case,” observed the Additional IGP.

He informed the relatives that maximum police force had been deployed for early and safe recovery of the girl.

The city police chief said the investigators would inform the family about the progress in the case from time to time.

Two held over kidnapping of two sisters in Liaquatabad

Meanwhile, Liaquatabad police on Wednesday claimed to have ‘resolved’ another case of kidnapping of two sisters and arrested two suspects allegedly involved in human trafficking.

The police said they utilised technical and intelligence information to resolve the case.

A police spokesperson said that DIG West Nasir Aftab had directed both the operation and the investigation wings of the police to immediately take action on the FIR about kidnapping of two sisters. The case was registered under Section 365-B of the Pakistan Penal Code and relevant Sections of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2018.

“The police conducted an action and arrested two suspects while their third accomplice managed to escape for whose arrest, efforts are under way,” said a police statement.

The held suspects were identified as Siddiq and Sadiq while the absconder co-accused was Mumtaz.

“The suspects have kidnapped both the sisters for human trafficking.”

The suspects were allegedly supplying girls for ‘sex trade’.

Further investigation is under way.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2022