Today's Paper | March 31, 2022

PM Imran would neither resign nor seek 'safe' exit, says SAPM Shahbaz Gill

Dawn.comPublished March 31, 2022 - Updated March 31, 2022 10:51pm
SAPM Shahbaz Gill talks to media in Islamabad on Thursday. —DawnNewsTV
SAPM Shahbaz Gill talks to media in Islamabad on Thursday. —DawnNewsTV

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had not made any offers to resign from his position and would instead face the opposition "with all his might till the last ball".

At a media talk in Islamabad, Gill said that the premier had neither made any offers to the opposition nor reached out to them for any "safe options".

Gill's comments came after PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, speaking to the media earlier in the day, said that the prime minister would not be given the options of a "safe passage, an NRO, amnesty or backdoor exit".

"And I advise you that you opt for an honourable exit ... which means that you resign today and let the vote of no confidence take place," Bilawal had added.

SAPM Gill, in his press talk today, said that PM Imran's fight was against "an imperialist, and not the three dwarves".

"It's against the imperialist who killed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto because he wanted to make an independent foreign policy. These stooges don't matter to him," the SAPM said, adding that the premier wasn't the one to give up and "will face everything that comes his way".

'All my assets are declared'

Meanwhile, in response to a report published in The News on Thursday morning, Gill said that all his assets were declared.

The report stated that the SAPM was still on the payroll of an American public university and alleged that he had not declared his salary and employment in the list of assets submitted to the Cabinet Division.

"University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign where Special Assistant to Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Shabbir (Gill) is employed as Clinical Assistant Professor has confirmed to The News in a written reply that he is still a university employee and his annual salary is $124,770.92," the news report read.

"Mr Gill, according to the university’s official reply, is teaching Management and Organizational Behavior, Principles of Marketing, and Principles of Retailing."

According to the prime minister's instructions, all of his special assistant and advisers are bound to declare their assets and liabilities with the Cabinet Division through a prescribed declaration form.

Gill, during the media talk, called the report "fake". He contended that there were just two sections in the Cabinet Division paper — one of liabilities and another of assets.

"It doesn't ask for income and the source of income," he said. "But there's an FBR office that inquires about [a person's] annual income and its source. To them, everything has been told ... all my assets are declared, "Gill said.

He added that he had been a professor for 20 years and would continue to work in that capacity.

Syed A. Mateen
Mar 31, 2022 05:51pm
Please explain your status instead of defending PM that you are still employed and receiving continuous salary from an American Univesirty and not filing income tax returns stating about your properties and income from US. According to the law, a public office holder no matter if he is a SAPM cannot be employed at two different places and draw salaries from two different organisations simultaneously as it is against the Cinstitution of Islamic Republuc of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Mar 31, 2022 05:56pm
... The Pakistan Peoples Party has lost its shine and Bilawal Zardari is constantly boot polishing to try to bring it back into prominence.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 31, 2022 06:02pm
Shahbaz Gill has lied about his income. He is so shameless that he still keeps criticising others. Fraud
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Mar 31, 2022 06:02pm
The who laid before US mist resign. IK is here to stay forever.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Mar 31, 2022 06:03pm
I hope one day Pakistan will learn to appreciate an honest PM, whatever his failing, in any you can be confident that he is working for the wellbeing of Pakistan unlike these feudal and corrupt politicians.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Mar 31, 2022 06:06pm
Look at the opposition and their contributions to Pakistan, a corrupt brother of ex PM who has run away and he himself is on remand, the other the son of a corrupt president who has not done a days work, the other a corrupt Maulana who isn't even in parliament, diesel contracts and power seeker. Are these the people who will run Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Mar 31, 2022 06:13pm
Why is murad saeed absent from theee gatherings is he jumping the sinling ship too.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Mar 31, 2022 06:16pm
Arrest this fraudster first of all and put him behind bars
Reply Recommend 0
optimist
Mar 31, 2022 06:20pm
Advisors like Shahbaz Gil has brought PTI downfall as they are perceived to have little credibility.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Mar 31, 2022 06:25pm
Resign or stay makes no big deal. PM IK failed to strengthen US Pak relationship. That’s not in Pak interests.
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Mar 31, 2022 06:26pm
Bilawal Bhutto why would Imran Khan ask for an NRO? Unlike your father, Asif Ali Zardari, and Nawaz Sharif, he is not corrupt and has Not Embezzled funds from Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
NINO
Mar 31, 2022 06:35pm
@optimist, Watch this man flee!
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Mar 31, 2022 06:38pm
This joker should be shunted, one reason for IK failure
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 31, 2022 06:40pm
He is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Mar 31, 2022 06:41pm
I got it . He would resign and find the safe exit
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Mar 31, 2022 06:42pm
All media consultants good at making fancy PowerPoint slides would need to find another job soon
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 31, 2022 06:57pm
Gill should care for his own exit after his boss. No more sweet dreams.
Reply Recommend 0
M USMAN RATHORE
Mar 31, 2022 07:00pm
If next elections are free and fair I believe that Imran will return back with two thirds majority.
Reply Recommend 0
kashif Mahmood
Mar 31, 2022 07:06pm
imran khan is trying to stay in power by destroying international relation with EU and USA
Reply Recommend 0
Maqbool Latol
Mar 31, 2022 07:18pm
Can he unequivocally guarantee that?
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Mar 31, 2022 07:22pm
Why is he running away from facing defeat?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 31, 2022 07:26pm
@kashif Mahmood, "international relation" doesn't mean we should follow their directions and become a vassal state!!
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Mar 31, 2022 07:28pm
@JackJones, let time speak..usually cases are opened after the seat..let see.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Mar 31, 2022 07:29pm
PTI made too many mistakes in 4 years. This party was supposed to represent the young generation. However, IK surrounded himself with Lota’s. He needs to restructure the party, get rid off all lota’s, provide election tickets to those who never contested an election on other party’s tickets, etc. this will be a huge change as he will have to sacrifice some of his existing partners. In the end, PTI will emerge stronger.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Mar 31, 2022 07:34pm
@JackJones, NAB, which is controlled by the government has not been able to prove much on corruption of these politicians. It should be least important to follow the cases of these politicians. We should be looking for what the current government has done for the betterment of it’s people. Current governments performance is D-.
Reply Recommend 0
ahsan7979
Mar 31, 2022 07:42pm
@Ali, Move the court, no proof of your heresy.
Reply Recommend 0
Doost
Mar 31, 2022 07:53pm
It would be good riddance if the Bili-wala follows his hollow talk, for example, get out of Pakistan where the only interest is to fatten his loot. Good riddance! Foreign puppets.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Mar 31, 2022 07:56pm
One of crony that led to IK downfall, wish ik had been sensible to select good team rather such characters
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Mar 31, 2022 08:41pm
These are the peoples who brought the regime to this level by advising wrongly and creating hologram around the PM
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Mar 31, 2022 09:22pm
Anti corruption slogan has run its course, now PTI head is trying to create a slogan for next elections. He is treading a foolish path.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Mar 31, 2022 09:23pm
@Aamir Latif , - are you not satisfied with a team of 5 finance ministers?
Reply Recommend 0

