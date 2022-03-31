DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 31, 2022

No-trust motion: NA session adjourned till Sunday after opposition's protest

Dawn.com | Fahad ChaudhryPublished March 31, 2022 - Updated March 31, 2022 10:52pm
Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri presides over the National Assembly session on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri presides over the National Assembly session on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

The crucial National Assembly session to debate the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, which resumed after a three-day recess on Thursday, was adjourned minutes after it began.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who presided over the session, adjourned the session till 11:30am on Sunday.

At the beginning of the session, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Babar Awan moved a motion to adjourn the session so the assembly hall could be used for the Parliamentary Committee on National Security's meeting that was scheduled to be held at 6pm.

The motion was rejected after voting.

Subsequently, the deputy speaker opened the floor for questions. The opposition MNAs, however, continued to insist that the speaker call for a vote on the no-confidence motion today amid chants of "go Imran go".

Terming the opposition's attitude "non-serious", Suri adjourned the session till Sunday when the vote on the no-confidence motion is expected to take place.

He also announced that the meeting of the parliamentary committee would be held in Committee Room No 2.

The resolution against the embattled premier was tabled by the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on March 28 and it was approved for debate the very same day.

According to a 24-point agenda issued ahead of the session, the debate on the no-trust motion against the PM was fourth in order.

Yesterday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to present a 'secret letter' — purportedly containing details of a "foreign conspiracy" to topple his government — during an in-camera session of the NA or a joint session of parliament, however, no date for when such a session would be called was given.

The premier hopes that after becoming aware of the alleged letter's contents, his party dissidents, as well as disgruntled allies, would change their mind to vote in favour of the no-trust resolution.

Yesterday, the premier had shared the letter with the cabinet members in a hurriedly called meeting, which was not attended by its two major allies — Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) — despite being invited.

The premier had also called a selected group of TV anchors and informed them that "the language of the letter was threatening and arrogant" and that Pakistan would face dire consequences if the no-confidence motion failed.

Deputy speaker broke the law: Shehbaz

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif speaks to the media alongside PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — DawnNewsTV
Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif speaks to the media alongside PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — DawnNewsTV

Later, at a media briefing outside the National Assembly, Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif accused the deputy speaker of violating the Constitution.

"In these four days, the speaker has the right to conduct voting whenever he wants to. But speeches were supposed to be held today," he said.

"During the question hour, when each and every member of the opposition demanded that the vote on the no-trust motion be immediately held, the deputy speaker ran away. Suri has broken the law today," Shehbaz claimed.

PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that despite whatever happened in the Parliament, the opposition "won" today.

"We produced 175 members in the house today," he shared, adding that the prime minister has lost the majority and cannot run away now.

"You [Imran Khan] don't have any safe passage, back door or face-saving opportunity] now. Yes, there's an honourable way... Resign and show some respect to democracy," he told the premier.

"You should give Shehbaz Sharif a chance in the no-confidence vote or come to the Parliament and complete the numbers game," the PPP leader added.

Parliamentary committee meeting at 6pm

Following the premier's decision to show the letter to parliamentarians, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday summoned a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security at 6pm.

In a statement, the National Assembly Secretariat said the meeting would be presided over by the speaker while the leaders of all parliamentary parties have also been invited to attend.

"A briefing on the secret letter will be given in the national security committee meeting," according to the statement.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui — all of whom are among members of the committee — were invited to attend the meeting.

Amongst those specially invited were Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, BAP Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, MNA Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, MNA Makhdoom Hussain Qureshi and MNA Amer Ali Khan Magsi.

Later in the day, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that the government "will put all the points in front of you so that tomorrow no one blames us".

"The opposition shouldn't run away now," he said at a media talk in Islamabad.

Habib refused to confirm if Prime Minister Imran would attend the meeting but said that the foreign minister, who was in China for a three-day session on Afghanistan, would be returning today.

"He [Qureshi] will reveal the details in the meeting," the minister added.

Sherry calls for voting today

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday said the NA speaker had no "constitutional" or "moral" justification to delay voting on the no-trust motion and demanded that it be held today.

In a series of tweets, she said that Imran Khan's "artificial" majority had now turned into a minority. "If the no-confidence vote is held, today will be the last day of Imran Khan's selected government. What unseen help is Imran Khan waiting for?"

Earlier in the week, federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had said that voting on the no-confidence resolution would take place on April 3.

In her tweets today, Rehman claimed that the "sinking ship" of the government was using the alleged 'secret letter' to escape.

"After the MQM, BAP, Jamhoori Watan Party and independent members joined the opposition alliance, Imran Khan should not have held the post of Prime Minister for a single day," she tweeted, adding that it was better for the prime minister to resign.

Opposition has upper hand

A day earlier, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), previously a key ally of the PTI-led coalition government, formally announced that it was joining the opposition ranks.

After pulling out the seven-member MQM-P, the opposition parties have now managed to cross the magical figure of 172 — the minimum number required to form the government at the Centre — and now enjoy the support of 177 members in the National Assembly even without nearly over a dozen dissidents of the ruling PTI, who had already publicly declared the withdrawal of their support to the prime minister.

"We had 26 seats in the previous assembly. Under planning, these were reduced to seven. But now we have proved that neither a government can be formed nor removed without these seven seats," said MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while formally making the announcement of the party's decision which, he added, had been endorsed by the party’s decision-making Rabita Committee.

Delay in tabling resolution

A delegation of senior opposition lawmakers had on March 8 submitted the no-trust motion against the premier to the National Assembly Secretariat.

According to the assembly's rules and procedures, from the day the resolution is moved, it "shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days".

The no-trust resolution against the prime minister was expected to be tabled on March 25, but the proceedings were deferred after the NA speaker adjourned the sitting within minutes and ignored Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif who wanted to seek the floor to deliver a speech.

He did not allow the opposition's no-trust resolution to be tabled after offering fateha for the deceased PTI MNA from Hangu, Khayal Zaman, as per the parliamentary tradition. Qaiser had stated at the time that according to tradition, the agenda was deferred to the next day when a member of the lower house passed away.

Later, the opposition had lashed out at the speaker for not giving the floor to Shehbaz, stating that it was also a parliamentary tradition that the opposition leader was always given the floor whenever he stood up to speak.

No prime minister in the country's history has seen out a full term, and PM Imran is facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and foreign-policy bungling.

Last year in March, the premier had voluntarily sought a trust vote following an upset in Senate elections. In a show of strength, he had secured 178 votes — six more than required — to win the vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 31, 2022 12:29pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 31, 2022 12:47pm
Over 200 votes against PM Imran Khan Niazi.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Mar 31, 2022 12:47pm
Just think & Imagine the Past of PDM Leaders and decide what to do.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Khalid
Mar 31, 2022 12:47pm
May Pakistan be well.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Mar 31, 2022 12:53pm
Wouldnt be surprised if this is real. USA has been behind over 80 regime changes. They dont like goverments that are close to China and Russia
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Mar 31, 2022 01:01pm
Saddam Hussain spoke against west, look what happened to him, Gaddafi did the same, everyone knows what happened to him. Shah Faisal was also not awesome in the eyes of the west. Imran Khan is not an exception.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaspar
Mar 31, 2022 01:18pm
Time to bring it up!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 31, 2022 01:42pm
The failed and fallen clown head of state. Let us see the other clown in waiting !
Reply Recommend 0
Munir. G
Mar 31, 2022 01:43pm
how sad it is that 73 odd years have passed but the parliament has remained an exclusive of the wealthy thanks to the wealthy-designed electoral and political systems. there is no party of the common people and for the common people. some months ago a retired army general had hit the news headline saying that he was going to form a party of the common people but no clue ever since. this should be done by the commoners themselves, the sooner the better for the country.
Reply Recommend 0
ali Khan
Mar 31, 2022 01:56pm
liars have no shame! Opposition is full of lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Vigilante
Mar 31, 2022 02:00pm
Pakistan in doldrums again.
Reply Recommend 0
Asiya Andrabi
Mar 31, 2022 02:06pm
What's there to debate? Ik should be booted out. Plain and simple.
Reply Recommend 0
sam
Mar 31, 2022 02:49pm
When PPM talked about rule of law to restore in the country following this fiasco, I thought they would lead by example via handing over their absconder MNA who is nominated in an FIR. What a pitty, that rule of law is not applicable to elites and political cronies!
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Mar 31, 2022 02:58pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Bring it on. Bring it on what, Pakistan 's information technology???
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Mar 31, 2022 03:37pm
Ebem a simple no confidemce vote is such a drama. Imagine managing a state. No wonder its a mess.
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Mar 31, 2022 03:42pm
Let us hope this session proceeds peacefully towards its logical end without any disruptions.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Mar 31, 2022 03:54pm
At least our nation is convinced on a single point - Imran Khan is an honest leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Rehman
Mar 31, 2022 03:57pm
Pakistan is in a phase of political and economic instability. Hope Pakistan recovers from this.
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Mar 31, 2022 04:02pm
IK will try to sink country instead of letting others command it. He is a real loser!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Mar 31, 2022 04:06pm
@Dave , so yea bring you what on? Lies, corruptions?
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Mar 31, 2022 04:14pm
IK desperately looking for a face saving.....
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 31, 2022 04:24pm
Some new drama will be done by IK or his PTI colleagues
Reply Recommend 0
Raza
Mar 31, 2022 04:30pm
Feeling sad for Imran. A lion who fought till last breath.
Reply Recommend 0
N Godse
Mar 31, 2022 04:33pm
What will they do on day 1 - any policies and miracle solutions to problems left by Imran Khan from 40 years of PDM partners rule.
Reply Recommend 0
ali amin
Mar 31, 2022 04:37pm
Couldn't they wait for a week rather than disrupt the OIC and pakistan day events? SELFISH opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Mar 31, 2022 04:43pm
Pakistan is a sub-normal nation where no prime minister has ever completed his/her term.
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Mar 31, 2022 04:46pm
Thz feudal mafia is going wild against the basic interests of the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Osman
Mar 31, 2022 04:48pm
Just resign. Not worth it.
Reply Recommend 0
Reality
Mar 31, 2022 04:48pm
@Shezi, No match to those with this.. mixing up things i guess
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Crackpott
Mar 31, 2022 04:55pm
I have been crying since last few days!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Mar 31, 2022 04:57pm
Time to apologize to the nation with folded hands. We ousted your friend sometime back.
Reply Recommend 0
Dahar
Mar 31, 2022 05:02pm
How nation will digest this move to bring back tested faces of PDM to rule this country?
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Mar 31, 2022 05:13pm
Its not over until the debate is over. Flashing 177 does not mean anything until the votes are cast and counted.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Mar 31, 2022 05:23pm
This is Death of Democracy in Pakistan.Seems like thugs and crooks are going to prevail.
Reply Recommend 0
AI
Mar 31, 2022 05:28pm
Question is What will be the future of PDM even they win? will they go along with each other like this or we should expect more political turmoil in future.
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Mar 31, 2022 05:31pm
After Imran Khan, no hope for the country. Very sad.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Mar 31, 2022 05:32pm
The same men who had over 30 years to make Pakistan great are once again promising to make a better life for us......fool me more than once!
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Mar 31, 2022 05:35pm
I don’t understand why PDM ? Should we give them chance to ruin country again?
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Mar 31, 2022 05:35pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, please show up and tell your coward IK to take the vote
Reply Recommend 0
Today
Mar 31, 2022 05:36pm
This is going on & on like Ekta Kapoor's TV shows
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Mar 31, 2022 05:37pm
What if a coup on Parliament occurs in meantime? No confidence will be converted to confidence motion!
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Mar 31, 2022 05:38pm
IF Imran Khan has guts, he should not apply this delay tactics.
Reply Recommend 0
ZKhan
Mar 31, 2022 05:39pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Opposition is bringing it on, but PMIK creates drama and diversion tactics to avoid the vote. But no worries, we'll be patient and enjoy letting him make fool of himself.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid Memon
Mar 31, 2022 05:42pm
@Shezi, you forgot Sir Shaheed Zulfikar Bhutto. gave backbone to every aspect of pakistan. for defence atomic B. for Economy Industralisation/Nationalization. for Agriculture land to poor kissan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Mar 31, 2022 05:42pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Bring it on ...What Bring it on...
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Mar 31, 2022 05:43pm
@Shezi, Pakistan is not that important to the world that anyone seeks a regime change.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Mar 31, 2022 05:44pm
PTI has made a travesty of parliamentary procedure.The CJ must sack IK.
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Mar 31, 2022 05:45pm
So far, the PDM's agenda has been power grab and distribution of the "spoils". Nothing has been said about the welfare of the country. All of their statements and action point to only one thing" Give us the power"!
Reply Recommend 0
A
Mar 31, 2022 05:49pm
PMIK is biggest national security threat. He can delay it but can not avoid it.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Mar 31, 2022 05:50pm
He should leave gracefully and let another PTI member become PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Mar 31, 2022 05:52pm
@M. Emad, We still want to expose some more foreign agents, who are part of this conspiracy beside Nawaz Sharif, Zardari, Bilawal, Baulana.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymous
Mar 31, 2022 05:53pm
Banana republic!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Crackpott
Mar 31, 2022 05:54pm
The longer you wait the greater the number of opposition be.
Reply Recommend 0
Steve
Mar 31, 2022 05:54pm
@Umar, really. And you saying others have or will do better job. Come on man. Get out of cloud and look at reality.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 31, 2022 05:54pm
PDM is in a rush to run the government while IK is making them more impatient
Reply Recommend 0
Polaris
Mar 31, 2022 05:55pm
Pakistan will not progress until all the corrupt looters are eliminated forever.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid- 2.0
Mar 31, 2022 05:56pm
IK is a sore loser
Reply Recommend 0
Chore machai shore
Mar 31, 2022 05:59pm
The country will slide back another 50 years once Imran goes. Back to Sharifs and Zardaris to loot again. If that is what the Pakistanis want then good luck.
Reply Recommend 0
fida
Mar 31, 2022 05:59pm
Poor Imran Khan, does not matter how he twist and turns to delay the inevitable and delay the vote, his days are numbered.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan_ABC
Mar 31, 2022 06:00pm
@Nouman, No One can hurt you without your permission
Reply Recommend 0
Nanna
Mar 31, 2022 06:04pm
Complete CHAOS. Imran Khan has spewed so much VENOM that it has questioned the existence of PAKISTAN. Imran has spoiled Pakistan relations with all countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Three Eyes
Mar 31, 2022 06:06pm
IK trying to run away from fate.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Mar 31, 2022 06:09pm
Delaying tactics
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Jabbar
Mar 31, 2022 06:12pm
@Shezi, why now? He is known in West as former playboy.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Jabbar
Mar 31, 2022 06:14pm
Avoiding the unavoidable.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Mar 31, 2022 06:15pm
@Shezi, nobody gives a damn about Imran Nazi. He's nobody. He's just trying to befool the Pakistani nation with complete and shameless lies .
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Mar 31, 2022 06:18pm
Sadiq and Ameen Niazi.....
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Mar 31, 2022 06:19pm
PTI doesn't believe in DEMOCRACY its a ROYAL PARTY
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Jabbar
Mar 31, 2022 06:20pm
@ali Khan, and PTI is full of angels.
Reply Recommend 0
Saifur Rahman
Mar 31, 2022 06:28pm
There are two options for IK , face the no-confidence vote or resign.
Reply Recommend 0
Nostalgia
Mar 31, 2022 06:30pm
IK will never accept to be in opposition. He is finished along with PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Mar 31, 2022 06:32pm
@TimeToMovveOn, yes not important to the world but the West, if you know what i mean.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 31, 2022 06:32pm
IK should go. Enough drama already done.
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Mar 31, 2022 06:33pm
The same people who cry when the generals take power are now bringing down a fairly elected democratic government. No prime minister has ever completed a term in Pakistan. They should have at least waited 5 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Mar 31, 2022 06:33pm
If a tank can run over constitution, PM in his Peshwari Chappel also has the right to totally ignore the constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Mar 31, 2022 06:35pm
If IK is so brave and confident, why is hiding behind the speaker and procedure to delay the vote ? Maybe Mr. "I will never compromise my principles" needs more time for horse-trading?
Reply Recommend 0
Amadeus
Mar 31, 2022 06:37pm
By these stupid tactics (NSC meeting) PTI is losing whatever support they have left.
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Mar 31, 2022 06:38pm
Delaying tactics wouldn't save the sinking ship.
Reply Recommend 0
Enuf is enuf
Mar 31, 2022 06:43pm
Doesn’t Pakistan has other conference center to conduct big meetings? Whether it is OIC or any big gathering Parliament is used as conference center ?
Reply Recommend 0
EEsan
Mar 31, 2022 06:54pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, no, they will bring ‘him’ out of the PM office!
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Mar 31, 2022 06:57pm
@Fayyaz Hafeez, a brain is needed to think which unfortunately majority in our country was born without.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Mar 31, 2022 07:02pm
A rigged system where criminals buy votes is by default null and void.
Reply Recommend 0
BB Kahn
Mar 31, 2022 07:06pm
Pakistani people truly deserved Shariff's or Zardari. It will be so good.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Mar 31, 2022 07:38pm
@M. Emad, Keep chanting the mantra, corruption forces are retreating.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Mar 31, 2022 07:39pm
Go Shahbaz go (to jail).
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Mar 31, 2022 07:40pm
Go Bilawal go (back to Surrey palace).
Reply Recommend 0
Doost
Mar 31, 2022 08:03pm
Lock the goons.
Reply Recommend 0
HAJI
Mar 31, 2022 08:21pm
What a circus. It is a matter of disappointment that within 70+ year, we are still at the same level.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid Ahmad
Mar 31, 2022 10:35pm
Gang of thieves against our Prime Minister. Look at their faces.
Reply Recommend 0

