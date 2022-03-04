Animal disease sows panic in Cattle Colony

KARACHI: While the federal government is yet to notify the viral disease that has affected many farms in Sindh, particularly those located in Karachi’s crowded Cattle Colony, panic has spread among dairy farmers who are clueless about the disease causing a huge loss in milk production and, in some cases, killing animals.

“We had thought that the disease would go away with treatment, but that hasn’t happened. In fact, the condition of ailing animals is getting worse day by day, causing mortalities in some cases,” Shaukat Mukhtar of the Dairy Farmers Association, Karachi, told Dawn, adding that the outbreak had occurred a few days ago and affected cows only.

Dairy farmers, he pointed out, were managing their ailing animals on their own and had found no treatment effective so far.

“Local experts are telling us that it’s lumpy skin disease, but how can we believe that unless this information is confirmed through a laboratory report? We urge the federal and the provincial governments to collect samples and tell us which disease is affecting our animals and support us in its treatment.”

If the government didn’t intervene, the disease may spread to other parts of the country, he warned.

Sources said the federal government had received samples from Karachi and the delay in notification seemed to be linked to fear that it could lead to a ban on animal-related exports.

Upon contact, Dr Nazeer Hussain Kalhoro, the provincial director general of livestock, revealed that the department had been tracing the cases since November.

“Initially, we received information that farms in Jamshoro and Multan were affected. We contained the disease in the affected area in Sindh but later received reports that the disease outbreak had also occurred in Thatta and Ghotki,” shared Dr Kalhoro, who is also the director general of the Sindh Institute of Animal Health, Karachi.

There was 99 per cent recovery in animals in the interior parts of Sindh, he claimed.

“The case of Karachi, particularly Cattle Colony, is different. Animals are kept there in crowded conditions that facilitate spread of a disease.”

About diagnosis, Dr Kalhoro said the disease seemed to be a lumpy skin infection but it needed to be confirmed by the federal government.

“Unless the federal government notifies us of the disease, we can’t say anything since it’s a new infection. I must say that if it is a lumpy skin disease that we think it is, this particular infection can’t pass from animals to humans. In fact, it doesn’t affect other animals, like goats and cows etc, and is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as mosquitoes, certain species of flies and ticks.”

According to Dr Kalhoro, once the disease is diagnosed, the process of producing its vaccine or purchasing it from abroad would start.

He also underscored the need for activating the municipality in containing spread of the disease, particularly in Karachi.

Senior veterinarian Dr Nasrullah Panhwar urged the general public not to consume meat of infected animals. “It’s a new disease and till it’s diagnosed, dairy farmers and the general public should exercise caution. Infected animals should be isolated and provided supportive treatment while people should try to avoid consuming meat of diseased animals.”

Report sought

Meanwhile, the Karachi commissioner has taken notice of reports of viral disease at cattle farms and sought a report from the Malir deputy commissioner.

“The commissioner has directed the deputy commissioner Malir to investigate the matter with the coordination of the livestock department. He also ordered immediate measures to check its further spread,” stated a press release.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2022