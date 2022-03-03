Viral disease outbreak reported in cattle farms in Karachi, other parts of province

KARACHI: A viral disease has affected a large number of animals at several cattle farms in Karachi and in the interior areas of Sindh forcing farmers to demand immediate government intervention and closure of inter-provincial borders regarding animal transport to contain spread of the disease, it emerged on Wednesday.

Sources said samples collected from infected animals in Karachi farms had been sent to Islamabad labs for identification.

“It’s the lumpy skin disease affecting our buffaloes. We read about the disease on the internet and the signs and symptoms it causes that matched with what our animals are suffering from,” Shakir Umar Gujjar representing Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association said.

On behalf of his association, he demanded that the livestock department close down provincial borders as the disease had already affected farms in Sanghar, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Khairpur and Karachi.

“There is no treatment as it’s a new disease. Most farmers are treating their animals with medicines that can boost their immunity level,” he said.

Mr Gujjar claimed that the disease had spread in Karachi from infected imported animals.

“There is no quarantine system for imported animals. This is a serious lapse on part of the government which should move into action to contain its spread,” he said, adding that its vaccination wasn’t currently available.

Mortality was low in animals but they suffered significant loss in weight and milk production.

“We are urging farmers to separate sick animals and apply antibiotics. Keep sheds clean,” he said, adding that slaughtering of infected animals was not a good practice because the virus was also present in stable flies.

Sources said the federal ministry was yet to notify the disease.

Originally found in Africa, lumpy skin disease, a viral infection of cattle, has also spread to countries in the Middle East, Asia, and eastern Europe.

It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. It causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death, especially in animals that have not previously been exposed to the virus.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2022