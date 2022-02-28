Pak-Afghan trade activities resume as Chaman border reopens

QUETTA: The Chaman-Spin Buldak border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which was closed after clashes between the two countries’ forces began last week, was reopened on Sunday morning.

All hurdles have been removed from both sides of the Friendship Gate on the border.

The border was reopened after a delegation of ulema from Chaman headed by tribal elder Molvi Haji Faizullah Nourzai held negotiations with Kandahar Governor Yousef Wafa and other Taliban leaders.

Sources said that the ulema delegation also remained in contact with senior Pakistani officials during their talks with Afghan officials.

“Our negotiation remained fruitful and resulted in opening of the border,” Mufti Mohammad Qasim, spokesman for the Ulema delegation, said.

He said the delegation conveyed a message of goodwill from Pakistani authorities to the Kandahar governor and other Taliban leaders.

He said the people involved in trade from both sides were facing financial losses due to the closure of the bother.

According to Mufti Qasim, “both sides regretted the clashes which caused loss of lives from both sides”.

He said a flag meeting between border officials from both sides is expected in a couple of days to resolve the issue which caused the clashes. Direct talks between senior officials of the two countries would help in reducing tension in border areas on both sides, he added.

Mufti Qasim hoped the situation would improve in the coming days.

After opening of the border traffic was also restored which was suspended on Feb 24.

A large number of trucks carrying Afghan transit trade goods, import and export items, fresh fruits and vegetables crossed the border.

Hundreds of Pakistani and Afghan nationals, who were stranded on both sides of the border, also returned to their countries. They included women and children.

With the opening of the border, hundreds of daily wage labourers also reached the border and started loading and unloading goods from trucks and other vehicles in Chaman, Imran Khan Kakar, former vice president of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Dawn.

