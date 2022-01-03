Pak-Afghan border fencing issue to be resolved diplomatically, says Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday acknowledged that there were "some complications" pertaining to the fencing of Pak-Afghan border but added that the matter was being discussed with the Afghan Taliban government as he blamed "certain miscreants" for blowing such incidents out of proportion.

Qureshi made these remarks during a press conference in Islamabad when he was asked about a video circulating on social media purportedly showing Taliban fighters uprooting a portion of Pak-Afghan fence along their side of the border.

"We learned that such incidents occurred in the past few days and we have taken up the issue with the Afghan government at diplomatic level," Qureshi said.

The minister, however, downplayed the incident, telling Dawn.com: "Certain miscreants are raising this issue unnecessarily, but we are looking into it and we are in contact with the Afghan government. Hopefully, we would be able to resolve the issue diplomatically."

In a separate video that circulated last month on social media, Taliban soldiers were seen seizing spools of barbed wire, with a senior official asking Pakistani soldiers stationed in security posts in the distance not to try to fence the border again.

Afghan defence ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khwarazmi had said Taliban forces stopped the Pakistani military from erecting what he called an “illegal” border fence along with the eastern province of Nangarhar on Sunday.

Pakistan has fenced most of the 2,600km border des­pite protestations from Kabul, which has contested the British-era boundary demarcation that splits families and tribes on either side.

The fencing was the main reason behind the souring of relations between previous US-backed Afghan governments and Islamabad. The current standoff indicates the issue remains a contentious matter for the Taliban, despite its close ties to Islamabad.

The lawless mountainous border was historically fluid before Pakistan began erecting a metal fence four years ago, of which it has completed 90 per cent.