Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 30, 2022

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on forming border committee as NSA Moeed Yusuf wraps up Kabul visit

Tahir KhanPublished January 30, 2022 - Updated January 30, 2022 09:54pm
This image shows NSA Moeed Yusuf (left) and the Pakistani delegation departing from Kabul. — Photo courtesy: Twitter
This image shows NSA Moeed Yusuf (left) and the Pakistani delegation departing from Kabul. — Photo courtesy: Twitter

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to form a high-level committee to address border issues as National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf concluded a two-day visit to Kabul.

The development comes weeks after videos circulated on social media purportedly showing Taliban fighters uprooting a portion of the fence along the Pak-Afghan border.

Editorial: It is clear that any change in the status of Pak-Afghan border is unacceptable to Pakistan

During the visit, the NSA — who also heads the Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC) — called on Afghanistan Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi and Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to "discuss the current situation in Afghanistan and strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries", an official statement said.

“Both sides agreed to establish a national-level coordination mechanism for enhancing facilitation at border crossing points and to expedite ongoing negotiations to conclude a new trade agreement,” the statement said which was shared on Twitter by Pakistan's ambassador in Kabul, Mansoor Khan.

The 2010 Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) expired on February 11, but both sides have not yet reached a new agreement.

The statement went on to say that the objective of the visit was to discuss with the Afghan leadership the humanitarian requirements of the country and "Pakistan’s proposals for deepening economic engagement to overcome the current challenges Afghanistan is facing".

It added that Special Envoy for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq and senior officials from relevant ministries were part of the delegation that accompanied the NSA.

Yusuf also held delegation-level meetings with Afghan ministers and senior officials dealing with humanitarian and economic issues.

"The visit yielded substantive outcomes in terms of forward movement on trade facilitation and social sector support [...] both sides also agreed to initiate barter trade, modalities for which will be worked out immediately," the statement said.

During the visit, Pakistan offered Afghanistan capacity-building and training support in multiple sectors including health, education, banking, customs, railways and aviation.

The statement said both sides also reiterated their commitment to the early completion of three major connectivity projects: the Central Asia South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project (CASA-1000), the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline (TAPI), and Trans-Afghan Rail project.

"Afghanistan and Pakistan emphasised their commitment to ensuring peace and stability in both countries. Dr Yusuf thanked the interim Afghan government for their warm hospitality," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Khan said that the NSA and the Pakistani delegation also visited Jinnah Hospital in Kabul that was built by Pakistan.

"The delegation saw its facilities and current operations. The Jinnah Hospital director apprised [them] about challenges [being faced] due to the financial situation," he said, adding that Pakistan reiterated its continued support to the hospital.

Pak Afghan Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Opposition’s hot air
Updated 30 Jan, 2022

Opposition’s hot air

Opposition does not have much to show for its aggression other than empty claims and vague hopes about establishment's neutrality.
30 Jan, 2022

LG law protests

AFTER a tense few days witnessed by Karachi in which fears mounted of a return to the ethnic violence of old, the...
30 Jan, 2022

Anti-polio efforts

PRAISE from the Unicef and the WHO for Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate polio in the country is reassuring. This,...
Renewed insurgency?
Updated 29 Jan, 2022

Renewed insurgency?

THE last few days suggest that the Baloch insurgency is far from a spent force. According to an ISPR statement, 10...
29 Jan, 2022

Local star power

THE seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League is up and running. The T20 extravaganza opened on the back of a...
29 Jan, 2022

Tax on cellular services

THE increase in the withholding tax rate on cellular services — calls and internet usage — from 10pc to 15pc...