Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 14, 2022

Remaining Pak-Afghan border fence to be completed with Kabul's consent: Sheikh Rashid

Dawn.comPublished January 14, 2022 - Updated January 14, 2022 06:50pm
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Friday said that the remaining fencing of the Pak-Afghan border would be completed with the consent of the neighbouring country, stating that "they are our brothers".

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rashid said that around 2,600 kilometres of the border had been fenced and expressed the hope that the remaining 21km would be completed "with the consent of our brothers".

Pakistan has fenced most of the border des­pite protestations from Kabul, which has contested the British-era boundary demarcation that splits families and tribes on either side.

Over the past few weeks, videos have surfaced on social media purportedly showing Taliban fighters uprooting a portion of the fence along the Pak-Afghan border, claiming that the fencing had been erected inside Afghan territory.

In a more recent video being shared on Twitter, Afghan Defence Ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khwarzmi was seen saying that Pakistan had no right to fence the border and create a divide, adding that such a move was "inappropriate and against the law".

On Jan 3, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, during a press conference in Islamabad, had acknowledged that there were "some complications" pertaining to the fencing of Pak-Afghan border but added that the matter was being discussed with the Afghan Taliban government as he blamed "certain miscreants" for blowing such incidents out of proportion.

A day later, the Taliban government in Afghanistan said that issues related to the fencing of the border would be addressed through diplomatic channels.

However, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar on Jan 5 categorically said that fencing of the border would continue as planned, adding that the blood of martyred soldiers was involved in erecting it.

'Shehbaz more corrupt than Nawaz'

During his press conference, Rashid also conceded that the people had expected Prime Minister Imran Khan to retrieve the country's looted wealth and put corrupt leaders behind bars, but "we did not succeed".

However, the minister insisted that the PTI-led government would complete its five-year tenure.

Commenting on the opposition, Rashid termed PML-N President Shehabaz Sharif "more corrupt" than his brother and former premier Nawaz Sharif, saying, "I am making this statement on the basis of my information."

The minister said he knew Nawaz was waiting for the "perfect weather" to return to the country, but claimed that the PML-N supremo no longer had a future in national politics.

Pak Afghan Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

PDM’s new tack
Updated 14 Jan, 2022

PDM’s new tack

THE PDM leadership has stated that in its next meeting slated for later in the month, it intends to deliberate on...
14 Jan, 2022

Ongoing urea crisis

OFFICIAL claims notwithstanding, growers in many parts of the country continue to face problems in procuring urea or...
14 Jan, 2022

Travesty of Gitmo

TWENTY years after the opening of one of the most controversial prisons in the world, Guantanamo Bay remains an...
Debt crisis risk
Updated 13 Jan, 2022

Debt crisis risk

Only way forward for the country is to broaden its tax net and control non-productive civil and military government expenditure.
13 Jan, 2022

Auto-disable syringes

THE government’s decision to completely ban the use of disposable syringes in favour of auto-disable ones is as...
13 Jan, 2022

No solution

IN an attempt to address what is a perennial problem, the government has introduced a bill to regulate the system of...