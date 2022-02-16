Dawn Logo

Injured Michael Neser likely to miss Australia's tour of Pakistan

ReutersPublished February 16, 2022 - Updated February 16, 2022 11:52am
Michael Neser. — Reuters/File
Australia fast bowler Michael Neser has been all but ruled out of next month's tour of Pakistan after his domestic team Queensland said on Wednesday that the 31-year-old had suffered a side strain, with no date set for his return.

Queensland said Neser picked up the injury in their Marsh One-Day Cup loss to New South Wales on Monday and underwent scans late on Tuesday.

“It's bad luck for Michael and we're hoping he makes a speedy recovery,” Queensland coach Wade Seccombe said.

Neser, who earned his first test cap during the Ashes, was included in Australia's squad for the three-Test series against Pakistan which is due to start on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

Fellow quick and Queensland teammate Mark Steketee is a likely replacement if Neser is ruled out of the Australian test squad.

Australia and Pakistan are also scheduled to play three one-day internationals and one Twenty20 match. Australia's squad for those encounters will be announced separately.

The Australians will be playing in Pakistan for the first time in almost 25 years and the series will be the Test side's first overseas tour since facing England in the 2019 Ashes.

