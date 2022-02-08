Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 08, 2022

Australia name full-strength Test squad for Pakistan tour

ReutersPublished February 8, 2022 - Updated February 8, 2022 10:39am
This file photo shows Australian players celebrating with the trophy after the final Ashes Test on Jan 16, 2022. — Picture via Pat Cummins/Instagram
This file photo shows Australian players celebrating with the trophy after the final Ashes Test on Jan 16, 2022. — Picture via Pat Cummins/Instagram

Australia have named a full-strength line-up for next month's three-Test tour of Pakistan in their first squad announcement since the resignation of Justin Langer as coach.

The Australians will play in Pakistan for the first time in almost 25 years and the series will be the Test side's first overseas tour since facing England in the 2019 Ashes series.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood returns from injury while Scott Boland, one of the stand-out performers during Australia's 4-0 Ashes series win over England earlier in the season, retains his place in the Pat Cummins-captained squad.

Concerns that senior players would pull out of the tour due to security issues after both England and New Zealand withdrew from tours of Pakistan late last year have proven unfounded.

No Australian team has travelled to Pakistan since 1998.

“This squad covers for all scenarios including the conditions given it has been such a long time since Australia was last in Pakistan,” said selector George Bailey.

“With several sub-continent tours and a one-day World Cup in India on the near horizon, this is a great first-up challenge for the group after the successful home Ashes series.

“It's also a very historic tour given the length of time since an Australian side last toured Pakistan.”

Ashton Agar is the only player included in the squad who did not feature in the Ashes series, which served as Langer's last in charge before his resignation on Saturday.

The Australians will be led during the tour by interim coach Andrew McDonald.

The first Test will start in Rawalpindi on March 4, with the second meeting slated for Karachi on March 12. Lahore will host the final Test from March 21.

The two countries will also play three One Day Internationals and one Twenty20 match.

Australia's squad for those encounters will be announced separately.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

M. Emad
Feb 08, 2022 10:45am
Pakistani players are physically weak compared to the Australian cricket squad.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 08, 2022 10:46am
We Pakistanis wholeheartedly condole with the terrorist country who tried the worst possible tactics to stop this. Amd failed miserably. Pakistan zindabaad.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Feb 08, 2022 10:46am
Now no Australian player can skip the tour. Once named to travel mist travel. Victory for cricket lovers!!
Reply Recommend 0
Eb Raar
Feb 08, 2022 10:48am
Welcome to Pak, Australia -- stage is set for thrilling contests from March 4 - April 5..
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 08, 2022 10:50am
I'm truly amazed at the amount of pain the Indian trolls have to endure daily, knowing how much hate and Pakistan obsession they carry.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Feb 08, 2022 10:55am
Naming full strength squad is a positive sign. We are waiting to welcome Aussies and hope we will see good cricket.
Reply Recommend 0
JF21
Feb 08, 2022 10:57am
Great news for Pakistan cricket.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Feb 08, 2022 10:58am
Welcome Australia. You will be given best possible security. Hope you will play best cricket. We in advance apologize for making clean sweep against you in all the test and one day matches. You are great team but only in your back yard. Outside Australia you are paper tiger.
Reply Recommend 0
pakpro
Feb 08, 2022 10:58am
Australia is the world's strongest team and Pakistan will beat them to take their place. Overrated teams like India cannot even beat minnows like South Africa and pretend to be world's best team, what a joke.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul hanif
Feb 08, 2022 11:03am
Great to see
Reply Recommend 0

