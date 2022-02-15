Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 15, 2022

India's hijab dispute reaches its most populous state of Uttar Pradesh

ReutersPublished February 15, 2022 - Updated February 15, 2022 01:45pm
A Hindu woman walks as Muslim women holds placards during a protest against banning Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, in Hyderabad, India, Feb 15. — AP
A Hindu woman walks as Muslim women holds placards during a protest against banning Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, in Hyderabad, India, Feb 15. — AP

A dispute over restrictions on the wearing of the hijab by female students in a southern Indian state has now reached India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, with a group of youngsters asking a college to ban the head covering.

Authorities closed colleges in Karnataka in India's south last week after a new uniform policy barred students from wearing headscarves in classrooms, leading to protests by Muslim students and counter-protests by Hindu students.

Muslims have criticised the ban as another way of marginalising a community that accounts for about 13 per cent of Hindu-majority India's 1.35 billion people.

In Uttar Pradesh, in the country's north and bordering New Delhi, a group of more than two dozen young men reached the Dharma Samaj College in Aligarh district on Monday and handed a memorandum to its officials seeking a complete ban on the hijab within its compound.

They had saffron shawls around their necks — typically worn by Hindus — said the college's chief proctor, Mukesh Bharadwaj, adding he did not recognise the people. Currently, religious garb is not allowed in classrooms but can be worn elsewhere on campus.

"Two years ago the same issue was raised and it has been raised again. We do not allow any type of religious uniform and we have a civil code of uniform for everyone," Bharadwaj told Reuters by phone on Tuesday.

"There is a changing room for girls and they can change their dress there before attending class," he said. "We are investigating the matter."

Uttar Pradesh, estimated to have as many people as Brazil, is ruled by Hindu monk Yogi Adityanath from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party and is in the midst of a multi-phase election that ends next month. Hindu-Muslim disputes are often used for political gains in the state.

The hijab issue has already reached court in Karnataka. Hearings will resume on Tuesday on whether the hijab should be allowed in class.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

15 Feb, 2022

Political games

THE political scene is heating up fast. With a flurry of important meetings happening in Islamabad and Lahore, and...
What have we become?
Updated 15 Feb, 2022

What have we become?

IS there really no end to our days of shame? The savagery that we witnessed just two months ago in Sialkot erupted...
15 Feb, 2022

PTM dharna

LEADERS and supporters of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement are once again on the roads, this time camping out in front...
14 Feb, 2022

Right to travel

THE Lahore High Court has done well to strike down para 51 of the Passport and Visa Manual 2006 which the federal...
14 Feb, 2022

Few transplants

THE factors that together give sustenance to illegal organ transplantation exist here in plenty — greed, abject...
Circular railway funds
Updated 14 Feb, 2022

Circular railway funds

Whatever the reasons for the delay, the centre and province should resolve them at the earliest.