Today's Paper | February 08, 2022

Schools ordered shut in southern India as hijab ban protests intensify

AFPPublished February 8, 2022 - Updated February 8, 2022 08:08pm
Principal (L) of the college talks with the students of Pre-university college in Kundapur town who arrived wearing hijab at the college in Udupi district in India's Karnataka state on February 7. — AFP
Principal (L) of the college talks with the students of Pre-university college in Kundapur town who arrived wearing hijab at the college in Udupi district in India's Karnataka state on February 7. — AFP

Authorities in southern India ordered schools to shut on Tuesday as protests intensified over a ban on hijab that has outraged Muslim students.

The stand-off in Karnataka state has galvanised fears among the minority community about what they say is increasing persecution under the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read: Another college in India's Karnataka denies entry to students wearing hijab

Fresh demonstrations on Tuesday saw officers fire tear gas to disperse a crowd at one government-run campus, while a heavy police presence was seen at schools in nearby towns.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed for calm after announcing all high schools in the state would be closed for three days.

“I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges [...] to maintain peace and harmony,” he said.

Students at a government-run high school were told not to wear hijabs last month, an edict that soon spread to other educational institutions in the state.

Campuses have seen escalating confrontations between Muslim students condemning the ban and Hindu pupils that say their classmates have disrupted their education.

“All of a sudden they are saying you are not supposed to wear hijab [...] why did they start now?” asked Ayesha, a teenage student at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in the coastal city of Udupi.

Ayesha said a teacher had turned her away from her chemistry exam for wearing the garment.

“We are not against any religion. We are not protesting against anyone. It is just for our own rights,” she told AFP.

Fellow student Amrut, standing nearby among a crowd of Hindu boys wearing saffron shawls, said the dispute had unfairly prevented him from attending class.

“We had [...] requested them not to wear hijab,” he said. “But today they are wearing hijab. They are not allowing us to go inside.”

Karnataka's top court began hearing a petition challenging the legality of the ban on Tuesday but adjourned before issuing a ruling.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party governs Karnataka state and several prominent members have thrown their support behind the ban.

Critics say Modi's election in 2014 emboldened hardline groups who see India as a Hindu nation and are seeking to undermine its secular foundations at the expense of its 200 million-strong minority Muslim community.

Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
SkyHawk
Feb 08, 2022 08:08pm
Thank you Mr. Jinnah for giving us the gift of a separate homeland Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 08, 2022 08:14pm
We could not, in our wildest dreams, have asked for a worse leader for India, than Narendra Modi.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Feb 08, 2022 08:18pm
Safron clading goons.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 08, 2022 08:19pm
RSS-media-Bollywood have exhausted all tactics, all propaganda. The defeat was always inevitable.
Reply Recommend 0
Surya
Feb 08, 2022 08:20pm
Hijab should be banned so students don’t get to cheat
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 08, 2022 08:21pm
Poor, fatigued, cornered. Indian Muslims needed an identity awakening. Here's a big spark.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 08, 2022 08:25pm
That fearless Muslim girl. A brave lioness fought a big group of hyenas. World got its new symbol of courage.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Feb 08, 2022 08:26pm
It is totally difficult to comprehend that this is happening in South India where the people are considered to be highly educated broad minded and immensely civilised.
Reply Recommend 0
Captain Right
Feb 08, 2022 08:27pm
people are free to go to madrassa. if they want a modern education they should have a common uniform policy !
Reply Recommend 0
GreenAura
Feb 08, 2022 08:28pm
The only question on everybody's lips is: where is Malala?
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Feb 08, 2022 08:32pm
Good news. Keep up the good work
Reply Recommend 0

