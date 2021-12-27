Dawn Logo

First-ever security policy being unveiled today

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished December 27, 2021 - Updated December 27, 2021 07:40am
Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting of the National Security Committee. — APP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting of the National Security Committee. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The government is announcing the first-ever National Security Policy of the country on Monday (today) at a meeting in which civil and military leadership will discuss internal and external security issues.

According to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the high-powered National Security Committee which will be attended, among others, by senior military officials, including Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum.

“It will be the first-ever National Security Policy to be approved at the meeting and later it will be made public,” the minister said.

When asked about salient features of the policy, he said the policy would cover all internal and external security aspects, including the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on Pakistan, India, etc.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2021

Comments (2)
Ali
Dec 27, 2021 07:38am
Who is representing Police?
Bitter Truth
Dec 27, 2021 07:48am
How about a meet on hunger and poverty being faced due to the busted economy?
