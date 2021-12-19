Illegalities come to light as probe into Karachi's Shershah blast begins

KARACHI: Saturday’s blast in a Shershah building that killed over a dozen people and left many injured has emerged as a grim reminder of unchecked encroachment on government and municipal facilities for commercial purposes, unplanned expansion of concrete structures in Karachi and illegal use of government land and facilities continuing unabated for the past many years.

Two separate inquiries have been instituted by authorities as the chief minister of Sindh has asked the Karachi commissioner to investigate the incident while the provincial industries minister has asked the managing director (MD) of the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) to find out the exact cause of the deadly explosion.

The orders from the provincial authorities came after initial reports from the bomb disposal unit of the Sindh police found leakage of sewer gas — complex mixture of toxic and non-toxic gases produced and collected in sewage systems — as the apparent cause of the blast and found no evidence or traces of any sabotage, terrorism and explosives.

The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), after examining the site, has also ruled out the natural gas leak possibility from its supply system, saying that there was no damage to its installation in and around the site.

Minister says building was constructed in 1964; two separate inquiries launched

Now investigators, rescue operators and municipal authorities strongly believe that the explosion is caused by the sewer gas accumulated in the sewage drain, nullah, over which a two-storey structure was raised.

The theory is further strengthened as the official inquiries are apparently aimed at finding the cause of the explosion while keeping in view the illegalities involved in the incident.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the blast site, Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department Ikramullah Dharejo announced setting up a committee headed by the MD-SITE to find out the cause of the blast.

“It will be premature to reach any conclusion,” he said. “There is a sewerage nullah here and there are several buildings along or over this structure. This particular building was built in 1964. The structure was raised more than 50 years ago on a drain. The MD-SITE has also been directed to submit a report on the accident. It is not appropriate to say anything right now. All aspects would be investigated for accurate conclusion.”

Complicated situation

The situation turned further complicated as key officials of the concerned district office expressed their lack of knowledge regarding any legal or illegal status of the affected building.

Mukhtiar Ali Abro, deputy commissioner-Keamari, was also not sure whether the building had been marked as an encroached structure during a recent survey for an anti-encroachment operation.

As the final report of a thorough and transparent inquiry may explain the unanswered questions about the building’s status, its owners and exact reason leading to the huge explosion in the sewer, the authorities also keep the police investigators in the loop to look into every possible aspect of the incident.

CM expresses grief over loss of lives

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of the Shershah blast ordered the Karachi Commissioner to hold a detailed inquiry into the incident.

“The police officers should also be made part of the inquiry as every angle of the incident could be covered,” said a statement issued by CM House.

“CM Murad also expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives in the blast. He has directed the secretary of health for the provision of all necessary facilities immediately at the Civil Hospital Karachi. He has also directed the administration to reach the spot to provide all possible assistance to the victims.”

No legal cover for illegal structures

On the other hand, Sindh government spokesman and Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab made it clear that the government’s proposed law for regularisation of buildings would not give any ‘legal cover’ to buildings like the one in Shershah, which were raised over drains.

“The Sindh Commission for Regularisation of Construction Ordinance is not supposed to support illegal structures,” he said while replying to a query during his interaction with the media at the Civil Hospital, where he came to see the blast victims.

“Every such building which is illegal and poses serious threat to lives of people would face the legal action. This law would not legalise ‘China-Cutting’ carried out in the past and encroachments and use of amenity plots for commercial uses.”

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2021