At least 15 killed, 16 injured in blast in Karachi's Shershah area

Imtiaz AliPublished December 18, 2021 - Updated December 18, 2021 10:20pm
People are seen at the site of the blast in Karachi's Shershah area. — DawnNewsTV
Officials are seen trying to clear debris at the site of the explosion in Karachi's Shershah area. — DawnNewsTV
At least 15 people were killed and 16 others were injured in a blast near Paracha Chowk in Karachi's Shershah area on Saturday, officials said.

SHO Zafar Ali Shah said the explosion took place in a nullah (drain) located underneath a private bank, which had been served a notice to vacate the premises so the nullah could be cleaned up.

The bank's building, as well as a nearby petrol pump, was damaged in the explosion, Shah said.

Meanwhile, Dr Sabir Memon, head of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Trauma Centre at Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), confirmed that 15 people had died in the incident and 16 others injured in the blast were brought to the hospital. He said eight of the injured were discharged after first medical aid.

The doctor attributed the majority of the casualties to injuries caused by fallen debris and said none of the bodies smelled of any explosives or chemicals.

According to Dr Qarar Ahmed Abbasi, additional police surgeon at CHK, 13 of the blast victims were brought dead to the hospital and two others died during treatment.

Earlier, the Karachi police spokesperson said in a statement that a bomb disposal squad was called to examine the site of the explosion, adding that the cause can be determined with certainty once the squad submits its report.

The report, released later in the day, concluded that the blast occurred due to gas leakage and the accumulation of gases in the nullah underneath the building.

The police spokesperson also said no evidence of terrorism had been found at the site of the blast yet.

Earlier, officials reached the site of the explosion and cordoned off the area, Sindh Rangers said in a statement.

Footage of the blast showed a damaged building and debris lying on the ground. Damaged vehicles could also be seen at the site of the explosion.

People could be seen trying to remove the rubble. There were reports of people being trapped under the debris.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA Alamgir Khan's father, Dilawar Khan, had also died in the blast.

"We share the grief of Alamgir Khan and other bereaved families," he tweeted, praying for the deceased.

Later in the day, in a message on Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan condoled with the families of the victims. He said he was "especially saddened to hear of the loss of our MNA Alamgir Khan’s father who also perished in the blast".

'Construction of buildings on nullahs illegal'

Later, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said while speaking to the media that according to the details he had received so far, the bank's building was constructed and given on rent by the SITE Association of Industry.

"I am unable to understand that how can an institution construct a building on a nullah and rent it out," the minister said.

Replying to a question, Ghani added that "apparently, and I am not saying this with finality, the SITE Association is responsible for the incident as it constructed the affected building [on a drain] and gave it on rent."

The minister said principally, the construction of any structure on a nullah was not legal.

Saying that all structures constructed on drains in the city should be removed, he added that however, those affected and displaced as a result of the move must also be given compensation.

"It's not as much their fault as of those who allotted the land to them in the first place," Ghani explained. He said that institutions, departments, authorities and officials who allotted land to people on nullahs must be identified so that action could be taken against them.

Later, the Sindh home department also said while speaking to the media that all structures built on nullahs were illegal.

He said he had issued directives for a transparent investigation of the incident, adding that soon a "grand operation" would be launched against encroachments.

Comments (28)
QuestionToAsk
Dec 18, 2021 02:30pm
TTP
Reply
Zak
Dec 18, 2021 02:31pm
Indian sponsored terrorist trying to disrupt West Indies cricket but they are too late, team flown home.
Reply
Khan D
Dec 18, 2021 02:38pm
Seems as though TTP is on a revenge attack for someone wanting to take out their leader.
Reply
Timo2
Dec 18, 2021 02:42pm
TTP??
Reply
Fragile State
Dec 18, 2021 03:02pm
Karachi has become a city of pain through years of neglect by a certain family.
Reply
M. Saeed
Dec 18, 2021 03:29pm
No, not again !
Reply
Fact checker
Dec 18, 2021 03:39pm
How's that always gas explosion
Reply
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 18, 2021 03:45pm
What a grave, gruesome, grim, grisly, gross and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply
Mahesh
Dec 18, 2021 03:45pm
Unfortunate ! Condolences to the families that lost their kin ! Hope it will not be washed off as a 'cylinder blast' again !
Reply
AinOther
Dec 18, 2021 04:04pm
Hell is here.
Reply
bhaRAT©
Dec 18, 2021 04:08pm
Another land encroachment disaster. Chief justice is doing the right thing to after land mafia in Karachi.
Reply
Nasir
Dec 18, 2021 04:29pm
Again PPP Government is failed to do basic jobs, cleaning nullah. They should be sued because of their negligence that many lives are lost
Reply
Wounded dragon
Dec 18, 2021 04:29pm
MR PM must concentrate more for Pakistan instead of working or thinking much about its neighbors.
Reply
Lostrack
Dec 18, 2021 05:03pm
RIP
Reply
Wuhan Vrs
Dec 18, 2021 05:16pm
@Zak, you haven't read the full news. The blast was due to incompetent and substandard gas infrastructure.
Reply
M Shaking Sweating
Dec 18, 2021 05:19pm
Lots of exploding cylinders and leaking gas pipelines in Pakistan
Reply
Tumgan Dulogho
Dec 18, 2021 05:36pm
@Zak, can you read? Get help understanding what a gas leak..mentioned in official report means!
Reply
Ibrahim S
Dec 18, 2021 05:51pm
Why all these blasts are linked to gas leak . If that is so, what utility companies and government are doing to prevent it . Why can't we adopt proactive thinking instead of reactive approach, later all political and government machinery flood with public with their emotional speeches and future promises .
Reply
Pak Pashtun
Dec 18, 2021 05:55pm
What was it? Old leaky gas cylinders? Don't they have a service life? I don't they ever get trashed once past their service age, I have see many rusted cylinders that look ready to explode.... But let's see what the inquiry finds ....very sad and unnecessary deaths.
Reply
M Shaking Sweating
Dec 18, 2021 06:01pm
Lots of leaking gas pipelines and exploding cylinders in Pakistan
Reply
Sher Khan
Dec 18, 2021 06:10pm
If Imran can't get rid of Karachi Thugs (PPP) then no one.
Reply
FAZ
Dec 18, 2021 06:13pm
Gas explosion and a PTI official was an effectie? Seems not a likely coincidence. Banks are against sharia (TTP narrative). Soon someone will claim responsibility from them.
Reply
Observer 2
Dec 18, 2021 06:38pm
Speed Ghani saheb..First check who gave permission to construction of building on nallah
Reply
Chacha
Dec 18, 2021 06:57pm
InNa Lillahi Wa InNa Illahi Rajayoon
Reply
RationalBabu
Dec 18, 2021 07:03pm
@Zak, look nearer home to find solutions!
Reply
Idris
Dec 18, 2021 07:05pm
I strongly condemn. But how a bomb blast can occur in Dawood Ibrahim's adopted native place ?
Reply
Abh9nav
Dec 18, 2021 07:10pm
Condolance to family who lost thier love one.
Reply
Major Labya
Dec 18, 2021 07:43pm
@Fact checker , This is how/ why Pakistan is running out of gas.
Reply

