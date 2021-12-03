Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 04, 2021

Students ransack offices of VC, registrar at Punjab University following clash

Imran GabolPublished December 3, 2021 - Updated December 3, 2021 11:42pm
This picture shows students gathered at Punjab University, where hundreds of activists ransacked the offices of the vice chancellor, registrar and public relations officer. — DawnNewsTV
This picture shows students gathered at Punjab University, where hundreds of activists ransacked the offices of the vice chancellor, registrar and public relations officer. — DawnNewsTV

Hundreds of student activists ransacked the offices of the vice chancellor, registrar and public relations officer at Lahore's Punjab University on Friday after a clash erupted between two student groups.

Punjab University spokesperson Khurram Shahzad confirmed the incident in a statement, saying supporters of the Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT) had ransacked the office of the varsity's registrar and others "following a fight between some students and outsiders" near the varsity's main cafeteria.

He added that a complaint had been filed with police for legal action over "vandalism" at the varsity, adding that the university administration will "expel all those students involved in the incident" in accordance to the law.

"The university has taken measures to establish peace on the campus and only a few dozen students on all sides are trying to disturb the peaceful environment of the university. The administration is identifying these students with the help of [video] footage and strict action will be taken against them as per the law," he said.

Meanwhile, Punjabi Council spokesperson Khurram Gondal told Dawn.com the IJT activists had engaged in a clash with them on Friday following a dispute over putting up the posters of two events each of the group was separately organising.

The dispute had started three days ago when IJT activists had a brawl with Punjabi Council members, who were organising a cultural programme and had put up posters for the same at the varsity's hostels. However, IJT members replaced them with the posters for their event.

According to Gondal, IJT supporters "tore and burnt our posters". When members of the Punjabi Council objected to it, the dispute came to a head.

Some IJT activists were injured in the incident and a first information report (FIR) was registered against those involved.

On Friday, IJT members were staging a protest outside the admin block at the university, demanding the arrest of those involved in attacking them, when the situation escalated and they ransacked the offices, damaging doors and windows.

IJT spokesperson Adeel Chaudhry said the protest was held to demand action against "outsiders who were living in the [varsity's] hostels and nominated in several cases".

"These outsiders should be arrested because they were creating a law and order situation at the campus," he demanded.

The IJT also issued a statement, accusing members of a "nationalist council of attacking its peaceful members with sticks" after Friday prayers. The statement said the condition of three of its members was critical as a result of the "torture".

The group vowed not to let such "unlawful elements" destroy peace at the university, and also demanded the immediate arrest of students against whom the FIR was registered.

For his part, the Punjabi Council chairperson claimed that the IJT nazim from the varsity's Hailey College of Commerce, accompanied by hundreds of the group's activists, had attacked the council's members in the main cafeteria and left four of them injured.

The situation at the university was brought under control when a large contingent of police reached the spot and dispersed the protesters.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crime against humanity
Updated 03 Dec 2021

Crime against humanity

The government has yet to fulfil its long-standing pledge to criminalise enforced disappearances.
03 Dec 2021

Revised valuations

THE revised property valuations notified by the FBR for 40 cities for the purpose of collecting federal taxes —...
03 Dec 2021

PWD await rights

ON the International Day of Disabled Persons, it is important to take stock of how far Pakistan has come in ensuring...
02 Dec 2021

Funding for polls

THE PTI government’s autocratic mentality is again on full display, even as it feigns adherence to the law....
02 Dec 2021

Soaring prices

PRICES are surging. And they are increasing at a much faster pace than anticipated, burdening millions of...
Ali Wazir’s bail
Updated 02 Dec 2021

Ali Wazir’s bail

IT has been a long time coming, but MNA and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leader Ali Wazir has finally been granted bail...