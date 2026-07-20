From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Six rain deaths

KARACHI: Additional two inches of rain and high velocity winds around Sunday-Monday midnight caused more damage to property and aggravated the problems of residents of river beds and low-lying areas in the City. One person died of electrocution when a live wire fell on him in Abyssinia Lines. This took the death toll in the current rain spell to six. The high velocity winds, which raged for a few minutes only, uprooted 14 trees in the Sherpao Gardens... . According to the Met Office, until Monday [July 19] evening Karachi had recorded about seven inches of rain since late Saturday night, causing flood conditions in Malir and Lyari rivers and the nullahs that criss-cross the City, causing damage to hutments and semi-pucca houses. …

In Sarafa Bazar, a portion of a double-storey building collapsed, while portions of the boundary walls of Christian Cemetery and New Haji Camp were damaged. In various parts of the City, the repaired portions of roads caved in and caused traffic hazards. The emergency squads of the KESC and Telephone Department attended to a large number of complaints. … About 1,500 persons were evacuated from … Mahmoodabad … with the help of Navy boats.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026