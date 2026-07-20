E-Paper | July 20, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Six rain deaths

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

KARACHI: Additional two inches of rain and high velocity winds around Sunday-Monday midnight caused more damage to property and aggravated the problems of residents of river beds and low-lying areas in the City. One person died of electrocution when a live wire fell on him in Abyssinia Lines. This took the death toll in the current rain spell to six. The high velocity winds, which raged for a few minutes only, uprooted 14 trees in the Sherpao Gardens... . According to the Met Office, until Monday [July 19] evening Karachi had recorded about seven inches of rain since late Saturday night, causing flood conditions in Malir and Lyari rivers and the nullahs that criss-cross the City, causing damage to hutments and semi-pucca houses. …

In Sarafa Bazar, a portion of a double-storey building collapsed, while portions of the boundary walls of Christian Cemetery and New Haji Camp were damaged. In various parts of the City, the repaired portions of roads caved in and caused traffic hazards. The emergency squads of the KESC and Telephone Department attended to a large number of complaints. … About 1,500 persons were evacuated from … Mahmoodabad … with the help of Navy boats.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
Updated 20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe