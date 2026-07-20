Horse sculptures gallop into National Art Museum of China

THE country entered this year’s sanfu period — the hottest days of the year, traditionally divided into three phases — on Wednesday, prompting people to seek different ways to stay cool and healthy. Some choose sanfu moxibustion therapy, others sip the traditional sour plum drink suanmei tang, while some escape to mountain resorts to beat the heat.

For those wanting to stay cool mentally, Steeds in the Wind, an exhibition at the National Art Museum of China running through Aug 11, offers a chance to imagine riding on horseback across refreshing landscapes.

Featuring more than 40 horse sculptures by leading modern and contemporary artists from China and abroad, the exhibition explores the rich symbolism of the horse in art, embodying themes of patriotism, perseverance, freedom and the enduring human spirit.

The National Art Museum of China (NAMOC) is the only national art museum of plastic arts in China and was officially open to the public in 1963. NAMOC integrates exhibition, collection, research, public education, international exchange, restoration of artworks and cultural and creative industries. It is the top museum of fine arts in China and also a public cultural service platform.

The main building, roofed with yellow glazed tiles, featuring the style of ancient Chinese attics and traditional architecture. The museum boasts an exhibition area of 6,660 square meters, with 21 exhibition halls, while the main building covers an area of more than 18,000 square meters.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026