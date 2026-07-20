E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Six soldiers killed in armed attack in Niger

AFP Published Updated
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Niamey: A deadly armed attack struck the Téra region in Niger’s Tillabéri province, claiming the lives of 16 soldiers and leaving 23 others wounded. This marks a new security escalation in the volatile tri-border area. Nigerien authorities announced that they successfully neutralized 15 of the attackers. Meanwhile, large-scale military operations continue to sweep the area and pursue the elements involved in the assault.

Niger’s official news agency reported that the attack occurred on Friday, targeting a military detachment in Téra. This is a strategic point near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso. This region is a “hotspot” witnessing intense activity by armed groups. These groups frequently target military outposts and civilians. According to official sources, army units continue to carry out precise search operations to ensure no pockets of militants remain. In addition, they are strengthening security measures to prevent further such breaches.

This attack is part of a series of ongoing security challenges facing Niger. The country has witnessed a notable escalation in recent months. For example, 11 soldiers and two civilians were killed last June in an attack on Niamey International Airport, claimed by the “Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin” (JNIM), affiliated with Al-Qaeda. Still fresh in memory is the January attack on Diori Hamani International Airport, claimed by the Islamic State in the Sahel. Before Nigerien forces, supported by military cooperation, succeeded in containing the situation.

Security Strategy in the Face of Terrorism:

The recurrence of these attacks highlights the immense challenge posed by armed groups in the Sahel region.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026

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